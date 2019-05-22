100 Years Ago
May 15, 1919
LONG LIFE COMES TO PEACEFUL CLOSE-Mrs. Elizabeth Engelken Answered the Final Summons Saturday. Mrs. Engleken passed away at her home on Front Street at 1:30 o’clock, the end coming rather unexpectedly. She was eighty-six years of age.
FARMER DROPS DEAD TUESDAY-Andrew Huilman Receives Sudden Summons While Engaged in Plowing. The announcement of the death comes as a great shock to the family, relatives, and friends.
Prospects are very rosy for the location of another button factory in Bellevue. Representatives from one of the largest concerns were here Wednesday consulting the Commercial Club in regards to the matter.
For Sale- My stone building and restaurant property on Second Street. Will sell at a bargain if taken soon- Mrs. Otto Engleman
The sixtieth anniversary of St. John’s Lutheran congregation of St. Donatus will be observed in an appropriate manner next Sunday.
Miss Clara Wagner had the misfortune to fracture her arm while attempting to crank an automobile.
See the class play “At the End of the Rainbow” at Columbia hall on Friday evening.
Mr. and Mrs. M.P. Potter were made happy last Saturday upon the receipt of a telegram from their son Elbridge announcing his safe arrival in New York from overseas. The trip across the briny deep was made in five days, twenty-two hours and twenty minutes, a record time.
Eggers Bros. captured eight cub wolves in Tete des Morts township last week. They brought then to town Wednesday and they were viewed with interest by a number of people.
90 Years Ago
May 16, 1929
DEATH SUMMONS LEROY J. BROWN-Well Known Citizen Lays Down Life’s Burden, Aged Eighty Years. he had been in failing health for some time due to t the hardening of arteries.
Gonner Bros. of Springbrook have announced the opening of their new dance hall at that place. The opening dance will be held Thursday evening, May 23 and music will be furnished by Subby and His Six Foot Warmers.
BELLEVUE PAVING IS NOW COMPLETE -There was considerable rejoicing when the job was completed. The seven blocks on State street gives Bellevue its first paving and it will undoubtedly lead to more paving in the future.
The Bellevue Bears baseball club have scheduled seven games and the opening game will be played on the local diamond known as Cole’s lot with the Dubuque Advertisers as the opposing team.
THE BELLEVUE HERALD-LEADER-W.F.Schirmer, editor and publisher-Published every Thursday. Subscription price $2.00.
Good roads pay dividends. They are a sign of progress and an aid to prosperity.
How to can Rhubarb-Cut young tender rhubarb in small pieces without peeling. Pack in jars, fill to overflowing with cold water and seal with new rubbers on jar. Let stand 2 hours. Drain water from jar; fill to overflowing with fresh cold water and let stand 24 hours again. Drain, refill with fresh cold water and seal permanently.
Custodian Esfeld has done a tremendous lot of work down at the state park this spring and everything is looking snappy. The beautiful winding road is now in first class condition.
Movies Showing at the Cozy this week are Sin Town, A Lady of Chance and The Street of Sin.
80 Years Ago
May 16, 1939
Locks and Dam No. 12, the government project that cost approximately $6,000,000 is now in commission and the Bellevue pool is becoming one of the series of steps in the 9-foot channel project. People in boats should not approach too near the whirlpools below the dam as the suction would capsize the boat and the occupant or occupants would probably be drowned.
Plans are being made by the Chamber of Commerce for the dedication of the new town hall. The affair will get under way at noon with free sauerkraut and weiners being served at noon. There will be music, speaking, etc. For the entertainment of all who attend there will be a merry-go-round, ferris wheel, kiddie ride, bingo and other concessions on Market street east of the town hall.
Nick Hilbert, 93, our oldest resident, fell down several steps at the home of his daughter, Mrs. John T. Rolling, and tore the ligaments in his right shoulder and his nose was cut by his glasses.
Highway No. 62 is being given its annual supply of maintenance gravel, secured this time from the Cheney pit just north of the city limits.
A special blessing was given by the Rev. J.E. Linkenmeyer as 53 mothers with their babies stood at the front of the church. Each child was given a personal blessing.
The writer of this editorial page has a right to his own opinion, the newspaper has a definite policy and will stick to it regardless of the rather pointed difference of opinion of a neighbor pen pusher.
Labor strikes are the thorn in the side of this great nation of ours. It seems strange that as soon as there is work for men, they go on strike and retard business conditions throughout the nation’s recent history. Back in 1932 and 1933 when practically all business was at a standstill, workmen walked the streets begging for jobs but now that there is work to be had, the workmen go out on strike.
70 Years Ago
May 12, 1949
A significant honor came to Richard Eggers, one of Bellevue High School’s outstanding young men, who received notification this past week that he is one of a group of sixteen young who is being considered for the Nile Kinnick Memorial Scholarship to the State University of Iowa.
In Social News:
Mrs. Max Meyer was hostess to the N.S. club this afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. A.C. Schneider were host and hostess to the members of the B.E. club at its regular cafeteria and bridge meeting Tuesday evening.
The regular meeting of the Highland Beef Club a held May 6th in the Alonzo Felderman home.
Mrs. Fred Cheney entertained the members of the E.W.T. club at dessert bridge last Thursday afternoon.
The 7-11 club met to elect their officers for the coming six-month terms of office.
The monthly meeting of the Bellevue Pioneers was held at the home of Mark Kueter.
In Personal News:
The neighborhood club met at the home of Mrs. Conrad Felderman.
A high windstorm brought injury to 76 year old Mrs. Karl Culbertson recently. As she attempted to lock the screen door, the gust of wind blew her off the porch, thus breaking her hip.
Al Smith hit the jackpot on the Mississippi below Dam 12 Monday morning. He hooked a big pike on a flyrod and after a real struggle landed the big fish. it was 29 inches long and weighed 11 pounds. Many local anglers viewed the big boy at the Schaub garage for several hours.
60 years Ago
May 19, 1959
With a strong “no” vote coming from persons living outside Bellevue, the Herald’s straw vote on the daylight savings time question went against the change by a narrow margin.
63 graduate from rural eighth grades.
From MY TWO BITS-by Tom Bates-”I’ll not try to pull any scare tactics, but i”m making it a policy to speak to at least two persons a day about having their polio shots. It’s unbelievable the number who don’t have them. Haven’t even given it a thought. Please do get these shots. Before you do another thing today would you take a few minutes to say a prayer for Mrs. Fred Adams who is in an iron lung with polio.
DECORATORS PRODUCE ‘NEW’ Church at St. Joseph. 24 carat gold leaf is being applied on the wall design around the altars.
50 years Ago
May 15, 1969
The two suspects in the April 17 murder of Bellevue Police Chief Earl Berendes have been bound over to the district court in Jackson County.
May 19 to 24 has been designated as mailbox improvement week, according to Postmaster L.N. Blitgen. he urges rural mail patrons to make their mailbox something of which they can be proud.
The Bellevue Braves Sunday action saw them rattling 14 hits while Larry Conrad held the Springbrook visitors to seven hits. Rich Frank, with a homer and single in four trips and Larry Michels with a double and two singles in five aided the Braves barrage. Don Even contributed a pair of singles and Bill Griebel added three singles.
TWO BELLEVUE SCHOOLS MAP SHARED TIME: It will cover instruction on nine different subjects.
40 years Ago
May 15, 1979
Ensign Plant manager Don Even told the council that his company was willing to donate an acre of vacant property west of its factory here to use as a ball diamond. And it would also seem only proper that the city fathers name the new park “David Ensign Memorial Park” after the member of the Ensign family was killed in a private airplane crash last year.
30 Years Ago
May 18, 1989
It was controversial from the start and for three years state park employees and visitors struggled with the permit system The expected signature of Governor Branstad on a bill ending the park permit fee is being greeted with relief here in Bellevue.
The Riverview Park Lions returned to the riverbank last week. The pair have surveyed the city’s riverbank longer than most people can remember.
20 Years Ago
May 13, 1999
Bellevue’s Zoning Board of Adjustment members voted 4-1 to deny Mont Rest owner Chris Snyder-Zriack use of two rooms in a new addition to her bed and breakfast business. The Bellevue landmark owner sought a zoning special exception to allow two rental rooms to be used in the new carriage house addition following destruction of the home in a Christmas Eve fire in 1996.
