100 Years Ago
March 21, 1922
Proving Ground Restrictions: So many depredations having been committed on the government reservation, orders have been issued that all persons entering the reservation on business or for sightseeing must do so via the main cement road, after going to headquarters and gaining permission. All hunting, fishing or trapping is absolutely forbidden. Sightseers will be made welcome, but are warned against picking up or handling any old shells or fuses, as "duds" are extremely dangerous.
In all probability Bellevue will witness this season a first class article of baseball, sponsored by Reveille Post, American Legion.
The usually progressive city of Maquoketa has taken a backward step and will hereafter enforce an obsolete curfew ordinance, a relic of mediaeval ages. Parents are asked to cooperate with the police officers in keeping all children under 15 years of age off the streets and alleys after 9:00 p.m.
As it takes advantage of natural resources peculiar to this locality, we confidently prophecy that the Bellevue Clay Products. Co. will ultimately prove the most important of Bellevue's industries as widely known for its potteries as Zanesville, Ohio.
One of our leading Bellevue citizens so far forgot himself one day recently as to strike a fellowman who was apparently suffering from "katzenjammer." Nothing came of the matter, as yet, although there may be something doing later.
90 Years Ago
March 24, 1932
The big boxing card as announced in last week's issue of the Leader scheduled to take place next Tuesday at the Coliseum (piano factory building) has been postponed until next Thursday.
In the future the Dieckman & Hachmann Hardware firm will be known as the Hachmann Hardware as the firm dissolved its partnership last week when John Hachmann bought out the interest of his partner, Alfred Dieckman.
The first spring day of 1932, Monday, March 21, will long linger in the memory of our citizens as there were many lame backs and sore arms from shoveling paths through the heaviest snow of the season. Bobsleds were pressed into service and on many of the side roads even sledding was found mighty difficult. About 4 o'clock, a strange thing happened during the peak of the storm-several loud claps of thunder were heard and two or three flashes of lightning were seen.
80 Years Ago
March 24, 1942
Gregory Daugherty, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vincent Daugherty, left Monday morning from Maquoketa for Des Moines where he was inducted into the naval reserves.
Ben Roling, proprietor of the Bellevue Ice Co., has the foundation laid between his locker plant and office building for a plant to manufacture artificial ice. The plant will have a capacity of about five tons per day.
Floyd Guenther who left here Mach 3 for the U.S. Army is now in training in a camp in the state of Washington.
The government Thursday ordered the oldest group of men under selective service law-45 to 64 years inclusive-to register Monday for possible con-combatant service in the future. There is the possibility that some or many of them will be assigned eventually to essential war work.
Private Vincent Dempewolf, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Dempewolf of Bellevue, is a member of the U.S. cavalry and is stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas.
Red Cross Knitting: There is still a need for knitting sweaters in the army and navy yarn. Sufficient olive drab yarn to meet the requirements for the army quota is in the making but we need more helmets. There is also lots of yarn for refugee requirements, mittens, scarves, beanies and sweaters.
70 Years Ago
March 20, 1952
The Lutheran Brotherhood of St. John Lutheran church is sponsoring a "Basketball Jamboree." The game will be played at 8 pm., putting the old rivals "The Characters" vs. St. John's Junior varsity. This game will feature such stars as Royal Griebel, Lindy Yost, Alvin Keil, Rev. Jahr, Bill Jackle, Ralph Hanusa, John DeYoung, Miles Bruemmer, Phil VanDanAcker, Vick Kuper and Lester Dieckman, on the side of the "Characters."
The Junior Varsity is made up of Eldon and Herb Hueneke, Royal Michels, Billy Schoop, Earl Griebel, Tommy Budde, Roberrt Felderman, and others.
Twelve passengers and the driver of the River Trails bus enroute to Dubuque were treated for possible injuries when a front tie on the bus blew out, causing the driver to lose control and the bus left the pavement and rolled down a 50 foot embankment, landing on its top, a mile south of Rockdale on Highway 53.
The body of Floyd Elmer Boulting, 42, of Dubuque, who fell or jumped off the Julien Dubuque bridge on Oct. 24, 1951, was found Friday morning by Orville Steines, local commercial fisherman. The body was found lodged against rocks about 6 miles south of town.
60 Years Ago
March 22, 1962
Merle Thies has sold his Standard Station to Merle Kilburg, who will take possession Monday. Mr. Kilbug is now attending a Standard service school in Dubuque. He had been employed at Farley & Loetcher in Dubuque.
BHS News: Twelve boys tried out for a Bellevue High School bowling team. The five highest scores out of three games bowled were Steve Sommer 409, Dennis Downey with 387, Dennis Guenther with 367, Bill Griebel with 364, and Lynn Meier with 352.
MHS News: Although the Marquette Mohawks season record did not turn out to be anything to shout about, the new records set by Tom Tegeler certainly are good. Tom set a new school scoring record by dumping in 435 points in a single season. He passed the old record set by Ron Sommers which was 314 points. Tom also averaged a handsome 19.8 points. This record was formerly held by Ron Lampe who had a 18.2 seasonal average in 1959.
50 Years Ago
March 23, 1972
Joe Horan became sole proprietor of Van's Market at 128 S. Riverview on Monday. He purchased the interest of Jim Sieverding with whom he had been partner since the two took over the store in 1961.
Former Bellevue Councilman Loras Herrig, 34, took the oath of office last week following a 4-1 vote to appoint him to fill the mayor's chair. The council voted to bring Herrig back to city hall to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Hoe Beschen's resignation late last month. Councilman Norpel cast the dissenting vote opposing Herrig's appointment as mayor last week.
Kevin Kilburg is lucky to be alive. The chances of surviving a direct lightning strike are slim, say University of Iowa officials. Kilburg, 28, was struck by lightning Monday, March 9, while on foot checking cows on his Richland Township farm west of Cottonville.
