100 Years Ago
February 17, 1920
Christian Gause, one of our honored and respected citizens, passed away Friday evening at eleven o’clock, following an accident which befell him about 9:30 that morning, when he slipped and fell on the sidewalk in front of the Bellevue High school building, striking his head with such force as to cause a fracture of his skull.
Miss Florence Gerlich, compositor in the Herald office, is confined to her home with a badly sprained ankle. She claims she sprained it in a fall at their home Sunday, but she kicked the mailing machine to pieces last week and maybe that is when she sprained it.
Nicholas Gerardy returned last week from a several months visit in France and other European countries. He found his relatives all well but says those countries are in terrible condition from the war.
Mr. Gerhard Roling has installed a fine new Glorianola phonograph in his home.
The leap year dance given by a number of our young ladies at the Woodman ball Friday evening was attended by forty-six couples and all present report a dandy, good time.
Notice! I hereby offer public apology to the parties whom I mistook for the ones who visited my home in masque attire one night recently. Herman G. Efferding
John J. Mootz and family moved Saturday into the Mrs, Anna Tietjen house on Second street which he recently purchased. We welcome them as citizens of our city.
Henry Webber and family moved to the Weimerskirch house in North Bellevue Wednesday.
Women suffrage was defeated in Virginia Thursday when the house of delegates adopted 62 to 22, the Leedy resolution rejecting the Susan B. Anthony amendment to the federal constitution.
90 Years Ago
February 18, 1930
Bellevue was again thrown into a state of grief when it became known this morning that Mike Deppe had been stricken with apoplexy about 7:30 and died within a half hour.
A little son brightened the home of the parents, Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Mueller for a very short time on Tuesday morning, and then the angel spirit winged its flight back to its maker.
There will be a meeting of the Bellevue Radio Listeners’ Protective League at the Legion Hall on Friday.
A jury was empaneled by Sheriff McElroy and condemned land for road purposes, 4 miles south of Bellevue. Three acres were involved and a $300 verdict was rendered in favor of Jake Gerlach, owner.
John Ernst of Tete Des Morts Twp., brought in a wolf pelt for bounty last week. Ernst was hunting rabbits when he shot this wolf and think what might have happened had he been out there hunting wolves.
Mrs. Margaret Mootz secured a divorce Thursday in district court from Theodore Mootz, on the grounds of habitual drunkenness.
Vincent Gibbs, son of E.J. Gibbs, broke his arm Sunday while cranking a car.
Everybody welcome to our party next Saturday-we will be starting at 11 o’clock. Free Coffee, doughnuts, cakes, cookies and crackers-come in and eat all you want. The Richelieu Store, Ted New, Prop.
Misses Gail Patterson and Henrietta Schell drove to Dubuque Saturday.
80 Years Ago
February 22, 1940
Miss Hilda G. Lundin, well-known and highly respected resident and teacher passed to the Great Beyond early Saturday morning when a heart attack snapped off the thread of life.
The Quality Shop, Bellevue’s new dress and dry goods store will be opened on Friday, March 1. This new shop will be owned and managed by three of Bellevue’s well-known ladies, Misses Marie Weinschenk and Anna Webber and Mrs. Ella Puls.
The Grim Reaper visited another Bellevue home in tragic form on Wednesday when George Zimmer, life-long resident and well-known barber, in a period of ill health took his own life, instantaneous death resulting from a shotgun wound in the abdomen.
Sport authorities say that baseball is staging a comeback as a high school sport.
FROM OUR EARLY FILES-1880-Frank Schlecht has taken the contract to build the town of Bernard on the narrow gauge. So far he has erected one grain elevator, several depots, numerous corn cribs, one store room and two saloon buildings. The building of the narrow gauge has, it seems, instilled new life, energy, enterprise and public spirit into the business men of our city and now they propose to drive ahead and accomplish wonders.
Last week Miss Ellen Nash took the bedding out for an airing on the rear upper porch, fell over the rail. No bones were broken in the 14 foot fall but she was badly bruised.
Ruth Barfels, comely Grundy Center young lady, will be flying high soon. She has been named a stewardess on the Transcontinental and Western airlines and will begin work this month after a short training course. Miss Barfels is a registered nurse, which is a requisite of all airline hostesses.
70 Years Ago
February 16, 1950
WEDDING DANCE-Oklahoma Cowboys -Monday, Feb 20, Parish Hall, Lamotte Iowa-in honor of Velma Hingtgen of Lamotte and Bennet Schwager of Andrew.
Did you know that it takes pancreas glands from 1500 cattle or 7500 hogs to produce one single ounce of insulin? That is the only source of insulin-and insulin is the only known treatment for diabetes.
A minimum of four years college training is recommended as a prerequisite for teaching in the state of Iowa. The resolution as adopted by 272 delegates at the annual meeting of the Iowa State Education association. Present laws require only two years of college training to teach in Iowa elementary schools.
Linn county attorney W. Crissman of Cedar Rapids, president of the state group, said his association favor penalties for motorists driving under the influence of “hypnotic drugs” and, also, the group sill seek measures for classification of sex criminals as mental patients. Such a person would be committed to an institution for an indefinite period, until he was pronounced cured.
COZY THEATRE-Roy Rogers and Andy Devine in “The Far Frontier.”
60 Years Ago
February 18, 1960
Bellevue public library will be open again Saturday, having moved to new quarters in the town hall, according to librarian Mariela Kegler.
Years Ago, February 15, 1910-The local Masonic lodge room has been undergoing some repairs and new fittings, the old ones having been chewed up by the goat.
Johnnie Theisen, son of the Gerald Theisen’s entered Bellevue Memorial hospital Saturday as a medical patient. He returned home Sunday.
50 Years Ago
February 19, 1970
Rev. Laurence Nelson, for more than 31 years pastor of First Presbyterian church in Bellevue, died Friday evening from injuries received in the crash of his car. He would have been 63 next month. The accident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on US Highway 52 six miles south of Bellevue. He was on his way to Green Island to make sick calls.
FAIRGROUNDS BALLROOM, Dubuque, Friday, Feb. 20, Country and Western Night-Music by Ray and the Westerners.
Army Private First Class Harold L. Miller Jr., 20, whose parents live in St. Donatus, was assigned as a rifleman with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam, Dec. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.