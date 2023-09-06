110 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 9, 1913
A single horse belonging to Ignatus Ruff and driven by three of his children, got frightened at the passenger train Sunday evening in North Bellevue and became unmanageable. The animal ran the buggy into a tree, badly demolishing the vehicle, but fortunately the occupants received no injury. The timely arrival of citizens nearby is accountable for the affair being no worst. – The Bellevue Herald
85 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMER 6, 1938
Ledferd Decorating Service of Davenport completed work on all gates at Lock and Dam 12 and have sandblasted and partially painted service bridge spans 1-5. Two storage yard spans and all emergency bunkheads remain to be sand-blasted. An average force of 11 men was employed and at the close of the month the contract was 67.5% complete. – The Herald Leader
70 YEARS AGO
SEPEMBER 3, 1953
Still no relief was in sight as the Bellevue area, along with the rest of the nation, sweltered through the second straight week of extremely hot and dry weather.
The outlook for today calls for more hot and humid weather with the possibility of some thundershowers late today. – The Bellevue Herald
70 YEARS AGO
SEPEMBER 10, 1953
A plea to enjoin the Bellevue town council from further action on the proposed swimming pool consruction here was entered in the district court at Maquoketa Tuesday.
Authorization to sell bonds for construction of a municipal swimming pool had been voted in a referendum Aug. 24. The vote was 625 to 381 in favor of the bond issue.
Plaintiffs in the action are Z. G. houck, W. F. Norpel and J. P. Degman. The defendants are listed as the Town of Bellevue, Mayor John J. Tilton, and councilmen V. K. Yeager, Urban Meier, Donald Kinmonth, Richard Keil and A. W. Sunleaf.
Mr. Houck, Mr. Norpel and Mr. Degman ask that the court enjoin and restrain the town of Bellevue from acquiring site for and constructing a swimming pool, from levying any tax assessments for that purpose and from using any funds of money belonging to the town of Bellevue for acquiring and or construction of the pool. – The Bellevue Herald
60 YEARS AGO,
SEPTEMBER 5, 1963
Bargains this week at the Big D Market include: Pork chops, 69¢ lb.; Pork loin roast, 49¢ lb.; Dubuque luncheon meats, 49¢ lb.; Polish sausage, 55¢ lb.; Del Monte tomato juice, 3 cans for 79¢; Large bell peppers, 5¢ ea.; Red delicious apples, 59¢ lb.; Pillsbury cake mixes, 3 for $1.00; Large head lettuce, 15¢ and Iowa grown potatoes, 20 lbs. for 59¢. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
60 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 12, 1963
City Clerk Virtus Clasen was notified Wednesday that Bellevue’s proposed sewage treatment contract has been approved by the U. S. and Iowa agencies.
It is expected the council let the contract at the Monday night meeting and sell $95,000 in bonds for the project. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
55 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 5, 1968
The public is being invited to tour the new half million dollar high school building which Bellevue Community School District began using this fall.
Open House will be conducted at the building from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the new facilities. In addition to the main school building, the special shop building and the art building will be open for public inspection. The new facilities are the result of a $515,000 bond issue approved by voters in the Bellevue School District in 1966.
The funds were voted to purchase the 25-acre school site at the west edge of the city, erect the new facilities and purchase some new equipment for the buildings.
The metal frame shop building was completed for use in the fall of 1967. Construction of the main building was completed this summer and landscaping and other details finished before the 1968-1969 term opened.
50 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 6, 1973
Bargains this week at Mottet’s Jack & Jill Food Center: Bartlett pears, 19¢ lb.; Cantaloupe, 45 ea.; Radishes, 9¢ bag; Arm beef roast, $1.19 lb.; Center cut beef roast, $1.09 lb.; Blade cut beef roast, 99¢ lb.; Trenkles wieners, $1.49 lb. and Hamburger Helper, 3 for $$1.00. – Bellevue Herald-Leader
40 YEARS AGO
SEPTMBER 15, 1983
Martha Michaelson, daughter of Dr. Manly and Doris Michaelson, Bellevue, was chosen to be a new member of the University of Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band of which there are 275 members. Martha is a sophomore at the U of I. – The Herald-Leader
