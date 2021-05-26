100 Years Ago
May 24, 1921
Word has been received by relatives here, informing them that the bodies of Corporal George Schaub and Private Tasso Schoop of Bellevue, and Private Bernard Portz of Springbrook, who died in France, have been shipped to this country and are expected to reach Bellevue any time. Reveille Post No. 273, of the American Legion, will afford all three of these young war heroes full military burial honors.
First Transcontinental Car: Dr. Harry Westcott and party of Winnipeg, Canada, drove into Bellevue yesterday, surprising his old Coe College chum Hon. Jos Kelso. Dr. Westcott came over the Mississippi River Scenic Highway trail and pronounces it the greatest project ever launched in America. He came here, motoring in easy stations in less than a week and says even now the road is 75 percent good.
Our Green Island Neighbors: Mesdames Max Scholtz, Merton Thomas and Henry Mangler were Bellevue visitors Friday.
A carload of dried peaches shipped from the Pacific coast and destined for Germany burst on the Green Island track and the employees had a busy time putting the car in condition to continue its journey.
Tuesday was the 25th anniversary of the Bellevue flood which caused so much damage in the south end of town.
90 Years Ago
May 26, 1931
People in Bellevue and in the entire section of northeastern Iowa are wondering whether Roger Toll's report on the proposed national park will be favorable or otherwise. Toll, sent here by the national park service to inspect the area between Bellevue and Wabasha, Minn., completed his trip Sunday when he and his party made the down trip of the river to Dubuque on the yacht Arbutus.
A.A. Beam, a truck driver employed in hauling sand and gravel for bridge and culverts on the Scenic Highway Project south of town, narrowly escaped death when his heavily loaded truck crashed through the Duck Creek bridge. The supports gave way and the machine plunged through and landed upside down with the front of the truck toward the north. The driver was uninjured. The truck was demolished.
Clem Fransen, a young man from East Dubuque, has opened a jewelry store in the building south of the Kamp Meat Market.He intends to carry a full line of jewelry in the near future.
80 Years Ago
May 29, 1941
L. E. Yeager, local agent, reports that the Milwaukee has announced special round trip rates to Chicago for weekends. Tickets, priced at $4.25 may be purchased Fridays or Saturdays with the return ticket good until midnight Tuesday.
The eastern sub-committee members of the Jackson county public health nursing service are making plans for a community loan closet containing sick room equipment to be loaned out at the time of sickness in the home.
Roy Brinker, Dwaine Feltes, Philip Lucke and eEldon Morett of this city are among nearly 5,000 carrier salesmen of the Des Moines Register and Tribune invited to attend their twelfth annual carrier salesman's convention and frolic in Des Moines Monday.
70 Years Ago
May 24, 1951
At the Cozy Theatre, Friday & Saturday, Lex Barker, Vanessa Brown in Tarzan and the Slave Girl. Sunday and Monday, Donald O'Conner in the Milkman and Tuesday and Wednesday, Lucille Ball and William Holden in Miss Grant Takes Richmond.
Society: A group of relatives were entertained at a delicious chicken supper at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Reeg in honor of Pvt. Edwin Reeg. The occasion being his birthday.
Mr. and Mrs. William Reeg Sr. held a family gathering Sunday in honor of their son, Pvt. Edwin Reeg, who leaves Thursday for Fort Lottman, Washington.
A delicious supper was served at the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Reeg, Jr., in honor of Pvt. Edwin Reeg Monday evening. A group of relatives attended.
Jack Blitgen in his quiet and inimitable way meandered out to the trout stream-not to fish trout. He was bent on bigger game, deadlier prey...rattlers. He brought home two, a six and seven rattle size. It's a good idea to help get rid of these gruesome crawlers-some bragger might grab one for a night crawler.
By the way, have you noticed all the water snakes along the Mill streams. Along the banks, under the willows, on the trunks of leaning trees, and many other places.
George Kinmonth and Pat Daugherty went to Dubuque last Saturday and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. They will report in Des Moines for physical exams in the near future.
Wm. F. Brinker, proprietor of Brinker's Wood Shop has been ordered by his physician to take things easy for a while due to a heart condition. His many friends and patrons will regret to learn of Bill's illness.
In addition to beautifying Riverview Park, the park commissioners have had a horseshoe court laid out under the bank just south of the concrete steps and is for use by anyone interested. Just ask Bill Hodoval for the "shoes."
60 years Ago
May 25, 1961
Several Marquette high school graduates are making a name at Loras college with their extra curricular activities. Allen Eggers, freshman, has become a mainstay of the Duhawk baseball team. Darryl Eggers plays as utility infielder,and Dick Schaefer has also played in the infield. Both are freshmen. In track, Schaefer has run the quarter mile and with the mile relay team also. Tom Kilburg, who never wrestled until entering college, won a major letter this year as a freshman. Tom Lucke was elected vice president of Curia, an organization of students interested in public speaking.
50 Years Ago
May 27, 1971
Dale Ernst, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Ernst of Bellevue, has completed two years active duty with the Navy and was discharged May 9 at San Francisco. He had been serving aboard the USS Bausell.
Gary Kloft, son of Mrs Delma Kloft, has completed two years of service with the Marine Corps and was discharged May 19 at Camp Pendleton, Calif. where he had been stationed.
Teen Hop: KC Hall, LaMotte; Music by Mill Creek Revival.
Dean Kueter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Kueter, has been appointed to the executive Protective Service of the United States Secret Service. Mr. Kueter graduated from the Secret Eervice academy in Washington. He is now assigned to protect the President and members of his family.
30 Years Ago
May 23, 1991
Radio Shack America's Technology Store: Grads and Dads gift sale- Watch graduation memories and movies on our HQ VCR, $239.95; Telephone answerer, built in voice announcement, $39.95; Compact mobile CB $49.95; AM/FM Stereo Cassette, records FM stereo, Am or "live," $69.95. Bellevue Sportsland
10 Years Ago
May 26, 2011
Darla Lawson is the newest member of the Bellevue city council. The council approved mayor Virgil Murray's recommendation May 18 for a replacement for council member Roger Michels, who stepped down in April. Seven applicants sought the position.
Members of the Andrew Community High School Class of 2011 will long be remembered as the final class to graduate from the district. The 27 Andrew graduates accepted their awards, scholarships, diplomas and public well-wishes during commencement exercises, Sunday May 22.
Memorial Day Live music schedule at the Bronco- May 27, Midnight Ramble; May 28, Badfish;
May 29 Boot Hill Ridge.
