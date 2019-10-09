100 Years Ago
October 9, 1919
The Cincinnati Reds won the baseball championship of the world by defeating the Chicago White Sox five games to three. Today’s result: Reds 10, Sox 5.
A new ruling of the revenue department compels us to collect war tax of 10 cents on every person attending our dances, regardless of whether they participated in the dance or simply attend as spectators.-Rescue Hose Co.
The Bellevue High School football team won a fast and snappy game from the Maquoketa High school last Friday, with a score of 12 to 0. The team from the county seat came over feeling confident that they could annex the long end of the score, but the local team was equally determined that victory should be theirs when the final whistle blew. Stars-Capt. Lucke, Houck and Jameyson. Goetz, a new man at center, played a stellar game, strengthening the line materially. Simons is playing a wonderful game at guard. Hyler, as quarterback, plays like an old head and handles the team well.
The American Legion, composed of Veterans of the Great War, is organizing at Bellevue. This post needs a name. The public is invited to suggest an appropriate one. Please hand in or telephone it to J.C. Dunn, E.F. Graaff, or Clarence Lucke-Committee.
At the regular monthly meeting of the Board of Curators, held at Iowa City, Mr. Paul Kempter of Bellevue was elected to membership in the State Historical Society of Iowa. The membership of this Society includes many of the most prominent men and women in the state.
The aged widow of the late Henry Rosenberg met with a serious accident in Dubuque. She was returning home from the city market and in alighting from the streetcar fell in such a manner as to strike her head against the pavement. Her skull was fractured and recovery is doubtful. Friends in Bellevue, her former home, are grieved to learn of the accident.
90 Years Ago
October 10, 1929
The marriage of Mis Luella Hueneke and Mr. Harold Griebel will be solemnized Tuesday. The bride will be attired in a blue ensemble suit of transparent velvet.
In spite of unfavorable weather conditions between five and six hundred people attended the chicken dinner given on Wednesday by the ladies of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in St. Donatus.
The Philadelphia Athletics of the American League defeated the Chicago Cubs of the National League with comparative ease in the first two games of the world series, which were played on Wrigley Field in Chicago and witnessed by more than fifty thousand people at each game.
Terry’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” Company drew like a circus in Bellevue on Wednesday evening. The crowd filled the “big top” which was pitched on Cole’s lot on the northwest part of town. It has been several years since this splendid production and famous slave play written by Harriet Beecher Stowe has been presented here, but it is a story that never grows old and always creates interest.
80 Years Ago
October 10, 1939
Nubbin Derby to be Hels Oct. 18-The Jackson County corn husking will be held on the E. J. Hartvigsen farm.
Harry, 5-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Wagner of north of town, seriously ill with appendicitis, was taken to Mercy hospital, Dubuque, by Mrs. E. L. Lampe, R.N., who is the special nurse on the case. This morning the boy had a major operation by Dr. E.L. Lampe and associates.
Ads: Dagitz Food Mart, Feltes Market, Van’s Market, Shoeman’s Market and Norpel’s Self-Serve Market.
Egelhof Funeral Home-54 Years of Satisfied Funeral Service-Phone Bellevue No. 2.
70 Years Ago
October 10, 1949
Bellevue residents were fortunate when no worse damage was sustained Monday when the high wind, said to be aftermath of the hurricane, which swept the southwest several days previously, struck this vicinity. much corn in this area as well as over various parts of Iowa was blown down and will make husking difficult. An abundant apple crop in some areas, not as yet picked, was also spread over the ground.
From Our Early Files: 1889-Fifty men are wanted at once to work on the government works at Bellevue. Wages $1.25 per day.
1899-President Mckinley and cabinet and others of national prominence passed through Bellevue on a special train at 2:39 this morning. Hon. Wm. H. Reed of Washington township will move to town and will erect a handsome residence on the corner of Sixth and Court streets. The Reeds are desirable citizens and we welcome them to Bellevue.
Kenneth Norpel, manager of the Bellevue Dragons has booked the famous All-America Red Heads basketball team to play in Bellevue on Sunday. This is the world’s tallest girl’s team led by Betty Bradshaw, 6 ft. 4 in. center. These girls only play men’s teams under straight men’s rules.
St. John’s Brotherhood, St. Donatus, defeated St. John’s Brotherhood of Bellevue in two out of three games played at Bellevue Monday. Both teams are now tied in the area.
Whereas Fire is one of the most destructive and costly enemies of mankind today in loss of life and destruction of property and whereas every community should have a periodic clean-up check for fire hazards-I., H.W. Goetz, Mayor of the city of Bellevue, do hereby claim Wednesday as official Fire Inspection Day for the city and request all property owners and tenants fo cooperate by permitting inspectors to have free access to their premises.
60 Years Ago
October 8, 1959
Thursday Special-1/4 Chicken Dinner with coleslaw and french fries-87 cents- Anchor Inn.
Howard Droessler of Lamotte last week purchased a plot of ground from Clarence Wagner adjacent to the Cheney property along the river north of town and also the cabin owned by Adrian Sieverding along the bank.
50 Years Ago
October 9, 1969
Rt. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Linkenmeyer, for 28 years pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue, died Saturday, Oct. 4, at Mercy in Dubuque. He would have been 82 years old next Monday. He had become ill two months ago.
Two men are now in the Iowa penitentiary at Fort Madison, serving 75 years for the bludgeon slaying of Bellevue Police Chief, Earl Berendes.
Kenneth Keil, who is serving out a vacancy on the council, and Noel Menard, will be running for mayor. For the park commission, where one person is to be elected to a six-year term, the nominees are Richard Norpel Sr., Willis Doland and Carl Kieffer.
40 Years Ago
October 11, 1979
Work continued through the weekend to salvage a barge with its cargo of 1,400 tons cargo that sank in the Mississippi River last week. The tow entered Lock and Dam No. 12 here about 3:30 a.m. but was sent back upstream by the lock crew when they noticed the barge riding unusually low in the water. The tow moved about 1,000 north where the barge sank in about 15 feet of water.
30 Years ago
October 5, 1989
Nearly 30 teenagers were charged with possession of alcohol underage following a midnight beer party in a cornfield just outside of Bellevue, Friday, Sept. 29. Twenty-six alcohol-related tickets were written after law enforcement officers raided the bonfire party.
20 Years Ago
October 7, 1999
An I & M Rail Link freight derailed Saturday night, near the Pleasant Creek Park campground south of Bellevue. The cars included piggy-back trailers loaded with consumer products.
