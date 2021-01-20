100 Years Ago
January 18, 1921
Free Wedding Dance-to be given by Arion Lampe at Columbia Hall; Tuesday evening, January 25; Music by Bellevue Orchestra of 6 pieces; Everybody invited.
Former Bellevue Boys Wed: Leo Lintgen and Earl Ellinghouse fall victims to Dan Cupid's Darts. Also Gerhard Huilman and Miss Mary Ties and Fred Kuhlman and Emma Schnoor.
"The Voice of the Pack," our new serial story, begins in this issue. We believe this is one of the best stories we have ever published. Don't forget to read it.
Schmidt Bros., of Springbrook, have bills out for a big masquerade dance to be held in the Springbrook Hall on Friday evening. The Bellevue Orchestra will furnish the music and prizes will be given for the best dressed couple and the most comical costume.
Mrs. John Dunn, of Lamotte, passed through our city Friday evening on her way to Dubuque to visit with her daughter, Miss Mary and sister, Miss Clara O'Connell.
FREE: A whole family meal of SKINNER'S macaroni. Buy one package of your favorite SKINNERS macaroni, spaghetti or egg noodles for 10 cents. Tear off the coupon, take it to your grocer, buy one package and he will give you another free. If he will not supply you write us, giving his name and address.
At Last: $59 for an electric clothes washer; within the reach of every man's pocketbook; Come in and let us demonstrate. Young's
90 Years Ago
January 20, 1931
The returns from the Christmas Seal Sale were checked and studied last week and the committee feels that Bellevue made a good showing this year under the present economic conditions. The total net receipts were $104.64.
A meeting of the Bellevue Radio Lestener's Protective League was held Friday night at the council rooms. It was decided to employ a man from Dubuque to bring his interference finder to Bellevue in the near future to find out what electrical appliances are making the noises that annoy so greatly the local radio fans. It is believed that those who have motors, etc., that care causing the trouble will gladly pay for repairs which will stop the interference.
Miss Leora Aturm became the bride of Floyd Scholtes this morning at 9 o'clock, the ceremony being performed at SS. Peter and Paul's Church, Springbrook. A wedding dance will be held tonight at the Community Hall, Springbrook.
The District Court was occupied a portion of two days last week hearing a claim for one thousand dollars of George Deppe vs. Lawrence Deppe, administrator of the Michael Deppe estate. The claim was heard by a jury and was settled for $400 out of court.
Eleven years after prohibition overtook this country the controversy still rages over whether the dry law is good or bad for the country. It is pointed out by some newspapers that over 1,500 persons, many of them innocent victims, were killed during these years of "shotgun enforcement.”
80 Years Ago
January 16, 1941
Completion of the paving of Highway 52 and 67 from the end of the present paving at the Clinton-Jackson county line of Dubuque as a phase of the national defense program, is rumored, according to an article in Tuesday's Clinton Herald. Because of the defense angle, it is regarded as possible that the work will be done with a considerable share of federal aid funds instead of principally by normal allotments from the Iowa primary highway fund.
One of the biggest seine hauls of Mississippi river fish evermade by commercial fishermen in this locality was brought in Tuesday by Claire and Eugene Putman and Albert Doty. The catch, made up of mostly carp and buffalo totaled 26,000 pounds. The fish were shipped to eastern markets.
Today, as many an historian has been pointing out, we are witnessing an attempted world revolution. The purpose of Nazism, Fascism and Communism is basically to destroy the established economic and social orders of the world and to put in their place an entirely different order.
St. Joseph's school has been presented with a fine gift- a Philco radio-phonograph with public address system and record making device. The Young Ladies Sodality and the athletic association made the gift possible which was purchased from the Keil Radio and Electric shop.
70 Years Ago
January 18, 1951
At the annual meeting of the directors of the First National Bank in Bellevue, the board of directors was re-elected and at the reorganization meeting that evening A.C. Schneider was reelected president; G.J. Bittner, vice president and Herman Kueter, cashier. Alex Reed and R.J. Dyas are the other members of the board.
Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Sherwood are driving a handsome new Dodge, purchased from Art's Sales & Service
Bellevue's oldest resident dies: Beloved "Aunt Addie" passed peacefully to her heavenly home Sunday. Miss Adeline Felderman, better known to our citizens as "Aunt Addie" entered into her eternal rest at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan 14, at Memorial hospital where she had been a patient for the past three years. She was nearly 96 years old.
FRESH FISH: bull heads, carp, Northern pike; also smoked carp. Keil's Fish Market
Edwin Reeg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Reeg of Bellevue, left Tuesday for Des Moines for induction in the armed services.
P13c Wallace Keil left Friday for Pearl Harbor after a 30-day leave spent in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs Roy Keil.
Willis Steckelberg was embarrassed but not seriously hurt when his clothing caught in the power take-off on a farm tractor. By the time the machine was shut down, his pants, socks, overshoes and shoes had been ripped off and his shirt torn to shreds. He received two cracked ribs.
60 Years Ago
January 19, 1961
"With the Sportsmen," by L.N.: Just picked up a story that I thought was rather good, at least rather true. A simple-looking ad appeared in the local paper, "For sale: One set of encyclopedias, Britannica. Cheap. Not needed anymore. My wife knows all the answers."
The annual report of the Bellevue Memorial hospital was presented by Edith Goetz. A total of 728 patients were admitted during the year 1960. There were 94 newborns.
A regular monthly meeting of the Bellevue Go-Getters was held January 10. Demonstrations were given by Donna Knake on how to measure and select a pattern and Joanne Hovey on how to lay out and alter a pattern. Marianne Hinke gave an illustrated talk on the selection and preparation of fabric. Reporter, Pat Manders
50 Years Ago
January 21, 1971
The annual ice skating contests for youngsters of the community will be held at the rink in Cole park Sunday afternoon if ice and weather conditions permit. Bellevue fireman will conduct the contests and will also provide prizes to the winners. Additionally they will serve hot coffee and hot chocolate to participants and spectators.
40 Years Ago
January 15, 1981
QUOTABLE: "The greatest gift is the gift of life. And the greatest sin is returning it unopened," Mork from Ork.
The trial of Leonard Gregory Jr., of Dubuque has been set for Tuesday, April 7 in Jackson County district Court. Gregory, 29, is accused of murder in the Jan. 2 shooting death of Philip Clary, 34. Gregory allegedly shot Clary once in the head with a .22 caliber pistol while riding in the backseat of a car being driven by Clayton Manning, 28, of Maquoketa. According to a sworn affidavit, Gregory claims Manning promised him $500 and a car if he shot Clary.
Kevin Petesch, a junior at the University of Dubuque, has been named to the 1981 edition of Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
30 Years Ago
January 17, 1991
Bellevue City Council members watched HBO, CNN and even a made for television movie at city hall last week, but it wasn't for the fun of it. The council met with Empire Cable owner Mitch Friedman, Princeton, New Jersey and company technician Russ Kieffer to discuss an independent report on the condition of the system. "I see no reason to fix anything unless it's broken. A new cable system would increase by $6 to 7 and the owner would have a new system. I wasn't aware we had a problem until now. We've provided better service than in larger cable systems," said Friedman. At that point Councilman Richard Norpel, Sr. noted Friedman had "bought a pig in a poke. It was an old system and they paid too much for it."
Faye Francis, former assistant city clerk, hasn't worked for the City of Bellevue since May, 1987, but legal wrangling connected with her suit against the city continues. Francis was fired unanimously by the council from the job she held for nine years for insubordination, misuse of sick leave, removal of her personnel file from city hall, improper notification of leave and inconsistencies in her recollection of events involved in a personnel dispute involving a former city administrator.
20 Years ago
January18, 2001
Local, Dial-up Internet Service, $19.99 per month. No start-up fee, easy installation, free email account, unlimited local access, free 24-hour tech support, convenient billing. Iowa Telecom Online.
10 years ago
January 29, 2011
It's a done deal. All three school boards have now approved the agreements necessary to send Andrew High School students to their choice of Bellevue or Maquoketa High Schools next fall. Andrew High school will close.
In June, presented with a petition signed by hundreds of area residents, the Mississippi Bend Area Education Association voted to allow a public vote to create a new school district from the current Preston and East Central districts.
