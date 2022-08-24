100 Years Ago
August 22, 1922
Jon S. Brown, designer and builder of the new speed marvel, "Baby Wynetta," was out on the river Sunday for the first time and made the natives sit up and take notice. The boat is a flying wonder. It is a hydroplane, 17 feet in length and is equipped with an aeroplane motor of 125 h.p. In this, its trial trip, it made the marvelous time of 51 miles per hour, but Mr. Brown says the propeller turns too fast, and he will equip it with a larger wheel, when he says it will do a mile a minute.
Anyway, he claims it is the fastest boat in the 704 class in the world and challenges any boat in the universe of that class. The boat will be given a demonstration as part of the program on Labor Day. Mr. Brown, who is the mechanic at Till's garage, is to be congratulated on his handiwork, which shows that there is something besides hair under his cap.
Grocery Stores advertising-Koppes Grocery, Tony's Food Shop, Spiro's Sales and Service, Dwyer's Grocery, Theo. Neu Grocery.
John Schroeder of Slabtown had his collar bone set at Moulton hospital, the result of a strange accident Saturday night. The children had strung up a clothesline, of which he was not aware and going out Saturday night the line caught him under the chin, throwing him to the ground, the fall breaking his collarbone.
90 Years Ago
August 25, 1932
Fred Ernst, who has a large watermelon patch north of town, reports that he has had a lot of melons stolen this season. He caught a youth in his patch Sunday night after dark, he says, and the boy gave the excuse that he did not want to bother the owner about a melon that late at night. Mr. Ernst raises melons to make a living.
Miss Anna Leonard, the popular and efficient clerk at the Rexall store for a number of years severed her connection with that place of business Saturday night. Do coming events cast a shadow ahead?
Mrs. E.K. Hughey has received notice from W.J. Hamilton, superintendent of the Oak Park, Ill., school, in which system she teaches, said that the schools will not open until September 26, owing to depleted finances.
All roads will lead to Bellevue next Thursday, Sept. 1st, as the Chamber of Commerce announces this to be the day set for the second community excursion. Outstanding will be the music furnished by Tony Catalano and his nine-piece orchestra for dancing and for those who love to sit and listen. Let's be ready to go when the big boat gives the signal and have a real holiday with our neighbors and friends.
80 Years Ago
August 25, 1942
The overhead crossing over Mill Creek at the south city limits is nearing completion. Some concrete remains to be poured on the pedestrian walks and the side rails are being installed. The big bridge should be completed in about 15 days.
The old Civil war cannon that has pointed its muzzle out over the Mississippi river from Riverview park for many years is to go to war again. This time it will do its duty as scrap and may find itself back in action as part of a tank, machine guns or ammunition. The park board has agreed to turn the old gun and the cannon balls in as scrap metal during the scrap metal drive Friday and Saturday.The gun has been a landmark here for more than 40 years. It was shipped here from an arsenal in New York when George Schlater was mayor and the freight bill was nearly $50
Over 14 tons of scrap rubber that were collected by Charles Wagner, Till's Garage, the Bellevue Motor Company, and Schaub's garage were shipped out by truck by Mr. Wagner Thursday evening. The scrap rubber was consigned to a Chicago firm that will reclaim the rubber for war uses.
Here's a case where blondes are preferred. Blonde hair, if it has never undergone a permanent wave, can be used in precision instruments. Consequently there is a market for it in an eastern war plant. The hair must be 18 inches in length and of fine texture. If it proves satisfactory, it will be purchased. Or, if preferred, a medal will be given instead of cash, the cash being turned over to the Red Cross.
70 Years Ago
August 28, 1952
SS. Peter and Paul school reopened with an enrollment of 126 Monday morning with a High Mass at 6 a.m. Rev. John Mayer was celebrant.
School started Tuesday for 66 Jackson county rural schools, four less than last year.
60 Years Ago
August 30, 1962
With official Bellevue time being central standard time this week, all mention of time in the Bellevue Herald-Leader will be understood to be central standard time. When an event is scheduled at a place still observing daylight time, that fact will be specifically indicated.
An open meeting for all persons interested in a Bellevue gun club has been set for Friday at 8 p.m. in the Bellevue city hall. NRA members and others interested are urged to attend.
Although a good many people still call it "the proving grounds," after its original World War I activity, the military installation across the river from Bellevue has long been officially designated as Savanna Ordnance Depot. Now the reorganization of the Army services has put a new title on the huge installation. The name is Savanna Army Depot.
50 Years Ago
August 31, 1972
Ray Theisen, LaMotte barber since November 1958, has purchased the equipment of Charles "Buzz" Lucke at 202 South Riverview. Mr. Theisen will take over the shop here Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Balltown hung a 7 to 0 defeat on the Bellevue Braves in the first round of the Sherill tournament last week to end the regular season for the Braves. At Sherill last Thursday the Braves could muster only four hits against Jack Grutz, Balltown hurler. It looked like the Braves were off on the right foot in the first inning as Pat Knake doubled and Mike Knake singled to send Pat home. But Pat was cut down at the plate on the throw from center field that ended the Braves attack.
Van Rolling and Don Goepfert have purchased the building and contents of the former Hachmann Hardware at 124 North Riverview. They will operate the business under the name of Bellevue Sportsland. Jack Hachmann, who had been in business here 53 years, operated the store until his unexpected death July 19.
Total enrollment in Bellevue schools on opening day Monday set another new record with 1,551 students in the classrooms. Bellevue Schools had a total of 852. Parochial-698.
40 years Ago
August 26, 1982
After listening to nine hours of testimony Iowa Banking Board recessed a hearing Wednesday, Aug. 18, on a proposal to move Andrew Savings Bank to Bellevue and to establish a bank office in Andrew. One Jackson County bank spoke in opposition to the proposed move. Dell L. Pooler, president of Bellevue State Bank, said his bank "is fulfilling the banking needs of Bellevue and the surrounding area" and there is no need for another bank in Bellevue.
20 Years Ago
August 29, 2002
Local baseball umpires, Gary Ries and Steve Schroeder have been nominated for District Umpire of the Year. The Coches nominated Schroeder and Ries at their District meetings.
