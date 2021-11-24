100 Years Ago
November 29, 1921
The basketball team of Brown's Business College at Davenport has chosen Clarence Wanderscheid of Bellevue as captain. With his leadership they may well be confident of a successful season.
Small cakes of ice were first seen floating down the Mississippi at this point Wednesday. The size of the floes increased for several days, but the milder weather of the past few days has caused them to disappear.
The Joseph's Society has leased the Columbia Hall for the coming year and will take possession of the same January 1, when the Rescue Hose Company's lease expires.
Marshal Ferdinand Foch was given a rousing reception by thousands of Dubuque citizens, when his special train stopped there for ten minutes Friday morning. It was particularly fitting that the famous soldier should enter Iowa through the city founded by the French in1785 and named after the Frenchman, Julien Dubuque.
Shoeing horses cut down to $5.50 for 8 steel plug shoes. Nick Stiles
90 Years Ago
November 24, 1931
In spite of bad weather the work on the new electric light plant building has progressed rapidly and is now nearing completion.
Only about 2,500 drivers licenses have been issued in Jackson county, according to the Sentinel. All auto owners and those who want to drive cars after January 1 must get licenses. It is expected that between 12,000 and 13,000 applications will be made so there is sure to be a grand rush one of these days.
A rattlesnake having three rattles and a button was killed in Geo. Putman's cellar Friday. The reptile frightened Mrs. Putman and a daughter badly and they called Vincnt Putman who killed the snake. It was thought that the rattler got into the cellar through an open window.
80 Years Ago
November 27, 1941
Notice: Bellevue business houses are requested to close Nov. 27, Thanksgiving day at 12:30 o'clock noon and remain closed the rest of the day. Chamber of Commerce
70 Years Ago
November 29, 1951
The Bellevue High Basketball squad will open its season on Friday night. The team will be built around those who played considerably last year and include Earl Lampe, Wayne Webber, Don Achen, Harold Koppes, Ross Reed, Junior Griebel and Willard Felderman. Boys who show some promise are Harold Bowman, Cliff Knipplemeyer, Marvin Keil, Don Hueneke, Lyn Stuart and Bill Weber.
At a nuptial mass at 9 o'clock Tuesday morning in St. Joseph's Catholic church Miss Orva Mae Zeimet became the bride of Kenneth Michels.The bride has been an efficient clerk in Van's Market for some time and the bridegroom is employed at the John Deere plant in Dubuque.
60 Years Ago
November 30, 1961
BHS News: In home ec. we have been having a unit on gift wrapping after having seen a movie by Hallmark on the subject. We concentrated on the ties made in the movie-those made with ribbon which sticks to itself when moistened.
MHS News: A new luster was added to the Mohawks basketball team Sunday, as they donned the new basketball suits. The suits had been kept in hiding for the past two months by Father Kruse until the unveiling at the first game. Let's hope the team looks as sharp and bright at the next game as the suits do.
50 years Ago
November 25, 1971
Relatives of Dan Lambert, 23, and John Huber, 24, both of Dubuque conducted a search of the Mississippi river north of Lock 12 Saturday and Sunday in hopes of finding the two men who apparently drowned October 30 while duck hunting.
A public meeting to discuss ambulance service for Bellevue has been called for Monday night. The city council decided to call on all possible help to solve the ambulance problem in Bellevue. Bellevue's two ambulance operators, Ray Gallagher and John Dye, have announced that they will not continue their services beyond Dec. 31.
Sp4 Dale Reeg, who received his discharge from the Army in October, has been presented the bronze star medal for "outstandingly meritorious service" in connection with military operations against a hostile force in the republic of Vietnam.
40 Years Ago
November 26, 1981
The public is invited to see Bellevue's completed Community Center this Sunday from 1-4 across from the Herald Leader office. The center will be open for use by non-profit and private organizations as well as for community meetings.
30 Years Ago
November 21, 1991
Preston Area Cablevision company owner Virgil "Buck" Miller confirmed this week he is seriously thinking about seeking a franchise in Bellevue. "I have no desire to force him (Mitch Freidman) out of business, but if he's going to throw it away I feel it is the best shot for Bellevue.
Bellevue State Bank helped kick off the holiday shopping season in Bellevue with their community appreciation chili supper Friday evening. Guests stopped by for free chili and pie before hitting downtown stores. The even was the last catering event for Donna and Bernard "Junior" Medinger before their sale and transfer of the Riverview Hotel.
20 Years Ago
November 22, 2001
Virtually everyone involved with planning for the proposed new municipal pool agreed. Efforts to pursue design and funding for the pool will be put on hold while Bellevue's St. Joseph's Parish and Bellevue Area
Catholic School pursue a major fundraising initiative of their own. City Administrator Loras Herrig said the concern was expressed that two large fundraising campaigns could doom both to failure.
10 Years ago
December 1, 2011
The 2011 Class 1A District #5 state playoff qualifying Comet Football team landed nine players on the All District Teams. The group was headed up by AP-2nd Team All state selection Jalen Chambers. 1st team selections: Jalen Chambers, Cole Reeg, Travis Heiar and Alex Sieverding.
The arms of Preston area residents stretched open wide this week as they console each other following the death of native son Cpl. Zachary Reiff. Reiff, 22, died late Monday, November 21, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, from wounds suffered three days earlier. He is honored as an American hero, twice wounded and highly decorated.
