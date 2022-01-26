100 Years Ago
January 24, 1922
A small blaze at the new electrical store of the Appel-Higley Company on Front street about 6:30 p.m. last Friday evening called out the fire department and many citizens. The fire was caused from a stove pipe through the ceiling and fortunately Mr. Appel happened to be present and immediately gave the alarm and the fire laddies did the rest.
Bellevue has a new orchestra composed of members of the Community band. The instrumentation so far decided upon is as follows: Saxophones-Alfred Lampe, Marvin Koppes. Piano-Harold Koppes. Drums-Lester Neu. They will make a speciality of playing for country dances. They expect to have a violin player and a cornet player.
There are employed by the H.G, Johnson Piano Co., 90 persons, which number we are reliably informed will be increased to 150 persons during the summer.
The button factory with a capacity of 32 machines is running 28 persons full blast.
The Bellevue Pottery is swamped with orders and a visit to this plant will impart the prosperity that prevails. There are employed at present 12 persons and many more will be employed in the near future.
Miss Ingrid Soderland, one of our high school teachers, was nearly drowned here Tuesday evening when she skated into an airhole in the Mississippi river. She is an excellent swimmer as well as skater, but was almost forced to give up her life on the above occasion. Her cries for help brought Erwin Simpson to her rescue.
70 Years Ago
January 28, 1932
What is said to be the longest freight train to pass through Bellevue went south Wednesday morning. One engine headed the procession of 157 cars.
A rare treat is in store for talkie fans and all those wishing to do their bit for the Bellevue Public Library on Wednesday when Zane Grey's greatest romance, "Riders of the Purple Sage" will be shown at the Cozy theater.
60 Years Ago
January 27, 1942
The following officials have been chosen to handle the financial affairs of St. Joseph's parish for the ensuing year: Trustees-Grover Bittner, Edward Medinger.; budget committee, joseph Daugherty, Joe Roling, J.J. Till, John Kettman, William Lampe N.C. Mootz, Peter Sprank and Charles Heim.
In December 476 persons in Jackson County received average old age assistance checks of $22.27.
An old timer is one who can remember when T.B. was called consumption.
During these dangerous times a flag should fly from every public building.
The Savanna Ordnance Depot is now operating on a war-time basis with 1,900 employees on the payroll. A 24-hour day, seven-day week schedule is in effect.
The production of passenger automobiles and light trucks either for civilian, military or export purposes-will be stopped Feb. 1 by order of the War Production Board.
70 Years Ago
January 24, 1952
Two Bellevue boys, Donald Jess and Lloyd Keil, Jr., both 20, have enlisted in the air corps and will receive their basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.
According to an announcement by the superintendent of the Miles Consolidated school and the board of education there, it is doubtful that the proposed new addition to the school there will be completed before 1, 1953, due to a shortage of steel.
A basketball benefit game for the March of Dimes (polio benefit) will be played at the high school gym next Sunday afternoon. Local players will be Dragons Jim Callaghan, Merle Roling, Bob Lowe, Rich Eggers, Larry Kueter, Paul Lucke and Russell Koppes.
Irwin E. Stamp of Mt. Vernon, Ia., has joined the law firm of Schwirtz and Schwirtz in this city and began his new duties last week. Before coming to Bellevue, he was employed by the United Fire and Casualty col, at Cedar Rapids.
60 Years Ago
February 1, 1962
Charles Lucke was elected new president of Bellevue Golf Club at the annual meeting Sunday afternoon at the club house. He succeeds Tom Bates.
Robert Hinke was elected first vice president, Fred Maiers Jr. was reelected second vice president, John Puls was reelected secretary,and Willard Felderman was elected treasurer.
50 Years Ago
January 27, 1972
A grand opening will be held Saturday at the Riverview Hotel and cafe by the new owners, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Long. The hotel will serve free beer from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday as part of the grand opening. The regular Saturday night dance with music by the Country Cousins will be held also. The restaurant on the north side of the building has been extended into the former front lobby which has been paneled.
40 Years Ago
January 28, 1982
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce directors recently added three new directors to their ranks to replace returning members Rick Remakel, Charlene Hingtgen and Judy Ambrosy. Elected to the board are Chuck Hay, Liz Roth and Marietta Lampe. Other members with unexpired terms include: Molly Moliter, Ron Ries, Joe Smith, Bob McArdele, Ray and Ron Besch.
20 Years Ago
January 24, 2002
Mother and son are fine after a virtually non-existent labor stage move directly to delivery for Melissa Brinker. Steve and Melissa had quick assistance from the Bellevue Ambulance volunteers who arrived to aid in the event. Helping Matthew arrive were Bob Baugh, Darrel Ernst and Tim and Andy Griebel.
