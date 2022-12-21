140 YEARS AGO
Dec. 14, 1882 Bellevue Herald
Tony Brandt’s livery outfits are utterly
too-too … [with new] buggies and … roadsters [horses trained for driving on roads, the term later adopted for flashy automobiles].
Dorchester and Hughey sold more lumber than ever before, but owing to the high price of logs did not make a bonanza.
The young men of Bellevue evidently do not attend church sociables. At the Episcopal church a few nights ago, [NW corner of Franklin and Second streets] not one of them showed up.
130 YEARS AGO
Dec. 15, 1892 Bellevue Leader
John Hipschen has bought the store building next door to Dierkes and Rolling’s drug store [NW corner of Market and Riverview] and will open a saloon there. The price paid was $3400 [$111,232.68 today]. The price of property is on the boom in Bellevue.
Tony Schmidt is popular with the young ladies. He drives Dr. Roche’s steppers [horses bred for an attractive walking gait], and when he feels like it, he gives his best girls jolly sleigh rides.
An ice bridge was formed on the river Sunday night. A little cold weather would make safe crossing for [wagon] teams. About three inches of snow fell Monday night … sleighing is now good.
Misses Lena Weck and Mary Kranz have started a dressmaking shop three doors north of the Leader office [central part of the current parking lot between Second Street Station and the K.C. Hall].
110 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1912 Bellevue Leader
The Empire Pearl Button Works of Bellevue is experiencing quite a boom at present. All the machines, forty of them, are filled, and ten more will be added at once. This is the largest force employed since the plant began operations here…. The outlook for this industry is very bright indeed, which is good news to all.
[The button business proved to be a volatile, intermittently functioning industry in early
20th-century Bellevue. By the Sanborn fire map of 1914, the Empire works appears closed.
One of two adjoining buildings on the far south riverbank is labelled “button machinery
storage,” the other “clam shells, boats, etc. warehouse.” The industry would return, but not for long.
[At Bellevue, “blanks” were cut from river mollusk shells, then shipped for finishing
elsewhere. Eventually, the mollusk population became depleted, and with it the shell supply. Shell buttons faded as other materials and
manufacturing methods became available and affordable.]
The privilege of conducting Bellevue’s single saloon for the ensuing year was awarded to
Matt Pinnell at last Friday evening’s special meeting of the city council. The license had
previously been fixed at $5600 [$172,048.16 today], which included the mulct [compulsory] tax of $600 [$18,433.73]. This is the same paid during the present year.
A committee from the Commercial Club [forerunner of the Chamber of Commerce]
composed of George Schlatter, George Kranz, and John Koppes appeared … and asked [the council] … to reconsider …. the saloon tax at $5600. The committee represented that the town could get more money for the privilege and had the offers…. But the council … insisted on “standing pat”… [and] has been very sharply criticized for its action….
LETTERS TO SANTA CLAUS. Dear Santa Claus: Please bring me a top, a horn, skates, and a wagon. From Charlie Kiethley.
Dear Santa Claus: I wish you would bring me four school dresses, three white embroidery dresses for summer, five pencils, two tablets, some underwear, four yards of lace, three yards of calico, four ribbons, a sewing machine, a sewing box, four spools of thread, six needles,
a go-cart [stroller] for my doll, [and] a little rocking chair. For my brother Lawrence who is six years old, a plow, a shetland pony, a buggy, harness, saddle, and some candy. For my sister Luella who is five years old, a doll, a cradle, a little bed, a little lamp, a coat, and some candy, popcorn, and peanuts. From Lillian Huenke
100 YEARS AGO
Dec. 19, 1922 Bellevue Herald
[Advertisement] Rexall [druggist Fred] Ragatz Says: Come in and hear … either on the Piano or Victrola: “Homesick,” “Toot, Toot, Tootsie,” “Call Me Back,” “Pal of Mine,” “Carolina in the Morning,” “Three O’Clock in the Morning,” “Hot Lips,” “Tomorrow.”
All the latest selections.
We will be open all day Sunday to help out shoppers. No matter what you want — if it’s a Piano, Victrola [record player], rolls [music for player piano] , or records. [The Johnson piano company in Bellevue was manufacturing
player pianos at this time. The store could have sold pianos; or, “piano” could have meant
sheet music.]
[Major shifts in American business, finance, and society — some still impacting today — began in the aftermath of WWI. Fred Ragatz
and Alfred Heeb had purchased the Dierkes drugstore in 1912 (NW corner of Market and Riverview). Later, Ragatz bought out Heeb. He then took the store into the new business model of chain stores, joining the Rexall Drug chain that would grow to national prominence by the 1950s. Soon Ragatz acquired and capitalized on his new nickname, “Rexall Ragatz.”]
About 8:00 o’clock last Tuesday evening, a few people heard the fire bell, everybody
being inside on account of the intense cold. The fire department responded with alacrity to the second alarm of the year, the blaze being in the Public School … which was filled with smoke … due to faulty construction in connection with heavy firing [of the heating system] during the cold snap.
The firemen found the hydrants frozen
and were compelled to obtain hot water at a
residence to thaw the valves…. That once accomplished, the work of extinguishing
the blaze was a short job…. [D]amage of approximately $800 [$14,191.05 today] was
sustained, which will be paid by … insurance companies.
90 YEARS AGO
Dec. 20, 1932 Bellevue Herald
Al Wohlers, city marshal, says that his hotel, the city jail, was a busy place last month as
122 transients were given lodging there. [The Great Depression was worsening; men were hopping trains and hitch-hiking to find work.]
The Beck Furniture Store auction began Saturday and is being held twice daily….
A large crowd attended … Saturday … bidding was spirited. [Owned and operated by J. J. Beck, for 60 years (1872–1932), the store stood on the SW corner of State and Second streets, the
brick building replaced ca. 1967 by a new Bellevue State Bank, today the K.C. Hall.]
Dec. 22, 1932 Bellevue Leader
The new ice skating rink at the baseball
diamond is proving very popular, and it is planned to have it electric lighted for those
wishing to skate in the evening. Races are also planned which will attract a large crowd.
While the decorations about town are not as elaborate as in previous years [the Great Depression in progress], they are very pretty. Some of the windows are very unique, and homes are aglow with trees and colored lights. The show window of the Bellevue Motor Co. [now Kueter True Value] is attracting much attention, as amid the winter scene are two beautiful mounted pheasants killed by Mr. Roling while on a hunting trip in western Iowa this fall.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAMS IN RURAL SCHOOLS. Miss Waive Ernst , teacher in Dist. No. 1, the Hinke school, on Primary 62, will have a Christmas program
Thursday evening…. [students performing: Lucile and Marie Kramer, George and Robert Hinke, Ella and Hazel Mangler.]
Miss Mildred Koppes, teacher of the Kieffer school on the Springbrook road sponsored [a]… program Wednesday afternoon…. [students
performing: Delores, Wayne, and Leroy Budde; Rosella Hoffman; Donald and Delores Phillips; Clarence Reistroffer.]
80 YEARS AGO
Dec. 17, 1942 Bellevue Leader
The Rev. J. E. Linkenmeyer announced Sunday morning in the St. Joseph’s church that due to war conditions there would be no Midnight Mass this Christmas Eve.
Permission was granted this week by the war department to Putman & Weyhgandt, owners of the ferry between this city and the Savanna Ordinance depot, to operate the conveyance ... just below Dam No. 12. Trucks will then convey the war workers across the earth dike of the dam to the Ordnance depot area.
Dec. 22, 1942 Bellevue Herald
A deal was completed this week in which Jacob Goetz and Son became owners of the lot on which the Rink now stands. The new owners plan the erection of a modern building on the site. [The Rink, and then the Goetz store, stood on the SW corner of Court and Second streets, today Bellevue State Bank. In 1884, Hood Davis had remodeled his agricultural warehouse into a popular roller-skating rink with a
40’ x 100’ white maple floor, known simply as “the Rink.”]
70 YEARS AGO
Dec. 12, 1952 Bellevue Leader
While decorations at homes are not too numerous, you should make it a point to see the beautiful display at the Harold Goetz home on N. Water [Riverview] street, and Santa and his red-nosed reindeer prancing across the lawn at
the Dr. Sunleaf home. Lovely … decorations also grace the homes of Art Achen, Cy Portz,
M. G. Hyler. Many other homes have
outstanding window displays.
Dec. 18, 1952 Bellevue Herald
A total of 780 youngsters attended the two sessions of the third annual Christmas Kiddies party … this year sponsored by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion [assisted by the Bellevue Fire Dept.]. The children saw films [provided by
Henry Anderson and George Gibson] at the Cozy Theatre, which had been turned over
[for the event]… by Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dohlin. Following the performance, Santa Claus greeted the children … and distributed treats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.