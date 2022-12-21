J.J. Beck furniture store razed in 1966

The Bellevue Herald–Leader of September 1, 1966, announced planned demolition of the J. J. Beck furniture store on the southwest corner of Second and State streets. After Beck’s closed in 1932 (see below), its building housed other businesses, including a grocery store and Sieverding’s feed store.

Also scheduled for demolition was the adjoining building to the south that, from Sanborn fire maps, was built in 1914 as a confectionary, after removal of two small dwellings that in 1892 stood north of the  newly open Weck and Kranz dressmaker shop (see below). From December 1935 through 1937, the brick structure also housed a Gamble Store, an early chain store selling farm, home, auto, food, and sundry items (see 1922, regarding chain stores).

Situated about mid-block, the dressmaker shop was in the north half of a wagon shop that had been divided (by 1902, a barbershop had replaced the dress shop). That building, too, was demolished for the parking lot between what is now Second Street Station and the K.C. Hall (site of the Beck building).

In 1885, a saloon stood where Second Street Station now stands. A cigar factory occupied the current Herald-Leader site.

A blacksmith shop occupied the corner to the south (still there in 1894, gone by 1902).

By 1894, the Bellevue Leader occupied the former cigar factory (the Bellevue Herald operating on Water Street).

The former saloon to the north was a dwelling.                – SL

140 YEARS AGO

Dec. 14, 1882   Bellevue Herald   