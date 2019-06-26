100 Years Ago
June 12, 1919
The Episcopal church property in this city was sold to Louis Bittner the past week, the consideration being $350. The building has been allowed to deteriorate and will be used to store lumber until such time as it is torn down and an office for the Bittner Lumber Company erected on that corner.
Two large two story tile addition to the building occupied by the pottery plant on South Front Street was completed the past week and will give that concern much more room that was sorely needed in this newest industry and which has apparently a very bright future. At present a force of eight men is employed and this will undoubtedly be considerably be increased.
Many farmers have a poor stand of corn in their fields, due to wet weather. This means that the yield will be curtailed where it was not possible to replant. Farm crops men at Iowa State College suggest a way to make these fields 100 percent efficient. They point out that by planting pumpkins in the missing hills and waste places a crop can yet be raised which will furnish much succulent and palatable feed for cattle and hogs. They should be planted now to ensure their maturity before frost. A good supply of them may be raised with little work.
A young stranger made his appearance in Preston Wednesday and created some surprise when he left on the afternoon train by taking a Preston young woman, Miss Henrietta Hicks with him. We have since learned that the gentleman, whose name is Calvin Kinner and Miss Hicks were married on the 26th of April, 1918, at Northwood Iowa. The marriage was consummated on the eve of the groom’s departure for overseas with his regiment and was kept a secret as far as we know until yesterday when he came and claimed her as his wife.
Why Complain of Poor Coffee Or The High Price of Coffee-when you can have a superior beverage of rich flavor and health value by drinking the original POSTUM CEREAL. It’s an American drink whose high quality never varies. Its price doesn’t change and it’s economical. Everywhere at Grocers.
VICTORY GARDENS-easily made with our clever unique and exclusive Garden Too Specialties. Velvety Lawns with our wonderful “ECLIPSE”-self sharpening lawn mower—-the only mower so simple that a woman can adjust it, or sharpen it—-as well as an expert.
90 Years Ago
June 20, 1929
HIGH LINE PROPOSAL IS REJECTED! Bellevue votes 14 to 1 against power company’s proposal-Battle of Ballots Results: 768 NO and 54 Yes. Could anything be more decisive?
It looked like old times to see The Rink all lighted up for a dance on Wednesday evening, with a fair-sized crowd present, excellent music being furnished by Subby’s Seven FooT Warmers. Harold Spiro and Wilford Till rented the Rink on Tuesday from the latter’s father, who had used it for storing used automobiles and immediately got busy to clean it up The boys employed some help and worked like nailers for two days and made a good job of it.
80 Years Ago
June 20, 1939
All locks along the upper Mississippi river are now in operation and the dream of army engineers several years ago of a nine-foot channel has become a reality. it is a fact that river commerce, so important to the middle west 40 years ago, is staging a rapid come-back. Grain is being transported to seaports, steel is being brought to Missippi river ports from Pittsburgh, millions of gallons of oil are being brought north and products from the north pass down the river consigned to southern ports of Pittsburgh.
There are altogether too many foreigners in this country whose ambition it is to undermine the government and make it similar to dictatorships of Europe. That ilk should go back to Europe on their own accord to be deported by the government-Bund members in particular.
Transcontinental super-highways built by the federal government and operated on a toll basis are not feasible, reports the bureau of public roads of the department of agriculture. The tolls would not bring in half enough money to support them. So vanishes that dream of a national gridiron of main roads.
Little misses Marilyn and Maryann Theisen of St. Donatus were guests in the home of their relatives, the Mrs. John Theisen family home last week.
70 Years Ago
June 23, 1949
Wm Brinker, our next door neighbor announced on Saturday that he had a ripe tomato in his garden. We wonder if this is the first in the vicinity or there are others as early.
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY NOTES-the hospital bed has been returned and is available for anyone in our community who might wish to use it. Mrs. Zentner reported 481 Nash coffee lids-we need 750-to get our coffee urn. Let’s hurry up and bring in the rest.
THE BUSH LEAGUER-That was a great play by Vic Valant in the top of the 9th when he nailed a high line drive to double B. Johnson off second for the final two outs of the game. Thanks Vic, ole boy. Cory Griffin was voted in as a utility man on the all stars game while the home boys will be battling the colored House of David Van Dykes here. The club will be in mighty fine hands as that good old lefty, Willard Eggers will be at the helm.
60 Years Ago
June 18, 1959
One part-time policeman and a “meter-maid” are on duty following the resignation of the two remaining members of the police force this week. Merle Budde has been temporarily hired full-time to patrol the town during the evening hours, with Mrs. Budde policing parking meters during the day. Resignation of Police Chief Robert O”Gorman and patrolman William Gottleber left Bellevue with no full-time police protection. Resignation resulted because of what one of the parties concerned termed “general discontent.”
Dolly’s Cafe of Bellevue has been awarded the highly regarded nationally known C.A.R. service standard award. The C.A.R. family of restaurants are listed in a National Motorists guide book. To quality each restaurant must serve good food at popular ‘family’ prices, and be clean and sanitary throughout. Personnel must be neat appearing and give prompt courteous service.
Roy Rogers, western star of television and motion pictures, will be brought to this year’s Iowa State Fair to headline four nights along with his wife Dale Evans, his trick horse Trigger, Roy’s comedy sidekick Pat Brady and his jeep “Nellybelle.”
50 Years Ago
June 19, 1969
Don Griffith will serve as master of ceremonies for the amateur talent contest to be held during the Heritage Day celebration July 4. Those wishing to enter the contest should call Jin Fenton, contest chairman.
Joseph Streuser was moved last week from Mercy Medical center, Dubuque to the German wing of the County hospital in Maquoketa where he continues his convalescence.
Civil Air Patrol members from five midwestern states have been camped at Bellevue this week on a survival training program.
40 years Ago
June 21, 1979
Loras Herrig of Bellevue was named to a seat on the Bellevue City Council Thursday night. Herrig was appointed to complete the term of Bruce Schwager who resigned last month when he moved out of the community.
