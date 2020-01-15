Weather Alert

...ICY AND VERY HAZARDOUS MORNING COMMUTE... .A QUICK MOVING SYSTEM WILL BRING WIDESPREAD FREEZING DRIZZLE TO THE AREA THROUGH MUCH OF THE MORNING AND INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, ALONG WITH BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WILL BE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE TO ICING. DENSE FOG IS BEGINNING TO FORM AS WELL ACROSS THE ADVISORY AREA. IF DRIVING BE PREPARED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE IS STILL EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE TO LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. DENSE FOG WILL BE POSSIBLE ACROSS THE AREA WITH VISIBILITIES OF LESS THAN A QUARTER MILE. SOME OF THIS FOG COULD BE FREEZING FOG AS WELL. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 2 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY IF THEY ARE UNTREATED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&