100 Years Ago
March 9, 1920
With the death of Mrs. Otto Engelman, who passed away Friday evening at 9:35 o’clock, at her home on South Second St., there passed from among us the spirit of as fine a soul as ever graced the womanhood of our city.
The school election yesterday was rather a lively affair, 303 men votes and 87 women votes being registered.
Charlotta Schlentz was granted a divorce from Edwin Schlentz Wednesday afternoon. The custody of their five-year-old child was given to the parents of the husband, who have cared for the little one since its birth. Before granting the petition, Judge Maguire said to the wife: “The granting of this petition does not give you the right to be other than a good woman. By granting your petition I am not giving you the privilege of following your own desires.”
COZY-Tonight only-A story of a bewitching flirt that every woman will want her husband to see-it will cure them - Viola Dana in “Some Bride,” a Metro comedy gem. Wednesday-no show on account of caucus meeting.
Dr. Guthrie, of Dubuque, was here today in consultation with Dr. Hanske in a case of nervous prostration from which Mrs.William Goettler is afflicted.
SPECIALS for Two Weeks-Can sell you any amount of Cane sugar you wish at low prices. Louis Spiro
John Schoop shipped 31 bu. of clover seed last week at $31.00 per bu. John is making the currency.
90 Years Ago
March 11, 1930
A fire which originated in the Levi Roach barbershop and spread to surrounding buildings almost destroyed the entire town of Zwingle last Wednesday and caused damage estimated at approximately $40,000 with less than one-third of that amount covered by insurance. The buildings destroyed by the fire, LR.J. Kennedy General store, Edward Lattner barber shop, Clyde Fenton store, the Edward Asspach grocery and the Levi Roach barber shop and pool room.
Mattie Michels of Springbrook met with an accident Saturday when he attempted to replace a belt on a wood saw with the engine running. The belt rebounded striking the young man on the head and badly crushing two fingers of his left hand.
The city council took a real progressive step Thursday night when a contract was signed to dig an artesian well to assure the town a supply of pure water.
The proposition to issue bonds to build a new $23,000 school building at Andrew passed yesterday by the overwhelming vote of 121 to 13.
The nation mourns the passing of William Howard Taft, a man who served his country faithfully for 40 years. He never was a politician and never could play the political game so he did not let political considerations direct his actions. Hence his great popularity with the masses of the people.
Mrs. E.J. Gibbs and son, Vincent, were in from Lamotte Saturday afternoon, Mrs. Gibbs visiting friends, while the young man had his broken arm dressed.
Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Irwin and Mr. and Mrs. Charlies Irwin motored in from Andrew Friday on business and pleasure.
Bernard has a new and unique industry. Mr. Elmer Bobb is engaged in raising mushrooms with great success. He has a large bed which he installed in the old creamery building and has been supplying a demand for some time past. The plant is kept at the proper temperature by a heating system.
Someone entered Legion Hall and absconded with four perfectly good electric light bulbs sometime during the past week.
A Boston man paid a fine of $5 for four cigars he handed to four policemen on the street. For a few minutes the officers puffed delightedly at the weeds. Then all four cigars exploded. The practical joker was given a ride in the “wagon.”
The oldest town in America has been discovered. It is Oraibi, in the heart of Arizona. It is inhabited by Pueblo Indians and was a flourishing city for half a century before Columbus set foot on the shores of the West Indies.
80 Years Ago
March 14, 1940
Marvin (Coonie) Felderman, who has made quite a name for himself in the baseball world, left last week for Sanford, Fla., where he will try out with the Nashville, Tenn., club of the Southern League. Nashville is a Brooklyn Dodger farm and is in a class A league. “Coonie” has kept in condition for the work of catcher by playing with the Bears basketball team the past winter.
George Bevan, the third son of Dr. and Mrs. Chas. Bevan of Maquoketa, and grandson of Mr. and Mrs. M.P. Potter was taken to Iowa City of last week where he submitted to an operation to correct a crippled condition. George, 14, submitted to having his leg broken below the hip and the bone straightened.
Earl Felderman, who is a member of Uncle Sam’s Marine forces writes his parents that his division is leaving soon for China on the U.S.S. Mexico.
EXTRAVAGANCE-Politicians-there is no surer way to waste money than to let people spend it who had nothing to do with earning it.
If anyone knows why the United States government, holding the biggest foreign and domestic horde of gold in the history of the world, continues to pay a premium for the yellow metal will he please raise his right hand! It is a mystery to everyone.
One trouble of our present economic situation is that too many women have a mink coat appetite on a rabbit fur income.
The button factory in Bellevue is no more, an industry that was started here 30 years ago. The last truckload of machinery from the local plant was delivered to the U.S. Button Co. at Muscatine. The factory building was sold to C.C. Putman and part of the building will be occupied by the Putman fisheries.
John Mueller of this city while visiting the Gus Wagner farm killed a three-foot copperhead snake.
70 Years Ago
March 9, 1950
The Big D market completed installation Monday of two large refrigeration units, which will provide cold storage for fresh vegetables and dairy products.
Word was received at the local lock office that six tows are on the way up the river.
We have come to believe that the reason our mother was such a good cook as compared to cooks today is that mother never worried about getting the correct amount of vitamins or calories into the pot when cooking a meal.
Council Proceedings-Royal Griebel erect residence at Riverside addition. Carried.
Richard Lampe purchased the home of Mrs. Louisa Adickes Saturday at public auction for $4,700.
Bellevue’s new restaurant, the “Welcome Inn” will be open for business on Monday, March 20. Located in the newly remodeled and redecorated Wilfred Till building, next to the Pontiac garage, the new eating place has all new equipment of latest design and trim, built for comfort and convenience.
To have a championship basketball team you must have five players working for one thing, the team.
First, the guy in the St. Joe’s attack is the center Chuck Roling. Second is Mark Kueter who is the little guy with the big job. It is Mrk’s duty to see that the game gets rough enough. Next is Pat Daugherty, a brilliant forward, who is the “prize play-maker” behind the offense. At one guard spot is Lloyd Gonner who might be called “big little gun” on the team. It is said that Lloyd can sink more shots from the half than most guys can make set-ups. The other guard post is occupied by Russel Koppes, the defensive star of the team.
60 Years Ago
March 10, 1960
Daryll Eggers, Marquette high school senior, is winner of the 1960 “My True Security” contest of the Dubuque Junior Chamber of Commerce. He will now enter the state competition.
This having been one of the hardest winters since 1936, it has had its special problems. Not the least of those with problems have been the rural mail carriers. With all this snow some rural patrons have not remembered their mail man. They fail to clear a path to the box so that he can approach it in the normal manner.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. John Bohy have sold their home at 1204 Washington street to Arnold Heiar of Springbrook. The Bohys will move to the former Louis Felderman farm near St. Donatus which they recently purchased from Dell Pooler.
Steve and Phil Roling, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Roling, left last Thursday for West Haven, Conn., where they will be employed.
40 Years Ago
March 19, 1980
Bellevue Community’s boys basketball team Monday, March 3, traveled to Maquoketa to take on the Maquoketa Cardinals in the first round of the boys’ sectional. Unfortunately, the boys came home with a 45-57 loss to end the season. Lead scorer was senior Doug Clark, who had been out the two previous games with an infected arm. He put 12 points on the board for Bellevue. Mark Junk scored 11 points and Jerome Bies who got into early foul trouble made 8 points.
The seasons finish also marked the end of head coach Jim Megger’s coaching career at Bellevue High School.
30 Years Ago
March 8, 1990
Thirty-one youth were charged with possession of alcohol under age and criminal trespass in connection with a party at a deserted farmhouse near Bellevue Saturday night, March 3.
This spring, the arrival of mermaids has a suspicious link with the coming of riverboat gambling to Iowa’s Eastern shore. A news release from the Jackson County Welcome Center notes they will be wearing fuzzy dice to symbolize riverboat gambling festivities.
20 Years AGo
March 9, 2000
The Mohawks are headed to Des Moines following the sub-state victory over the Postville Pirates, 66-64. The Mohawks will enter tournament play without a loss to a Class 1A opponent.
10 Years Ago
March 11, 2010
If you haven’t paid attention since the new Bellevue Highway 52 overpass bridge opened recently you’ll be surprised at how fast the old bridge is disappearing. Demolition of the old bridge began quickly with completion of the $8.6 million Iowa DOT funded new structure cheek by jowl to the old structure.
