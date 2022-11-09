105 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 6, 1917
Mrs. Henry Bonifas and baby arrived this morning from Wadena, MN, to visit her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Hoxmeier. George Hoxmeier, who has been visiting his sister in Wadena, returned with her.
85 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 11, 1937
An honest-to-goodness thunder storm and sharp lightning, followed by a heavy downpour of rain awakened our citizens at an early hour Monday morning. The clouds cleared after sunrise and old sol came out in all his glory and we have had bright, warm days since. The wind is chilly today but the sun is bright-just an ideal fall day.
75 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 6, 1947
Earl Fowler who recently came here to be associated in the Dagitz Food Mart with his brother-in-law and sister Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Dagitz, last week purchased the Mary Lampe residence just north of Presbyterian Church on Fourth street.
Mrs. Fowler and two children will arrive in Moline by plane Sunday afternoon where the husband and father will meet them. Their household furniture arrived here about two weeks ago.
The Leader is happy to welcome the family to our midst.
65 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 7, 1957
The public never sees heart of the Bellevue-Jerrold TV Cable company system. In a small building at the base of the antenna tower in northwest Bellevue is the electronics system, which controls the picture received by customers. Some 160 tubes and a maze of meters and dials take the signal from the antennas and amplify and control it before sending it into the coaxial cables that run through the town to cable customers. Kenneth Norpel is the company owner.
55 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 9, 1967
The new paving in Bellevue State Park was reduced to a single lane after last week’s continual rains weakened the base under the concrete roadway. The broken portion dropped as much as four inches from its original level.
45 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 10, 1977
The steel superstructure of the new Goetz, Inc. building on the west edge of Bellevue across from Bellevue High School was erected over the weekend. Owner Marvin Goetz was on the sight Tuesday morning inspecting the progress.
The new 70 by 123 foot building will become the home of the company’s implement and consumer goods business now located in downtown Bellevue.
The $175,000 complex is scheduled to be completed in early spring.
Besides the main building above, a smaller 10,000 square foot warehouse will be constructed on the site.
35 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 5, 1987
Channel 2 Iowa Traveler Cary Hahn returned to Bellevue this week to film a segment on one of Iowa’s oldest family-owned businesses. Jerry Lucke and Lucke Bros. store were the subject of a segment aired Tuesday evening on KGAN-TV, Cedar Rapids. With Hahn and Lucke are Jennie Frieburger making a purchase and videographer, Race Morgenroth.
The story idea came through Mike Jones and the Jackson County Development Commission office.
25 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 6, 1997
On UPS delivery driver Ken Kramer’s last day to make his rounds in Bellevue business owners, City Hall and residents remembered his 27 years of service to the community with an impromptu gathering in front of City Hall. Mayor Virgil Murray presented Kramer with a certificate of appreciation for a job well done. There were cookies; cards and balloons as well as Bellevue showed the familiar face just how much they appreciated the years of service to the community.
15 YEARS AGO
NOVEMBER 8, 2007
A retail consumer survey conducted here in Bellevue over the summer measuring reasons for shopping locally, or not, produced a 45 percent return rate which is virtually unheard of in survey response levels.
Initiated by a group of Bellevue business leaders including Bellevue Pharmacy, Till’s Garage, Bender’s Foods, Bellevue State Bank and others the survey asked for comments, and they got them.
The survey confirms some of the basics of retailing in a small community like Bellevue and shed light on what customers really want from their hometown merchants.
Key factors still include price and selection. But there is more.
We hold local retail merchants to a different and higher standard when we shop in Bellevue.
We expect high levels of courtesy and service, even delivery, that we don’t when we shop at a big box discounter like Wal-Mart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.