100 Years Ago
April 11, 1922
"Barney" Dagitz, the new marshal, gave an "at home" at the city "hoosegow" last Thursday evening. Among those present were three strangers who were suffering from the effect of this republican administration.
The government is after Edward F. Goltra, the St. Louis manufacturer, who has the contract for operating the government's four big tow boats and nineteen barges on the upper Mississippi. He is given until April 20 to comply with the requirements or forfeit the contract. The idea prevails that Mr. Goltra is desirous of backing out of his undertaking because he is not permitted to cut freight below those of the railroads.
Wednesday, March 29, the stork, impersonated by Dr. Moulton, left a healthy boy baby at the Peter Michels home at Springbrook. The young man has been christened Marvin with Mrs. Kate Gerardy and Mr. John Michels as sponsors.
Miss Nellie Johnson, the efficient dining room girl at Simon's restaurant, spent Sunday with her people at Green Island, returning yesterday morning with a nice bunch of May flowers.
Mill Creek will soon be restocked with brook trout, according to information furnished Bellevue disciples of Iaak Walton by the State Fish and Game warden. The creek yielded up many excellent specimens last year and fly casters are hoping for more creek fishing in view of the fact that the sport on the other side of the river is practically shut off.
90 Years Ago
April 14, 1932
Joe A. Young, president and Dr. M.W. Moulton of this city attended the meeting of the Mississippi River Highway Association held in Clinton last Wednesday and the former was again honored by being chosen president of the group. Mr. Young stated that the purpose of the organization is the projection of a paved, marked highway paralleling the Mississippi river from New Orleans to Canada on the west side of the river.
An Old Time dance, where everybody has the best kind of a time, will be given at the Legion hall Friday evening, April 15. The American Legion is sponsoring the hop and Wib and his orchestra will furnish the music.
Echoes of SJS: The freshman class visited the new power plant on Monday during the last period of the day. On their return they took a little hike over the hill. They visited the caves that are found there and report a wonderful time.
Cozy: "Sunday and Monday-Joan Crawford and Clark Gable in "Possessed" one of the big pictures of the year; also comedy and Mickey Mouse Cartoon.
80 Years Ago
April 14, 1942
Aviation Cadet Marco Gurius, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Gurius, has reported at the Lubbock army flying school, Lubbock, Texas, for the final lap of the training which is preparing him for the silver wings and gold bars of an air corps flying officer.
A war bond drive will be conducted in Jackson county during the week beginning April 20th.
Although Iowa farmers have already sold over 16 million pounds of scrap iron, there is still a vast additional supply of old iron yet to be collected from the farmer of the state. Every farmer can help the government in its struggle to preserve the American way of life by assisting.
At a meeting of the library board Monday afternoon, rs. Jesie Blitgen was appointed librarian of the Bellevue public library to succeed Mrs. Harry Nicholson, the former Miss Helen Butler.
Mr.and Mrs. Harry Nicholson arrived home Thursday from their honeymoon trip to southern points, including Hot Springs, Ark., and are now at home in their beautiful residence on the corner of Sixth and State Streets.
April 19-20, at the Cozy, Edgar Bergen-Charlie McCarthy in "Look Who's Laughing" with Fibber McGee and Molly.
The boys who died on the dusty hills of Bataan overrun by hordes of the yellow heathens will go down in history for the brave, hopeless fight that they waged for four months. The fight they waged is doubly remarkable when one considers the fact that every mother's son knew well that Bataan was the end of the line for them. They knew they would get no help from the country they were giving their life's blood for.
70 years Ago
April 10, 1952
Children in the Jackson county schools will have an opportunity this week to take tests without charge which can detect the presence of two different lung diseases. Under the auspices of the Jackson County Tuberculosis and Health association and the Jackson County Medical society, the tests will be conducted in the Bellevue schools this week. The first test is for tuberculosis and the second for a fungus disease called histoplasmosis which causes a lung disease similar to tuberculosis.
Private First Class Robert Blake arrived in Bellevue last Wednesday to spend 30 days with his mother, Mrs. Joseph White and other friends and relatives. He has been stationed in the South Pacific for the past two years. He has a brother, Donald, with the armed forces in Kyoto, Japan and a step brother, Robert White serving in Korea.
Gregory Eggers, 3-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Eggers, escaped without injury Wednesday afternoon when he wandered into the path of a car on North Main street. The LaMotte driver was able to bring his car to a halt without hurting the child, although the bumper nudged Gregory and he fell to the pavement. The child had gone to the river bank to watch a boat in the river. The youngster had earlier had the misfortune of getting into poison ivy Monday. His mother said he was bothered as much by that as by his narrow escape from the car.
60 Years Ago
April 12, 1962
Mr. and Mrs. Joe White will open their L and J Maid-Rite shop Friday for the 10th season. The sandwich shop at 601 South Water street first opened June 13, 1953.
Ensign Coil Co. announced this week they will begin construction of an addition to their Bellevue factory later this month. Frank Mangler, Jr. has the contract to erect the addition to the present factory.
50 Years Ago
April 13, 1972
Richard J. Norpel St., who for the last two years has been state representative for district 52, announced Tuesday that he will seek reelection.
Can you imagine anyone taking their dirty dishes to the Triple Clean Car Wash? Well it happened Easter Sunday afternoon. Don Michels was tending the station when a phone call came asking specifications as to how his wash did with dishes. Don knew it was a gag, but didn't expect to hear more of it. The caller wouldn't give his name. Not long after here came a pickup truck with Larry Lampe and Jiggs Trenkamp aboard. In the back of the truck was a batch of dirty dishes. They didn't get washed at Triple Clean, however.
The Comet's Tale: While some of you lounged around on Monday, enjoying your last day of Easter vacation, others started the day bright and early to take the 4-1/2 hour bus ride to Chicago. Mrs. DeGear's biology students spent a slightly soggy day at Brookfield Zoo while Mr. Hoerschelman's earth science, chemistry, and physics explored the Museum of Science and Industry and Shedd's Aquarium.
MHS News: Twenty five students from Biology II class went to Chicago Saturday. The group toured the Museum of Science and Industry accompanied by Sister Shirley Hingtgen.
40 Years Ago
April 8, 1982
Blaming a sagging economy, United Telephone will close its part-time business office in Bellevue on April 16.
30 Years Ago
April 9, 1992
The search for a new library here in Bellevue took an unexpected turn last week with the announcement Mottet's Jack and Jill supermarket will close. The effort to expand library space in the community has explored a number of options.
Bellevue's municipal cable system could be up and operating by summer. Last week council members spent an evening discussing progress on planning for the proposed community cable system.
20 Years Ago
April 11, 2002
Two of Bellevue's essential service organizations agreed in principle to jointly construct a new westside facility that will play a key role in the future of this river community for decades to come. At their Monday afternoon business meeting Bellevue Municipal Utility board members and a five-member planning committee from the Bellevue Volunteer Ambulance agreed to share development costs of a new facility.
