100 Years Ago
August 10, 1920
Major Cane, of the Proving Grounds, received word from Washington that the plans and specifications in the improvements to be made at the proving grounds are ready. The plans as made by government men include the building of seventeen miles of railroad and there will also be a large nitrate plant erected.
The Knights of Columbus of Green Island have engaged the Bellevue Orchestra for a big dance to be held at the Frank McGovern farm on Sunday evening. Tickets are $1.00.
"Name Your Farm" is a new slogan being adopted in a number of middle western states this year.
Enjoy a day on the river. Join the live ones on the K.C. excursion to Clinton Thursday. Tickets on sale at the Rexall and Variety stores.
Joe Budde and wife drove here from Marshfield, Wis., in their car Thursday and are guests at the home of the former's mother, Mrs. Julia Budde.
The United States Department of Agriculture has ruled that the term "milch" is to be abandoned. It is "milk" cow and not "milch" cow, the department states.
Business men in a concerted action, are making appeals for the coinage of eight cent pieces as a convenience in making change instead of the present method of using pennies.
The electric light lineman's auto truck burned Thursday afternoon. The driver was hauling brush and with a load drove too close to the burning pile, igniting the brush on the truck, which was soon entirely covered with fire. Only one tire was saved.
90 Years Ago
August 12, 1930
Three bandits who held up a drug store at Davenport and killed a vigilante at Tipton caused much excitement in northeastern Iowa as all officers were notified to be on the lookout for them. They drove through Bellevue about 4:30 o'clock Friday afternoon and several people reported seeing the bandit car. The bandits are still at large. They obtained only $15 in their robbery.
On August 11, 1865, sixty-five years ago yesterday, Mrs. J.W. Weck became the co-manager of Hotel Weck when her late husband acquired the property. Now passed 90 years of age, Mrs. Weck still feels her responsibilities and takes an interest in the goings and comings of the popular hotel under the same management as when it housed the Civil war soldiers returning from the front. The name of the hotel has been changed several times, it first being known as the old Mitchell House,and later the Central House, owing to its location, right in the heart of town on the main thoroughfare, Front street at the intersection of State. A beautiful view of the Mississippi may be seen from the front doors and windows of the hotel. The building was remodeled about ten years ago and is now modern in every aspect. Still on the north side of the building, is seen the wrought iron grille, a feature of the older buildings of the town.
A jolly bunch composed of the George Beeler, Albert Heim, Elmer Beeler, Joe Daugherty and Thomas Bausch families motored to Davenport Sunday and picnicked at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Beeler.
Herman Pogeman has installed a miniature golf course on North Second street on the lots belonging to Jacob Gerlach. Mr. Pogeman calls the course the Junior Country Club. in time he expects to have one of the best courses in this part of the state.
Mrs. Frank Schaefer and children, who have been spending part of the summer at their beautiful home "Montrest," returned to Iowa City this morning for a week after which they will come back here.
80 Years Ago
August 15, 1940
Duck hunters in this vicinity will this fall enjoy a 60-day season instead of the 45-day limit as last year according to an announcement this week by Secretary Ickes that the season has been extended. Shooting may begin at sunrise but must close at 4 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Kilburg are the proud parents of twin girls. One put in her appearance shortly before midnight Monday and the other's birthday was Tuesday.
Reed Bros., widely known Shorthorn cattle breeders of Bellevue have entered animals for competition at the Iowa State Fair. They will take eight head to the fair.
DANCE-Tuesday., August 20 at Danceland Park-Music by Uncle Elmer,s Daffy Doodlers, the craziest band outside the nuthouse.
For a factory finish on your furniture and refrigerator. Schaub’s Garage.
70 Years Ago
August 10, 1950
A remote control garage door-opening and closing device, the first in Bellevue, was installed last week in the new garage recently erected by W.A. Hodoval at the rear of the Rexall store.
Gerald Cornelius, 15, of Bellevue route 4, won the grand championship in the baby beef division of the Jackson county fair with his medium-weight Hereford, "Larry."
Workers at the Bellevue Sand and Gravel company don't know what to expect next. For some unknown reason they couldn't get a small five horsepower electric motor to run Wednesday. The motor drives the belt used to load barges at the river. Jack Blitgen started to look over the motor and reached in and pulled out a snake. It was still alive and started wiggling off, but was caught. The motor was put together again and ran smoothly-minus the snake.
Schools throughout the area will open Monday, August 28. Eight rural schools are still without teachers including Washington township districts No. 2 and 3, and the upper-grade room at Green Island.
The Bellevue Busy Belles girls 4-H club captured one of the four blue ribbons awarded for club booths at the Jackson county fair this week. Shirley Hingtgen earned an opportunity to enter the state fair at Des Moines. Her nut bread entry won a blue ribbon to gain the honored award.
Polio cases reported in Iowa have increased slightly this year. In the first seven months of 1950 there were 35 more cases reported than during the same period i n 1949.
Iowa is almost a state without a slot machine. And although federal records there may be a couple of the gambling devices in Iowa, enforcement officials haven't found them yet.
60 Years Ago
August 11, 1960
Among the better fishermen of the moment are such bass collectors as Marvin Goetz, George Schaub and Daryl Hovey. These boys ply the waters north of the lock and dam, and mean business when they go forth.
Officers of the Bellevue Blood Group stated this week the blood bank is in need of immediate donors as recent demands have put the bank in arrears. Persons willing to donate for the Bellevue unit are asked to contact Johnnie Schipper, president of the group, Floyd Dagitz, Ben Janssen or Rev. Laurence Nelson. One case this week required 14 pints of blood, and other requests have exhausted the reserve once held by the Bellevue unit.
Max Reed of Bellevue showed the grand champion beef of the 1960 Jackson County Fair last week with his shorthorn steer. The member of the Pioneers 4-H club was emulating his older brother, Ross, who showed the 1953 grand champion, also a Shorthorn. Sharing honors with Max was younger brother Gordon, who had the Shorthorn reserve champion behind Max's top Shorthorn.
The Bellevue Leader, in its 90th year of publication, was sold Friday of last week to Thomas Bates, editor and publisher of the Bellevue Herald. The Herald and Leader will now be issued as a combined weekly newspaper, appearing each Thursday.
Larry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Even, left last week for the Army. Donald Even, who is with the Army, and his wife of Ft. Benning, Ga., are spending a leave in the home of his parents Mr. and Mrs. Leo Even.
Appearing at the 1960 State Fair will be Jane Morgan (the fascination girl) special guest Johnny Carson, Molly Bee (capitol recording artist) theVagabonds, the Chordettes and the fabulous Johnny Cash.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Theisen Jr, and Mr. and Mrs. Orville Haxmeier left Sunday for Chicago to attend the White Sox-Washington ball game. They will vacation for a week before returning home.
The Catholic Church in Green Island has been given a renewed coat of White paint. Jim Knight, formerly of Bedford, Ind., has done the work.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Frank moved into their home on the Eldon Kurth property just north of Mulberry Street Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Schroeder and family, who recently sold their home three miles north of Bellevue to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gurius, have moved to the Till apartments.
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Dagitz three miles south of Bellevue overlooking the river was erected last week by Donald Stuart and his crew. Interior finishing is now in progress.
The new home of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Goetz in Riverside addition started Friday and by Saturday evening was under roof. Frank Mangler is doing the erecting.
50 Years Ago
August 13, 1970
Pat Cassaday, three-sport standout at Miles high school, signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates Wednesday for an undisclosed bonus. He had been selected by the Pirates in the 1970 June free agent draft.
Roll call was answered by 26 members, three leaders and one visitor at the regular meeting of the Mosalem Minute Men, which was hosted by Joe and Gene Kies. Larry Blatz made a motion to vote on whether to purchase T shirts. Presentations were given by Daniel Heacick, Karl Mandero and David Riess-reporter, Eugene Kies.
Randy Allen, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Hager, was born Wednesday, July 29 at the Bellevue Memorial Hospital weighing 7 lb., 8-1/2 ounces.
Headlining the 1970 Iowa State Fair: Johnny Cash, Engelbert Humperdinck, Red Skelton, Lawrence Welk, and Porter Wagoner (featuring Faron Young, Dolly Parton, Jim Ed Brown, Speck Rhodes and the Wagonmasters.
Mr. and Mrs. Afrdell Till and family, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Brinker and family, Mrs. Norvil Felderman, Jeffrey and Sandra, and Mrs. Duane Lowe drove to Baraboo last Friday and visited the Wisconsin Dells. The Till family returned Saturday night while the remainder of the group stayed until Sunday night. Mr. Felderman and Mr. Lowe, who had planned to join the group on Saturday, were unable to do so because of their work.
40 Years Ago
August 7, 1980
Damian Moots became Bellevue's Tom Sawyer during competition here Saturday. He was one of seven contestants who painted "Fences to earn points for speed and quality in whitewashing. As the first place winner, Damian won $25 and a trip for two to Hannibal, Mo., next July 4 where he will compete in the national Tom Sawyer contest. Second place winner was Shawn Watters and third place went to Kim Michels.
In the final contest of the day, the canoe race, the team of Chuck Herrig and Marty Beckman finished first. John and Mark Theisen placed second and Stan Kieter and Tim Theisen took third..
30 Years Ago
August 16, 1990
While bikers and hikers celebrate the grand opening of the Jackson County Recreation Trail Saturday, others will be tallying the pros and cons of the attraction's cost to county residents. The 3-1/2 mile section of trail is located near Preston. The expenditures totaled $105,505.39 in cash plus $27,129.30 in labor by county employees.
