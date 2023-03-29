110 YEARS AGO,
APRIL 1, 1913
The Milwaukee will inaugurate a new train service today between Des Moines and Green Island, leaving the former city at 1:15 o’clock and will make connections at Green Island with the new coast train that goes into service today between Chicago and Los Angeles. In consequence the evening train, No. 32, which has been arriving in Bellevue at 9:52 p.m., will be discontinued. This change is not calculated for the benefit of Bellevue, and will undoubtedly prove a detriment to the business interests of our city. Many predict that it will take much trade from here which our business men have been enjoying, especially from Green Island. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
APRIL 4, 1918
This being the first Monday in April and the day set by law to meet the council took up the matter of cleaning up all business before them and to organize as a new council.
Present-Mayor Bittner, Councilmen, Yeager, Entringer, Gibbon, Hullman and Sweeney. Minutes of last regular meeting were read and on motion stand approved. Bills and Claims committee recommended that council pay all bills hearing their approval. Moved by Yeager, seconded by Gibbon that for same, the total amounts being general $505.96, electric $560.15, water $104.74.
Clerk Graaff reported the following collections for March: General $7.25 electric $1235.56, water $48.61.
95 YEARS AGO
APRIL 3, 1928
C. C. Putman will soon be ready to put into effect his new system of delivering fresh fish direct to his customers by parcel post instead of employing peddlers as he has done in the past.
He will install refrigerators in the post offices in nearby towns where the packages containing fish will be kept pending delivery by the rural carriers. He will sell catfish, carp, buffalo, sheep heads, bullheads and boneless catfish in season.
Mr. Putman is building a new modern office on South Front Street south of the pottery works where the fish will be packed for shipment and the books kept. This new building together with the refrigerators which will be installed in post offices means a large outlay of money.
85 YEARS AGO
MARCH 29, 1938
Guard rails are being erected at dangerous points along Highway 52 in Dubuque county. Posts have been set on the hill near Crystal caves and a crew is setting posts in the long hill at St. Catherine’s. The unprotected embankments along the road have been a real hazard ever since Highway 52 was brought to a grade several years ago and the erection of guard rails will no doubt save lives. – The Bellevue Herald
75 YEARS AGO
APRIL 1, 1948
Harold W. Goetz, local implement and appliance dealer, defeated Grover J. Bittner in the race for mayor of Bellevue in the municipal election Monday by a majority of 51 votes. The People’s ticket headed by Goetz also elected two councilmen, Kenneth Yeager and Dr. John. J. Tilton who will replace A. C. Schneider and John L. Dye on the council when it begins its duties the first Monday in April. H. J. Kueter, C. C. Bisdorf and Floyd W. Dagitz, incumbents, were reelected so the council will be composed of Kueter, Bisdorf, Dagitz, Kenneth Yeager and Dr. J. J. Tilton.
60 YEARS AGO
APRIL 4, 1963
Representatives of the Bellevue Braves hope to be able to meet with the three member park board this week preparatory to the 1963 baseball season.
The Braves have been seeking an outfield fence for the baseball diamond at Cole Park. Participation in the Maquoketa Valley league this season will depend on erection of a fence on the park.
Don Even and Alvin Clasen represented the team at a meeting of the league teams Monday night at Epworth. Plans were discussed for the 1963 season but the Braves must await negotiations with the park board to determine if the Bellevue team can meet league regulations. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
50 YEARS AGO
APRIL 5, 1973
Bellevue Jaycees, who have been operating the Cozy Theater, will enjoy free rent until at least next August. The decision to grant free rent on the city-owned building came at the special city council meeting Monday night.
Dennis Walgamuth, Jaycee president, explained to the council that relatively low attendance coupled with the high cost of heating and repairs have prevented the theater from turning a profit. However, with the warm weather approaching, he feels that attendance will pick up.
The council voted unanimously to extend the rent free arrangement. However, councilman Ernst suggested to Walgamuth that a little bit more discipline be exercised over groups of children that crate noise during the shows. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
