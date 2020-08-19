100 Years Ago
August 17, 1920
Green Island was the scene of an exciting time Sunday afternoon when two robbers entered the Theo. Martin home at that place and attempted to get away with Mr. Martin's wallet containing a large amount of money, the bulk of the family silverware, a pair of new shoes and other valuables. When a robber was seen running into a cornfield, Mr. Martin hastened to the telephone and called a number of neighbors who responded with shotguns and they surrounded the cornfield. The robber gave himself up.
The Sabula-Savanna band has been engaged to play for the big American Legion picnic to be held in Bellevue on Labor Day.
Notwithstanding the rain, which set in just about the time the boat was scheduled to leave Bellevue, the Knights of Columbus excursion to Clinton Thursday, on the steamer G.X. Hill was a grand success, both socially and financially. About 370 people boarded the boat here, about 150 at Savanna and close to 70 at Sabula. Had the weather been more favorable, a much larger crowd would no doubt have made the excursion.
We are reliably informed that the Bellevue-Cooperative Creamery which started operating last March has done over $100,000 worth of business since that time. During the week ending August 7, they shipped over 5000 pounds of butter, besides a large quantity of eggs.
Six hundred citizens of Bellevue joined the excursionists on the Capitol to Dubuque today.
AUTOMOBILE HINTS: In passing a slower moving vehicle pass it on your left, but in passing a streetcar always keep to the right. Engaging the clutch too harshly can permanently harm a part of the power transmitting system.
Announcing Our Golden Anniversary! We will celebrate our Golden Anniversary which the war prevented us from doing two years ago. There will be entertainment of all kinds-nusic, interesting displays, speeches, stories and everything that goes to make up an enjoyable time. Kucheman & Son
The seagoing yacht, "Tamiami" housing a monster fish 45 feet long and a number of other specimens from the oceans of the world, stopped here all day yesterday at the riverfront exhibiting them at 50 cents for adults and 15 cents for children.
Hospitality is a cardinal virtue of the housewife. In The Matter Of Eats-you cannot afford to offer excuses or regrets to your guests. The success of your entertaining depends upon the quality of your meals. J. Huilman Co., Groceries
90 Years Ago
August 21, 1930
The Rexall store was sold today to William Hodoval, a registered pharmacist, of Oxford Junction. Mr. Hodoval is a young man who has had several years' experience in the drug business and comes to Bellevue highly recommended.
Misses Gail Patterson and Henrietta Schell, who have been touring Europe have arrived home and in writing of their trip state they were simply thrilled with Paris, liked the Belgians so much and Holland was the most interesting of all. They were in London for the Bank Holiday and huge crowds were there. They experienced a very rough voyage home on the steamship "Duchess of Atholl." They will return to Bellevue in two weeks.
Many people from Bellevue attended the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey circus at Dubuque. It was a 7-ring circus which caused so many acts to be going on at the same time that it was impossible for one to see more than a small percent of the show. The highly advertised Ubangi savages from central Africa proved to be one of the main attractions. The women of the tribe have large mouths protruding five or six inches. Wooden discs were inserted in their lips when they were babies, and as they grew older, larger discs were put in until the grown women have lips that surround a disc as large as an ordinary saucer.
HOSPITAL NOTES: Steven Schwagger of Andrew had a large sliver removed from his foot and a tumor from his head on Saturday.
The following BEAUTY SHOPS will be closed every Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. through the evening: Martha Theisen, Mary Bradley, Edith Zimmer and Thelma Cheney.
Mrs. Peter Murphy was taken to Jane Lamb Hospital, Clinton, suffering from a case of lockjaw. At this writing her condition is reported as very serious.
80 years ago
August 22, 1940
The Farm Festival gives promise of being the finest ever held here.
Miss Tresa Kass, who broke her leg in a fall several months ago, attended mass in St. Joseph''s Church Sunday, the first time since the accident.
Cool winds this week gave us a sample of the early fall which is predicted. Tuesday morning it was down as low as 33 at an early hour and was about 50 at 7 a.m. Some localities reported light frosts Tuesday night and the furnace was pressed into use in many homes.
NOTICE: As far as I am concerned Vern Herrig can be excused from his part of the dead horse deal. (Signed) John Goepfert.
Vehicular traffic on government property adjacent to lock and dam No. 12 here is prohibited from sundown to 8:30 a.m. according to orders from the U.S. Army Engineers at Rock Island, Ill. The extra precautions were made to conform with the national defense program.
70 Years Ago
August 17, 1950
Marianne Deppe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Milton Deppe was back in her home this week apparently cured of her polio attack. The child, who will be five years old this September, was released from the University hospital Tuesday with no paralysis.
Scott Hackman, 25, son of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Hackman and a veteran of three years Army service in the last war, has been ordered to report for a physical examination. He is a member of the inactive Army reserves. A member of the combat engineers, Mr. Hackman saw action in the european theater with the Seventh Army in World War II. He is married and the couple have one child.
The faculty for the Bellevue public schools has been completed in readiness for the opening of the classes, Monday, August 28. Addition to the school's offerings fro the year will include the kindergarten classes, school lunche and driver training.
"If we desire to secure peace, one of the most powerful instruments of our rising prosperity, it must be known that we are at all times prepared for war." George Washington
Grocery specials advertised at : Norpel's Self Serve Market, The Big D Market, Van's Market, Shoeman's Market and Feltes Clover Farm Store.
60 Years Ago
August 18, 1960
Hobnobbing with the Sportsmen, by Laurence Nelson-And Now I have seen everything! A small gadget resembling a mix-master is loaded with a special nail, and a 22 caliber shell is then applied. The net result is a nail driven into the almost impenetrable. I saw Delbert Jackson and some co-workers do just this as they attached 2-inch planks to the concrete ledge on the First National Bank wall.
Mr. andMrs. Norvil Felderman entertained a group of forty relatives at dinner and supper at their home last Sunday.
It was Art Yeager's turn to provide some superb pitching for the Bellevue Braves as they swamped Peosta here, 23 to 4. Art came on to relieve Al Eggers in the first inning and retired the full Peosta roster.
50 Years Ago
August 20, 1970
Keil Electric offers a BIG 25 inch ( the screen is the largest in the industry) Quasar "works in a drawer" Color TV that can be serviced right in your home.
A bronze plaque, mounted on stone, now stands in the south Riverside park to commemorate the famous "Bellevue War" which took placeApril 1, 1840.
40 Years Ago
August 14, 1980
The council voted unanimously to change the zoning of a parcel of land between the Marvin Michels home and Goetz, Inc., on the city's west side from A-1 agriculture to I1 light industrial. That action clears the way for construction of a manufacturing plant there by a California company.
Showing at the TIMES theater in Savanna: The most electrifying ritual ever seen! Richard Harris stars in "A Man Called Horse."
Just a Thought... Many a housewife spends two hours a day telling her neighbor she doesn't have enough time to do her housework.
30 Years Ago
August 23, 1990
Councilmen voted Tuesday to prohibit the courtesy service in a 3-2 vote with councilmen Mike Roth and Bill Meyer voting to retain the service and Ron Mueller, Russ Clasen and Rich Norpel, Sr. voting in favor of prohibiting it.
Charges have been dismissed against an East Dubuque man in connection with a drowning of a Bellevue youth in March. George Francis Fox, 22, had been charged with involuntary manslaughter following the drowning of Jeffrey Eldon Sear, 19, on March 21. The Bellevue Police Department wrote the pair had been drinking and were wrestling on the Bellevue Municipal Dock at 7:13 p.m. Sear fell into the river and pulled Fox with him. Sear drowned because of the incident and Fox was later pulled from the river.
Bellevue's newest police officer is Dennis "Bud" Schroeder. The 25 -year-old Bellevue native previously worked at the Bronco Inn. He also is active as an umpire and a basketball referee.
10 Years Ago
August 26, 2010
A.J. Spiegel, the founder and C.E.O. of Mi-T-M Corporation of Peosta is currently constructing a restaurant and event center along the Mississippi River north of Bellevue.
After two hours of citizen comments-mostly negative-in response to a draft agreement with the Canadian Pacific that would close crossings, upgrade remaining crossings and allow faster trains, city negotiators are ready for another go-round.
