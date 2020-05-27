100 Years Ago
June 4, 1920
The boys of Reveille Post 273, of the American Legion, have organized a baseball team with Irvin Budde as the manager and are ready to book games with outside teams.
Mr. and Mrs. Conrad Ernst have the sympathy of the community in the loss of their one week old son, Norbert Alfred, who passed away Saturday and was buried yesterday morning. The pallbearers were Masters Paul Kempter, Cletus Sieverding, Orville Roeder and Herman Rave.
Miss Meta Unrau has been elected to teach history in the junior high school at Nevada for the coming year at a salary of $1200 per year.
Mr. and Mrs. Andy Vandanacker, of Chicago, Ill., spent several days here last week. Mr. Vandanacker has been suffering since last winter with an attack of rheumatism and came here for medical treatment.
Pack your baskets! The first steamboat excursion of the season will be a trip to Dubuque and return on the remodeled steamer G.W. Hill on Tuesday, June 1. Boat leaves Bellevue at 12 o'clock. Fare 55 cents, children 30 cents.
Stuart Bros. are just completing a fine new garage for N.C. Bisdorf and are also erecting a large sleeping porch on the north side of his store building occupied by him as a residence.
Having retired from the blacksmith business and accepted the position as local manager of the Consumer's Service Station, I wish to thank all my old friends and patrons for their liberal patronage in the past. Nick Weis.
Be sure and take in the carnival at Green Island tonight.
Dr. E.A. Hanske read a paper on "Tuberculosis" at the Jackson County Medical Society meeting held at Maquoketa Thursday.
United States attorneys were notified by the department of justice last week that the margin of profit allowed on sugar has been placed at one cent a pound for wholesalers and two cents a pound for retailers.
The American steamer South Pole which arrived at New York Thursday from Rotterdam, brought back a cargo of 208 tons of American butter shipped to Germany by Armour and Co. On account of the high prices the German consignees refused to accept the butter.
The electroliers around town and in the park and the cannon and balls in the park were treated to a new spring coat of paint last week, the lions in the park being given a coat of bronze.
90 Years Ago
May 27, 1930
A pretty wedding took place at St. Joseph's Catholic church yesterday morning at 8 o'clock when Miss Lavita M. Hipschen became the bride of Henry Kolker. The bride looked charming in a gown of white satin crepe with shadow lace trimming and white veil, cap fashion. The maids' gowns were of printed chiffon and they wore white slippers and hose.
The citizens of Bellevue were greatly saddened lat Wednesday afternoon when the news spread the Fred J. Ragatz, popular druggist and well know citizen had died suddenly at Moulton hospital where he had gone a few minutes before to take an injection of serum which he was taking for heart disease.
Local business houses are requested to be closed Memorial Day, May 30, during the services in Riverview park which will begin shortly after 1 o'clock at the Memorial tablet. This is the day when all should honor the defenders of our country who have gone to their reward.
Paving of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway between Dubuque and Clinton through Bellevue will be completed within the next two years.
Work is progressing satisfactorily on the artesian well. The drill was down 925 feet this morning in a loose shale, and the driller expects to strike the water at any time.
Harold Spiro was elected president and Kenneth Yeager vice-president of the Bellevue High School Alumni association at a meeting held last Wednesday evening.
80 Years Ago
May 30, 1940
May devotions were concluded at St. Joseph's church Sunday morning with the crowning of the May Queen, the statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Mary Pogeman, chosen by the student body for the honor, wore an ankle-length gown of pale pink fashioned with a court train and trailing veil held in place with a tiara of pearls. She chose for her attendants, Marcelene Kilburg and Loretta Till. Jane Ann Pogeman carried the crown and Janice Koppes and Patricia Doty carried the queen's train. Barbara Michels and Frances Lopp were the tiny flower girls.
The 36-foot cabin cruiser recently purchased by J.W. Westwick and J. Ehrler of Galena, was delivered last Saturday and is docked at the Ferry Landing. The boat has a kitchen, toilet facilities and sleeping accommodations can be arranged for six passengers. Contrary to reports, the boat can easily be brought up the Galena river, it being no larger than some of the cabin cruisers that came to Galena on Boat Day last year.
Moulton Hospital Notes: Dwaine Junk was kicked by a cow Saturday and six stitches had to be taken to close the wound. John Peterson of Miles is being treated for a bad case of poison ivy. John Flor and Harvey Rickert both had to have stitches taken after colliding in a baseball game Sunday. Flor had five stitches in his head and Rickert seven in his lip. Miss Tresa Kass is able to be up and around in the hospital.
A number of local people have been making applications for work at the arsenal in Rock Island, Ill. An interesting note was discovered that over 200 men applied during one day for work. The arsenal requires at least a 10th-grade education for the jobs and of the more than 200 applicants during one day, only five could qualify as to education.
70 Years Ago
May 25, 1950
Two hundred fifty Jackson county children who will enter school for the first time next fall were weighed, measured and given vision screening during the past month by the county health nurse. The number includes 65 who will attend rural schools.
St. John's Lutheran Church is welcoming the second of its displaced persons families next Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. Richard Liivamaa and two children, Margi, 7 and Riho, 4, originally resided in Esthonia. They will live on the tenant farm fo William Marburger.
Robert Dyas, a Bellevue flyer, narrowly escaped a serious accident Tuesday evening when his Cessna 140 plane struck a roll of check wire on the landing field north of this city. The local man had flown the plane to Dubuque on a business trip and was bringing his plane down on the home airport when the mishap occurred. Bob states that he could easily have missed the roll of wire had he seen it in time.
Steven A. Schwager, well known and highly respected young farmer residing on a farm north of the Andrew corporation line, met a tragic death Monday morning when in some unknown manner he either fell or jumped from the tractor on which he was riding, and was crushed under one of the large wheels of the machine. Melvin Hoff, a passerby, observed the body lying under the tractor which was still in gear and running, but unable to make headway. He rushed to the scene and gave all possible assistance, but death had already occurred.
The Bellevue baseball team is still without a team name, such as Sox, Blues, Tigers, etc. Some kind of an arrangement is being made by the club whereby you fans will help select a name. More about this next week.
60 Years Ago
May 26, 1960
Top scholars in the 1960 senior class of Bellevue high school are Mitzi Firsmanis and Norine Felderman.
Patrolman Joe Peters stopped the other day to mention that residents along the highway north of town had told him of drag racing among some of the young drivers. Joe is out to eliminate that motoring hazard if he can and that any persons apprehended for this violation will get a stiff charge placed against them.
Richard Norpel remains in Bellevue Memorial Hospital for treatment of a stomach ailment.
Mrs. Vern Deichelbohrer and Mrs. John Schipper, sales personnel at Hodoval's Rexall store, attended sales training school Tuesday at Cedar Rapids.
50 years Ago
May 28, 1970
The community band will again be directed by Bloyce Johnson, music instructor at Bellevue community school. The band is open to all members of the community, young or old, who have an instrument and are willing to play.
Judy Dagitz was named valedictorian of the 1970 senior class of Bellevue high school in commencement exercises Tuesday, May 26. Her point average for four years was 96.9. Salutatorian is Mike Knake. he had a grade average of 95.5.
Ken Lindberg will again manage the Bellevue pool and Susan Lucke will handle the concession. The pool personnel will also act as supply depot for Little League equipment an balls.
MHS News: Of the 1970 graduating class, 32% plan to attend college next fall; 11% are enrolled in vocational-technical schools; and one student is enrolled in a nursing school. one graduate has enlisted The remainder of the students are seeking employment.
40 Years Ago
May 28, 1980
After the murder of Jill Peters, a full force of state, county and local enforcement officers was still checking every possible lead. Authorities are now searching for the late-model red van-type truck or a late model tan or beige pickup truck with a camper. The vehicles were seen at the Roadside Park near where she disappeared May 14. Authorities would like to talk to anyone who traveled the portion of the highway along Schulte hill the afternoon of Peter's disappearance.
Eight cars of a southbound Milwaukee Road freight train loaded with shell corn, derailed and plunged into the Mississippi River last week approximately 5 miles north of Bellevue.
