100 Years Ago
December 21, 1920
The latest brand of wet goods to make its appearance is labeled "Prohibition Whiskey." The label does not name the manufacturers, but the consensus of public opinion is that it is the product of some ultra-prohibition citizens who have kept inside of the pale of the Volstead act. If so, and they have secured a patent on the kick there is said to be in it, their fortunes are made.
Mr. Orion DeGear and Miss Alvina Goetz sprung a surprise on their many friends Wednesday when they went to Dubuque where they were quietly joined in marriage by Justice of the Peace Barrett. They will go to housekeeping in the Hipschen flat over the Zimmer barber shop. The Herald joins in offering heartiest felicitations.
The laying of sixteen miles of steel at the Proving Grounds was completed Monday and 88 men employed at that particular work laid off. There are now eighteen miles of completed railroad tracks on the government property at that point.
Jack Dempsey, world's heavyweight champion pugilist, knocked out Bill Bremman, of Chicago, in the 12th round of their championship fight, staged in New York Tuesday night.
Notice! In order to serve you better and do justice to Mr. Edison and his pet invention, we have moved our phonograph department into the Engelken building, one door south of our store, and invite you to see and hear the New Edison in its holiday home.
90 Years Ago
December 16, 1930
Community Program: Plans are being made for the community Christmas tree program which will be given in Riverview park south of the J.J. Mootz & Son hardware store next Tuesday night. Carols will be sung and hundreds of sacks of candy will be handed out by old Santa Claus himself. The members of the American Legion Auxiliary are sponsoring the community tree and the business men contributed liberally toward a fund for purchasing candy.
Workmen are rushing the repair work on the Cozy Theatre. New booths are being installed and the two new picture machines and other necessary equipment for installing the most up-to-date talking pictures is on the way here from New York, according to James Wright, proprietor of the show.
Some stoke their furnaces with sooty soft coal, others burn coke and still others burn wood but it was farmers out in Idaho who discovered that wheat makes an excellent fuel and they declare it is cheaper than coal and wood which costs $16 per ton and $10 per cord. Wheat, the farmers declare, costs $9 a ton delivered to bins and basements and it produces an even heat and holds fire about as long as coal.
The case of Felderman vs. Kohlenberg occupied the attention of the district court at Maquoketa last week. The suit was brought to recover $25,000 damages for the alienation of the affections of plaintiffs wife by defendant. The case was bitterly contested and the Herald is informed, the courthouse was not large enough to hold the spectators. Several hundred went from Bellevue. The case was given to the jury who returned a verdict for the nominal sum of $250, or one percent of the amount sought to be recovered.
80 Years Ago
December 19, 1940
William F. Paul, 66, one of the proprietors of the Bellevue Creamery, met instant death at 6:25 Sunday evening when he was struck by a northbound freight train, which he was attempting to flag to a stop to save his car was caught in a switch in the railroad track just south of the depot. When Mr. Paul found he could not drive his car off the track owing to the sleet and ice and hearing the whistle of the approaching train, he got out of the car and ran down the track waving his coat in an attempt to flag down the oncoming train. When the engine was almost upon him he stepped to the side but not far enough to clear the rail on the pilot, which struck him it is believed.
Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week are the ember days.
A number of finished garments have been turned into the Red Cross war relief headquarters and more workers are in demand. Work is being done in the work room in the town hall on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons.
Mrs. Vincent Daugherty, who had been at Mercy hospital, Dubuque, owing to a back injury was brought home Monday. Mrs. Daugherty is in a cast and will be in bed for several months.
70 Years Ago
December 21, 1950
The pupils of Helen Ernst at Bellevue rural school No. 1 will present a program Friday, at 8 p.m. at the school. members of the cast "Christmas at the Circus" are Herbert Ernst, Paul Hoxmeier, Darlene Becker, Ronnie Hoxmeier, Mary Lou Ernst, Janis Weis, and Gregory Ernst.
The small hunting dog of Art Stuart stabbed himself on a frozen stick last Sunday while hunting. When the men noticed the dog did not return home they went to look for it and found the dog frozen to death with the stick still in his chest.
Ray Bennett received word last week that he is to report for duty April 28, 1951. He is in the Army reserves.
60 Years Ago
December 14, 1960
Danny Budde returned Tuesday from a weekend trip to Chicago which he earned as one of the top carriers for the Dubuque Telegraph-Herald. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Merrill Budde.
Work was started Wednesday of this week on construction of the new building of the United Telephone Company of Iowa. The building is being built on the recently purchased lot just north of the Masonic hall on North Water street. Meanwhile, changing of rural lines to be ready for the dial system is under way by local crews under Manager Eugene Ernst. Shipments of the dial equipment are already arriving here, Mr. Ernst said.
All members and friends in the community are invited to the Christmas Candlelight service to be held at St. John's Lutheran Church Wednesday evening.
MHS News: Winners of the National High School Essay contest were announced this week. These students are: senior, Peggy Callaghan, Sue Deppe, Beverly Jackson, Judy Kueter, Ann Lucke and Darla Till; junior, Diane Even; and sophomores, Shirley Ambrosy and Carol Helmle. Their essays will be published in the Annual Essay Anthology.
50 Years Ago
December 17, 1970
Rev. James Heiar, SVD, Divine Word Missionary from Spragueville and 10 of his classmates will be ordained to the priesthood Saturday, Dec 19, in the chapel at Divine Word Seminary. He has been appointed to teach at Divine Word University, Tacloban, Philippines.
Congressman John Culver announced in Washington Tuesday that the House of Representatives has acted to overwhelmingly approve a measure to preserve the operation of the Delta Queen Riverboat.
Mr. and Mrs. Gary Roeder and son Jeff of Sunnyvale, Calif. have arrived to spend the holidays with the V.K. Yeager and Floyd Roeder families.
Five persons died and another remains seriously injured from a car-truck collision near Maquoketa Thursday afternoon. Dead are : Jackie Daniels, 24, of Green Island. Fabian Daniels 2, and Todd Daniels 1, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Daniels. Steven Marburger, 17, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Marburger of Green Island and brother of Mrs. Daniels. Betty Randall, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Randall of Goose Lake. Mrs. Jackie (Debbie) Daniels is listed as "Serious" condition at County hospital in Maquoketa.
The driver of the truck, Robert Messerschmitt of Cedar Rapids was not injured.
30 Years Ago
December 20, 1990
Bellevue City Council members were due to reconsider a motion taken at last week's meeting endorsing a $20,000 allocation for night lighting at Cole Park's baseball diamond. Councilman Bill Meyer asked for reconsideration after information surfaced last week the community may well be in line for a federally funded 50% Iowa Land and Water Conservation matching grant for the project next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.