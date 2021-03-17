100 Years Ago
March 15, 1921
Joe Young is at St. Louis where he is representing the Bellevue unit of the Mississippi River Scenic Highway Association held at that place this week.
Miss Anna Weyhgandt was hostess to the German Club Monday evening of last week.
Girls Wanted! Two girls or middle aged women to work in our piano action department. Good opportunity for the right people at nice clean work. H.G. Johnson Piano Co.
Fred J. Ragatz closed a deal Friday with Joe Till for the purchase of the lot adjoining the Masonic Lodge property for the Bellevue Lodge A.F.7A.M. This gives the Masons a frontage of 66 feet on Front street including their present hall.
Mothers should see that the whole family takes a thoro, purifying system cleaning laxative this spring. Now is the time! The family will be healthier, happier and get along better if the blood is given a thoro purifying, the stomach and bowels cleaned out and the germs of winter accumulated in the system driven away.
Battery charging and repairing; Electric Hi-Pressure Greasing; Fred J. Schaub Garage.
I have put a new stock of groceries in my store at Springbrook. Am ready to meet all customers. Prices reasonable. Joe Michels
Moving picture censorship is having a hard sledding so far in the house and senate, and the Olson-Greenell bill will be radically amended if it is passed at all. The bill provides for a very drastic licensing of all moving picture films displayed in Iowa.
90 Years Ago
March 17, 1931
Flames which broke out in the Joe Tebbe mill about 3 o'clock Saturday morning almost destroyed the building and almost trapped Mr. Tebbe who was sleeping in his living quarters on the second floor of the structure. The mill had been built only a short time and Mr. Tebbe had developed a nice trade. The fire is a heavy blow to him and he feels his loss keenly.
The Shirley Construction of Omaha, Nebraska, was the low bidder for the grading of eight miles of Scenic highway south of town. A purchasing agent was in town today making arrangements to obtain the right of way.
The creditors' committee will sell the land, factory building and machinery of the Rauworth Grand Piano company at public auction here Wednesday, April 15.
The new Kieth Hats are here at $2.45, $3.45, $4.35, $4.85. The new high crown, narrow brims for the young fellow. New genteel styles for the more conservative dresser. new Greys; New Tans. Kucheman & Son
Around Town: Don't forget that this is the time to pay taxes.
Friday will be the first official day of spring. Two or three robins have been seen around town, but the cold, raw wind the past few days makes us think warm weather is still a long way off.
Al Wohlers, night watchman, had four "borders" in the cells last night, one negro, one Mexican and two whites. It is seldom that the cells have been unoccupied during this winter.
All Over Iowa: Arlie Shannon, 23, and Albert Coen, 28, were seriously burned Friday when a can of powder with which they had been blasting stumps caught fire. The burns were not serious.
Joe Mitchell, 35, of Marion killed himself by inhaling gas rather than face a sanity test.
80 Years Ago
March 13, 1941
Bellevue and this locality and in fact most of northern Iowa was covered by a 12 inch or more blanket of heavy wet snow Tuesday morning. The snow started early Monday morning and fell continuously for 31 hours.
Lawrence Wicke and Marco Gurius went to Maquoketa today to take their preliminary physical examination for the selective draft.
Marvin Goetz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Goetz, has two fractured bones in his ankle, the result of an accident Tuesday evening. A group of boy scouts were having a patrol meeting in a barn when the boys got to fooling and tied Marvin about the ankles to an old bed. One of the boys gave him a push knocking him over with the result that the bones in one ankle snapped.
orrection: We regret that we were misinformed in regard to a social item in last week's issue in which we said that a potluck supper was served at the home of Mrs. Urban Meier. Instead The hostess served the dinner.
Old age pension officials report payment of $9,877.40 to 456 Jackson county persons during February, bringing the average payment to $21.68.
70 years Ago
March 15, 1951
The twin children of Prof. and Mrs. Chas Lucke received the rites of baptism at an afternoon service in St. Joseph's Church Sunday. The little daughter received the name of Susan Kay. Her brother was given the name of Steven Jay. The babies were born in Memorial hospital on February 26 and are beautiful, healthy babies.
The first boat of the 1951 season came up stream Sunday and spent several hours during the afternoon battling the ice above the dam here. The ice in the pool had previously broken up but was piled up for several hundred feet and the boat had quite a time getting through.
After having experienced several days without snow and ice, the residents of this section, and in fact the entire midwest were treated to another snow and windstorn the first of the week which was the worst of the season. Dubuque claims 16 inches of snow, with a total of 49.8 inches for the winter. High winds drifted the snow until practically all roads were impassable.
The Iowa state supreme court after hearing arguments and trying out a machine in court chambers, ruled that one-ball pinball machines are illegal devices.
Cpl. Dwain Junk, stationed at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside California ia here on a 30-day furlough visit with his wife and other relatives.
60 Years Ago
March 16, 1961
Jeffrey Gonner, son of Mr. and Mrs. LLoyd Gonner, received a fractured right arm in a fall at his home Friday evening.
MHS News: A very marked decrease in attendance was evident at Marquette on Wednesday, March 8. Measles are making their rounds, but to date have not claimed any victims there. Mumps? A thing of the past.
Donald Frank has hit an all-time high in typing-32 errors. It wasn't easy. Try it sometime.
It seems black eyes are the latest fad. Jan Heim is following suit to Don Frank by exhibiting a "tobogganing-caused shiner."
50 Years Ago
March 18, 1971
Lilian Kaithley White, 60, wife of Joseph White of Bellevue, died Sunday March 14, at University hospitals, Iowa City, of burns suffered in her home here March 2.
Pizza Corner: Spaghetti Dinner, Saturday, March 20, all you can eat $1.50. Weekend Special-any Large pizza $2.49.
BHS: Senior Profiles-Janell Gieseman was born on February 24, 1953. Her favorite food is steak, her favorite pastimes are basketball and swimming, and her favorite hobby is watching Mod Squad.
30 Years Ago
March 14, 1991
Last week the Bellevue Comet boys basketball won a well deserved berth in the State tournament. /for Marquette, a heartbreaker of a ball game with Kalona Iowa Mennonite, stopped what could have been another long overdue appearance at the state championships in Des Moines. Ranked first throughout much of the season, Marquette's boys team has little to regret. They played excellent ball. When Bellevue's Comets play at state they will be playing for the entire community.
The bright yellow ribbons tied to utility poles along main Bellevue streets, on the Riverview Park "freedom tree" are a visible reminder that loved ones are absent here. an outgrowth of concern for family and friends in Operation Desert Storm, local mothers, wives and family members have worked hard to keep the public focused on loved ones in uniform.
20 Years "Ago
March 15, 2001
Bowling Tournament Doubles Champions include: Al Michels and Steve Cloos with a 1507 score, the highest ever rolled at Horizon Lanes. Michels rolled a 300 game and 806 series in this event. Cloos had a fine 701 pin count. Charlie Daugherty shot the High Singles score with a 713 count. Heath Felderman rolled the High Handicap game with a 333. Al Sullivan rolled a 298 game and Wayne Helmle a 299.
Marquette plays Thursday at 12:15 pm. in "the barn" versus Boyden-Hull for the right to play in the state championship game on Friday. The Mohawks will be looking for revenge against the "Comets" who eliminated them in semi-final action in 2000.
A DCI agent had previously been called to Bellevue to investigate last year's water damage vandalism at the Bellevue House bed and breakfast on North Riverview. Investigation in that case, while not officially closed, ended without an arrest in what was estimated at over $150,000 in damages. Bellevue Police Department asked the DCI agent to assist last week when Greg May, a sometime resident of Bellevue, was reported missing by family and friends. With no word of May since January, the police were asked to assist.
10 Years Ago
March 17, 2011
At a school board meeting Monday night superintendent Mike Healy gave the board an overview of planned summer projects, most notably a bus barn, planned for where the buses currently park at the high school. The building, estimated at $142,540 dollars, would be enclosed and a tan color.
