100 years Ago
November 9, 1920
There can be nothing added to the general result of last Tuesday's election more than we briefly gave the readers of the Herald in our last week's issue, that it was a landslide for the G.O. P. Harding and Coolidge were elected president and vice president by the largest plurality in the annals of American politics, made possible by the women's vote.
John H. Becker marketed a bunch of last spring shoats yesterday that averaged 250 pounds.
Bellevue ladies of both political parties were more interested and displayed more pep, both in organization and election day work in our recent election than the men did. There was nothing visible to create the enthusiasm, not even cigars.
Contractor Bittner and his force of men started the work of putting in the foundation for the bandstand friday. The foundation is being constructed of hollow tile and the bandstand is being erected in Riverview Park about midway between the park steps and the flagpole.
A wreck near Pleasant Creek Wednesday afternoon, when eleven cars of a freight train were ditched, delayed all traffic over this division of the Milwaukee railroad until Thursday forenoon.Two Milwaukee freight trains collided head-on near Specht's Ferry Sunday night about 10:45. Yhe cause of the collision is said to have been due to misunderstanding of orders. Another wreck occurred near Green Island last evening which delayed traffic until early this morning.
Armistice Day Celebration-November 11, 1920, Bellevue, Iowa: Big dinner and supper at the Rink; Football game at the Legion Field at 2:30; military Ball in the evening beginning at 9 o'clock; Big parade in business section at 10:30 a.m. Formal presentation of victory medals at 11; Big bazaar all afternoon and evening; Program, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rink.
90 Years Ago
November 11, 1930
It is probable that Bellevue will have talkies in the near future as a man from Indiana was here last week negotiating with James Wright for the purchase of the Cozy Theatre. The deal is pending and will probably be closed within the next few days.
Richard Gaylor, who is rapidly making a name for himself in fight circles, fought a furious 3-round draw in rock Island Friday night with Farmer Miller, the battler who had previously been awarded a decision over Gaylor.
Fire which was probably caused by an overheated stove destroyed what is known as the Kelso place in the northwest part of town Friday night. The alarm was turned in about 8:20 but the flames had gained such headway that the firemen had no chance to check them. The place was occupied by Mrs. Sam Campbell, her daughter, Mrs. Myrtle Stockham and the latter's son, Floyd Patterson.
Post lights along the river between Dubuque and Rock Island will be lighted the last time this season next Tuesday, according to a warning sent to boat masters and pilots.
It is getting to be the custom for all ex-servicemen to stand at attention for two minutes facing the east on Armistice day at 11 o'clock in honor of those brave lads who lost their lives in the war. It is hoped that we did not fail to do our duty today.
80 Years Ago
November 14, 1940
The interior of Stl Joseph's church is to be frescoed as part of the improvements to be made in anticipation of the centennial in 1942. Ata meeting of the trustees and the budget committee in the rectory Sunday evening it was decided to let the contract at once.
The howling blizzard which struck town about noon Monday came in with such suddenness that many places were not prepared for the frigid grip of near zero weather. The temperature dropped 25 degrees in two hours and a 50-mile an hour wind neared the tornado stage. Heavy snow fell in many parts of the country and death and havoc resulted.
Tuesday evening, members of the Knights of Columbus played the final round of their euchre tournament. The winners are as follows: Tony Sieverding, Herman Kueter, Orville Michels, Vincent Wanderscheid and Wilfred Clausen. These eight players will represent the Bellevue Council in a euchre tournament with other neighboring Councils to be held in the near future.
Bellevue's basketball schedule will be opened next Tuesday evening when Lamotte will bring its team here for a game.. Squad members are Kenneth Keil, Harold DeGear, Kenneth Valant, Robert Bowman, Herbert Bailey, John Dennison, Mahlon keil, Robert Brinker, Robert Cooper, Calvin DeGear, Vernon Sandrock, Dale Blake, Jack Dye, Bill Schoop, Alvin Keil, Schott Hachmann, David Dennison, Lavern Etting.
Miss Marcella Till and Ardell Ernst, who plan to wed on Thanksgiving day, were called for the first time in St. Joseph's church Sunday morning.
School News: Third Grade-George Schaub brought a piece of log that had been felled by a beaver. We studied and talked about the beaver.Men like to trap beaver because the fur is valuable.
70 Years Ago
November 9, 1950
Harold DeGear, highway patrolman at Cedar Rapids who is in the Marine Reserve, received his call to report for duty Nov. 15. Harold is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William DeGear of Bellevue and is married to the former Ruth Gamble.
Mr. and Mrs. William Gerlach of Bellevue talked to their son, William, in San Diego Calif., by telephone Sunday. The Bellevue couple reported that they were able to hear very clearly. Bill is reported well, but he has not yet received any of his family mail.
Cletus Sieverding has bought the Joe Tebbe farm of 120 acres on Little Mill Creek. He will take over the farm in March.
A Republican national trend had its reflection in Jackson county politics as the GOP swept all but one of the races in the general election Tuesday.
Bob Jack, who has been custodian of the state park, this week became the manager of the Mobilgas Servistation at the corner of Water and Park streets. Kenneth Yeager, owner of the station, has leased the building and equipment to the Socony-Vacuum company and the company has leased the operation of the station to Mr. Jack. Mr. Yeager will continue his tank service of Mobilgas fuel oils, gasolines and greases, using the Servistation as his headquarters.
Tills Cash & Carry store, a new food store in Bellevue, will open its door Friday of this week for a two-day grand opening. The new store, to be under the management of Mary Till, is located in the Lampe building on Water street.
60 Years Ago
November 10, 1960
A new Chevrolet police car was purchased by the town council at their regular meeting Monday evening. The accepted the price of $1,442,.90 offered by Achen Chevrolet of Bellevue. The price included the trade-in of the present police car.
50 Years Ago
November 12, 1970
Purchase of three lots from the Milwaukee Road was approved at the Tuesday night meeting of the city council. Price will be $6,000.
A public boat launching ramp, access road and parking area were recently completed south of Bellevue, announced officials of the Iowa Conservation Commission. In addition there is a water system and latrine nearing completion.
The Comets Tale: Eight high school girls have been chosen to represent BHS and lead the cheering at athletic events for the 1970-71 school year. Those chosen were Sharon Oster, Debbie Valant, Jane Weyhgandt, sandy Felderman, Pam Hueneke, Betty Dagitz, Jane Keil and Glinda Hovey.
With the Servicemen: Stephen Norpel was recently promoted to the rank of sergeant in the UMC. He is presently on assignment at the Okinawa air base.
Dale Junk reports the sale of his farm, located off the river road north of Bellevue, to Ken Mozena of Dubuque. Mr. Junk has purchased the Schaffer Bros. farm west of Bellevue and will move there March 1.
40 years Ago
November 12, 1980
Thieves were busy last weekend. At Spruce Creek north of town, two break-ins at cabins were reported about 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Thieves broke into the cabins belonging to Richard Winter and Peter Meder. The following morning, Larry Deppe reported that thieves had broken into his home, And Sunday, a break in at the Knights of Columbus Hall hear LaMotte.
30 Years Ago
November 15, 1990
Bellevue's American Legion Post 173 and Auxiliary will pack and send boxes to local armed forces personnel now serving in Operation Desert Shield. Gerald Ernst, post adjutant, said last week the community is invited to help in the project.
