110 YEARS AGO,
JULY 22, 1913
The game of ball between a team from Maquoketa and the Bellevue regulars Sunday in Glade’s field, was witnessed by a large audience. The game proved an interesting attraction and was highly enjoyed. The score resulted in 3 to 2 in favor of Bellevue – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
JULY 11, 1918
As predicted Bellevue entertained a big crowd of people at the 4th of July celebration held under the auspices of Rescue Hose Company, assisted by the Commercial Club. The weather was favorable for the celebration and the hundreds of automobiles and other forms of transportation brought people here from all the surrounding towns and country. As a result of the celebration the Comfort Kit Fund of Bellevue Chapter of the Red Cross received $500.72, which sum will go a long way towards providing the boys who are still to leave this territory for army service with the needed “kit” which contains so many articles which the soldier needs every day.
95 YEARS AGO
JULY 10, 1928
Friday, August 24, has been set for the dedication of the State Park and Governor Hammill will be here to officially dedicate the park by delivering the principal address. The excursion will be held Thursday and the governor, the members of the Board of Conservation, the Executive Council and other prominent people have been invited to be here and it is probable that the governor will be a distinguished passenger on the Capitol on the moonlight excursion, as in his letter of acceptance he states: “I hope we can be with you for at least one of your boat trips. It appears to me that an evening excursion on the Father of Waters would be a real experience.”
85 YEARS AGO
JULY 19, 1938
Kenneth V. Yeager’s new service station on the corner of Front and Park streets is being rushed to completion and the contractor expects to finish pouring concrete Thursday of this week. Mr. Yeager said this morning that he expects to formally open his station Saturday, July 30.
The new station which is constructed of Rostone of an attractive color will be modern in every respect. White Rose gasoline and Enaroo motor oil will be handled at the new station. – The Bellevue Herald
80 YEARS AGO
JULY 14, 1938
According to Mayor Grover J. Bittner, who received his information from A. A. Hurst of Maquoketa, the State Highway Commission has approved the electric warning signs for the intersection of State and Second streets. This means that the signals will be installed in the near future. The signals will flash red lights on and off when a train is approaching the crossing warning motorists coming from the east and west of the oncoming danger. The erection of this warning sign will be a part of the program to eliminate dangerous crossings over the state.
75 YEARS AGO
JULY 8, 1948
The long Fourth of July holiday weekend was so quiet here that we can’t even report a dented fender or a scorched finger. Anyway if there were any accidents they were of minor nature. Traffic was heavy thru here with many out-state cars passing thru town Sunday and Monday and many local residents elected to stay home because of the heat and others entertained themselves by going fishing or boating. Large crowds attended the three-day celebration at Danceland Park north of town, with the place being packed Monday evening. Rides for the children, concessions, dances and free acts Monday and Tuesday evenings entertained the crowds.
70 YEARS AGO
JULY 23, 1953
The Jackson County Lutheran Hospital society voted to take over the Moulton estate home for use as a nursing home. The action was taken at a special meeting in the Lutheran church Tuesday evening.
The large brick home at 102 North Water street has been vacant since the death of Mrs. M. W. Moulton, widow of Dr. Moulton, earlier this year. The nursing home will now join the hospital both erected by Dr. Moulton, to provide nursing facilities for the community. – The Bellevue Herald
65 YEARS AGO
JULY 10, 1958
Both men and women golfers of the Bellevue Golf Club have been active in tournament play during the past week. The men were hosts Sunday to golfers from DeWitt and Monticello with a total of 40 golfers completing the 18 holes. Medalist honors for the day went to Dr. Barrett of the DeWitt team who turned in a 67. Adamson of Monticello shot a 69 for runner-up and Chuck Bailey was high for Bellevue with a 72.
Women golfers, 20 strong, journeyed to Monticello Tuesday to participate in the invitational there. Mrs. Ruth DeGear and Mrs. John Puls were awarded door prizes. Several are competing in the invitational at the Dubuque Country Club today. Both men and women competed in the two-ball foursome at the Bellevue Club July 4.
55 YEARS AGO
JULY 11, 1968
The family of Francisco Cabello, industrial arts teacher of Bellevue Public School, is expected to join him from the Philippines within a week. His wife and six children are expected to come to the United States by plane about July 21. Mr. Cabello has rented the apartment in the Moulton building above the doctors offices. The six children range in age from four to 17. The Bellevue teacher has been attending classes at Iowa State University, Ames this summer. Because the family can transport only a very small part of their personal property, the Cabellos will be in need of household furnishings, kitchen utensils, linen, etc. John Lucas is acting as clearing agent for donations persons wish to make to the Cabellos. They are asked to call him at the ammonia terminal or at his home, 872-3690 to arrange for the pickup.
45 YEARS AGO
JULY 13, 1978
Dr. Peter Pauly, D.D.S. opened his dentistry practice in Bellevue on Tuesday in the former offices of physician John Tilton at the corner of Court and Riverview streets. Assisting Dr. Pauly will be his wife, Jeanne, who will be receptionist and Donna Lyon, dental assistant. Dr. Pauly is a native of Dubuque and a recent graduate of the University of Iowa School of Dentistry.
35 YEARS AGO
JULY 14, 1988
It’s the kind of autograph you don’t lose, not when Willie Mays signs it. At the Quad-City Times salute to area athletes Marquette’s first team pick, Amy Budde and Jamie Eischeid, second team choice, had a chance to meet the man who batted out 660 career homers and a .302 average.
25 YEARS AGO
JULY 9, 1998
By virtually every measure the Fourth of July weekend was a great time. Bellevue’s Heritage Days organizers believe they saw one of the largest crowds of visitors to come to the river community for the mid-summer holiday weekend. Concerns that Platteville’s Disney Fourth of July would reduce the attendance apparently were groundless. Kate Brooks, Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce Director, said she was “very happy” with Saturday’s Fourth of July crowd in Bellevue. “The crowds were good at all events through the day. The people I talked to during the day expressed the same feeling it was one of our best crowds for the Fourth. I know Friday evening it was bumper to bumper on Riverview with traffic and the crowd on the river bank for the water show was big” said the chamber official.
15 YEARS AGO
JULY 10, 2008
Marcine Tracy, rural Bellevue, has seen other Fourth of July celebrations, but 2008 is different. She recently passed her citizenship exam with flying colors and the only thing left is the traditional swearing in ceremony. Marcine has the hard part out of the way with stacks of paperwork and the exam behind her. The Torquay, Saskatchewan farm girl who married a boy from Bellevue in July 2002, became an American citizen recently after a lengthy, complicated and expensive process of naturalization. “It was important. If I was going to raise a family here I wanted to be able to vote. If you live in a country you should be involved.” said Marcine. Her husband, Matt is an officer and log buyer for Tracy Export, Inc. Dubuque, a firm that ships veneer hardwoods worldwide. Marcine attended undergraduate school at Rocky Mt. College, Billings, Montana, and was finishing up her master’s degree in physical education at Loras College, Dubuque, when she met Matt.
