00 Years Ago
May 16, 1922
Barn Dance at Nick Hingtgen's, 6 miles west of Bellevue on Cottonville Road, Tuesday, May 25. Music by Beautiful Busy Bellevue's Jazz Orchestra.
While demonstrating a new Ford Touring Car last Tuesday evening, James O'Brien, a salesman in the employ of the Schmitt Motor Car Co., suffered a fracture of the left leg, between the knee and ankle. He was teaching Miss Catherine Hinke how to operate the machine and was accompanied by Miss Hinke's mother and her niece, Miss Irene Yeager.
Miss Hinke was at the wheel and everything was going smoothly along the Andrew Ridge. Suddenly Miss Hinke became confused and steered the car off the road, through a wire fence and into a ditch, with the result as stated. None of the other occupants was injured, but the car-O, Man!
Alva Ernst is the sire of a healthy baby boy which Dr. Hanske brought to his house, out on the Lamotte ridge yesterday.
For Sale-Cabbage and tomato plants, 10 cents a dozen. Mrs. Mike Gerlich
The BHS Athletic Association, or rather, the members thereof, held a picnic Thursday after school. The scene of the outing, which included a big feed, was Daugherty's grove.
One of our local business men had his faith in his fellowman rudely shattered one night last week, when in a game of mumble peg, or something, he discovered to his sorrow, that a jack-ful will not beat an ace-ful, whatever that is.
Because a few dogs tore up his garden and uprooted his wife's flowers Sunday night, John DeGear was around yesterday morning with blood in his eye and his hands full of fists. Guess the poor canines have to live, don't they.
90 Years Ago
May 19 1932
While Mrs. Frank Eganhouse was downtown Saturday evening between eight o'clock and *;45, the Enghouse branch store in North Bellevue was entered and between $10 and $15 was taken from the cash drawer.
The housefly has been found to be responsible for the transmission of forteen diseases, chief of which are typhoid fever, dysentery and diphtheria.
The Iowa Electric Company's proposition to furnish lights to the town of Springbrookwas sanctioned by the voters at a special election held there last week, the vote being 4 to 5 in favor of the high line.
80 Years Ago
May 19, 1942
Richard, for-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Medinger, underwent an operation at Mercy hospital, Dubuque, Sunday for an obstructed bowel. Dr. E.A. is the local doctor on the case.
Merchants of Bellevue are announcing in this issue of The Herald new schedules of deliveries and closing hours. Grocery stores will make deliveries only twice daily and three times on Saturday to comply with orders issued by the Office of Defense Transportation. The order was issued to conserve tires and gasoline.
Thursday evening Tommy, year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Cletus Sieverding, fell onto the point of a lead pencil which entered the child's mouth and pierced the hard palate.
Warren John Puls, son of Mrs. Ella Puls, who was graduated from the college of pharmacy at the University of Iowa, last week was home over the week-end. He will take the state board examination this week and will return to Bellevue the latter part of the week.
We hope that some time the state of Iowa will stop collecting the state income tax. With the federal tax becoming stiffer each year and exemptions lower, it is high time that the state gouge be stopped. The time is coming when people will have their hands full paying the federal levy and the state gouge on top of it will be just too much. That's something for our lawmakers to think about.
And now that a "petticoat army" has been authorized by Uncle Sam we'll await expectantly for a gander at their uniform-we're wondering what size pockets will be needed to hold posert, rouge, lipstick, bobby pins and whatnot that usually fills to overflowing every woman's handbag.
70 Years Ago
May 15, 1952
Eugene Ernst and family moved last week from the Leo Sprank place in North Bellevue to the Matt Junk estate property on S. Fifth street which he recently purchased. Consideration, it is reported, was $9,000.
High School Highlights: The cast of the play "Ask Me Another" would like to tell Lawrence Griebel, Jr., how much we appreciate his fine performance in the play when he was not feeling well. Lawrence had severe swelling in his hands, feet and face due to a shot for lockjaw, but handicapped as he was, he managed to play his part well so that the show could go on.
60 Years Ago
May 17, 1962
Myron Floren, accordionist with the Lawrence Welk band, will headline the Jackson County fair it was announced this week.
50 Years Ago
May 18, 1972
Dennis Walgamuth was elected president of the Bellevue Jaycees at their meeting Sunday. Other officers elected are Cletus Tebbe, Tim Gallagher, David Grable, Wayne Manders. Officers appointed are Robert Paulsen, Loras Watters, Lee Weber and Forrest Edwards. Directors named include Dean Kilburg, William Blitgen, Virgil Murray, Greg Michels, Dave Ernst, Stuart Hachmann and Gary Griebel.
Roger Cheney, who has retired from Savanna Depot, is the new manager of the state liquor store in Bellevue. Jack Blitgen has been in charge of the store since February when Omer Heim retired as manager.
40 Years Ago
May 20, 1982
Motzy's Pizza Shop: Large sausage pizza 2 for $10; Spaghetti, all you can eat, $2.95, Canadian Bacon Pizza 2 for $8.50.
Mooney Hollow Opry presents Kitty Wells with Johnny Wright, Bobby Wright and the Tennessee Mountain Boys, June 5.
Movies now showing: Porky's, Swamp Thing, Airplane, Take this Job and Shove it, The Sword and the Sorcerer.
Dennis Schroeder qualified for the state track meet after lacing first with a time of 15.75 in the 110-meter high hurdles last week at the Class A district track meet.
20 Years Ago
May 16, 2002
It has been an exhausting week for Don and Shannon May. Their efforts are in plain sight. Over 500 reward posters tacked up at convenience stores, gas stations, state parks, supermarkets, even churches, anywhere they were granted permission in a five-county, two-state area. The brother and sister team is seeking any bit of information now in connection with their father Greg May's mid-January disappearance here in Bellevue. Now, they are seeking remans. Hope he might be alive is gone.
