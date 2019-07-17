100 Years Ago
July 10, 1919
SEVEN VICTIMS OF STORM AT DUBUQUE-One of the worst storms that ever visited Eastern Iowa hit Dubuque with terrific force on Wednesday afternoon, claiming seven lives. Five of the victims were picnickers at Union Park which was totally wrecked and two others were swept into a sewer. A number of others were injured and scores were rescued from watery graves. It is said the water was fifteen feet deep in Union Park and a madly rushing torrent.
Now that the peace treaty has been signed the American Army of Occupation will rapidly leave Germany. The fifth Division began moving from Luxemburg and the Fourth Division left the Rhine sector on Tuesday. The few remaining divisions will undoubtedly be homeward bound soon after.
The British dirigible R-34 accomplished the feat of flying across the Atlantic. The big balloon started in Scotland and landed in this country after completing the hazardous journey in 108 hours, without mishap. It won’t be long until these air trips to Europe will be common everyday events.
Aviator Lloyd Rogers who made the exhibition flight in Maquoketa on July 4 is said to be doing a regular land office business in taking passengers up in the air in his machine at the rate of one dollar per minute. We haven’t heard of any editors going up. Can’t afford it, dontcherknow.
LOOK OUT FOR SPANISH INFLUENZA! At the first sign of a cold take HILL’S CASCARA QUININE BROMIDE-standard cold remedy for 20 years-safe, sure, no opiates-breaks up a cold in 24 hours-relieves grip in 3 days. Money back if it fails.
Herman Millman sold nine hogs last week for which he received $502.70. The total weight was 2870 and he was paid $21.00 per cwt. (weight per hundred).
Jacob L. Heinricy, the popular St. Donatus merchant, transacted business in Dubuque last Saturday.
90 Years Ago
July 11, 1929
Motorists may enjoy many beautiful side trips out of Bellevue, but none excel that of Dutell Hollow at this season of the year. The residents of that locality see to it that the surroundings are in splendid shape and the gardens are a fine sight to behold. Joe Miller had three acres of onions that ought to bring him a neat sum of money when the crop is harvested. The adjacent hills offer one of the most entrancing views one would care to see. Now just make the drive some of these days and you”ll agree with us.
A cyclone of considerable proportions swept through the Tasso Efferding farm five miles south of Bellevue last Saturday. It came so suddenly that the occupants had scarcely time to get to the cellar.
Bellevue State Park continues to gain in popularity and daily visitors may be heard to sing its praises. The fact that this is the only state park in Iowa located on the Mississippi river is an added asset.
BIG PURSES FOR BELLEVUE REGATTA-The races for outboard motorboats will be run in three events as follows: first $75, second $40, third $25. There will also be a race for fishermen’s boats, three laps around the course. Each race will be five miles long, five laps, anti clockwise around a one mile course which will make an interesting race for spectators.
Uncle Sam’s new currency was placed in circulation in Bellevue. The new money is smaller in size and more convenient to handle, but we presume will be just as hard to get to the ordinary individual as was the old money.
A new 2-cent postage stamp will soon be in circulation.
80 Years Ago
July 11, 1939
BODY OF MIKE BURNS FOUND-the hunt for Michael Burns, 59, of Sabula who disappeared from Green Island July 4, was ended Monday morning when his body, badly decomposed was found between the railroad right-of-way and a 50-foot bluff southeast of the Green Island depot. An inspection showed that Burns fell or was pushed over the high bluff Tuesday night after he had left the home of John Callaghan where he had been for a visit. he had no bad habits and was not known to have any enemies who would plot his death. he was moderately well to do but never carried sums of money large enough to tempt robbers.
A hail storm ripped across a narrow farming area west of town last Wednesday afternoon and left ruined crops in its wake. So severe was the hail storm that corn waist high was cut down almost to the ground. Damage was reported to the crops of James Gross, Joe Ilg and John Weimerskirh, and on Mrs. William Griebel’s farm which is rented by Dan Herbst.
Ross Reed, bright little son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Reed celebrated the third anniversary of his birth last Monday.
This is the season for fried chicken. An old fashioned range is best for frying chicken-electricity or gas are too hot. If your worst enemy is seated at your table be sure that the neck, wing, and gizzard are on the side next to him. He surely won’t have the crust to turn the platter or reach across to get a better piece.
70 Years Ago
July 14, 1949
COMMISSION GRANTS REMOVAL OF TRAINS- Bellevue’s only train connections with Chicago or points west to be discontinued-The Iowa Commerce Commission announced Friday that it has approved the request of the Milwaukee road to discontinue the four shuttle trains now operating between Dubuque and Green Island.
Daryl Hovey of Preston and his brother Lyman of DeWitt have purchased the Bellevue Locker and Ice plant and will take possession on July 18. Mr. and Mrs. Hovey and daughter will move to this city in the near future.
Russell A. Roth of Dubuque is now employed on Lock No.12 taking the place vacated by Oliver Lee. Mr. Roth is a naval veteran is married and has one child. He started work on July 11.
On July 7 an airplane with a pilot and two passengers made a forced landing between two rows of magazines approximately in the middle of the large ammunition storage area. Huge quantities of ammunition and explosives are stored in the various ammunition depots of the United States. In addition to storing ammunition, Some cases involve destroying by demolition that which becomes unserviceable. During demolition operations, tremendous up currents of hot air are present which, due too their torsional effect, might cause structural failure or loss of control of the aircraft. All operators in this area should avoid flying over the Savanna Ordnance depot.
60 Years Ago
July 9, 1959
Years ago Preston started spraying the town to eliminate mosquitoes and it proved such a huge success that it has been continued each year since. At first it was done by airplane and then several years ago Preston bought a fogging machine and started doing the work from the ground. There is no reason for any town to have mosquitoes.
Despite rains that fell most of Saturday, the July 4 holiday weekend produced a large number of pleasure craft through the Bellevue locks. In all 290 pleasure boats were locked through in the time from Friday afternoon through Sunday night. It took 101 lockings to get the boats up and down the river, according to lockmaster A.J. Sherwood.
50 years Ago
July 10, 1969
The new State Conservation Commission biology station is ready for use here as soon as official inspection and acceptance has been completed. Don Helms, fisheries biologist who has been working from his home in Bellevue will move to the new building He and his assistant Richard Hitchcock, cover the Mississippi river area. Mr. Helms coves condition of fish for disease or parasites. Age and growth of fish are also checked. Other water scientists will use the laboratory to check oxygen content, hardness and acidity of the rivers and streams.
The Bellevue Jaycees with their “Steamboat Era” float took the sweepstakes trophy in the annual Fourth of July parade here Friday. Miss Mary Sue Schaefer was crowned 1969 Heritage Days queen. She and her court of Jo Stanek and Rita Kueter reigned over the days festivities.
“Operation Friendship” is pairing 11 Negro children form the Martin dePorres center in Chicago with 10 Bellevue families and 1 St. Donatus family. They arrived Monday morning and will leave next Monday morning.
40 Years Ago
July 15, 1979
Bellevue’s new 300,000 gallon water tower is slated to go “on line” within the next few days. The second phase of the water improvement program, addition of fluoride, is slated for the first of August.
30 Years Ago
July 16, 1989
The Bellevue Comets earned an opportunity to meet Lansing Kee-High with a 12-6 win over Center Point in the class 2A district baseball finals at Miles Friday evening.
20 Years Ago
July 15, 1999
Bellevue City Council members took one small step last week that could become a pathway and a green space and a new public park in the future. The council gave their blessing for City Administrator Loras Herrig and city officials to continue discussion on the possible purchase of an 11 acre tract of land on the city’s south side. The property, owned by Don Felderman includes extensive frontage on Mill Creek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.