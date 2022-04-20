100 Years Ago
April 18, 1922
Mrs. Geo. Beeler's dandy little toy terrier, "Bing," known to everybody as a harmless, smart little canine, picked up some meat loaded with strychnine Tuesday afternoon and from then until Thursday morning the efforts of Dr. Bevan and Roy Weyghandt to save the life of the little fellow were unremitting. They were successful but we wish the person who sets out poison had to witness the agonies of the victims and then suffer the punishment prescribed by law.
Adrian Anson, the actual father of baseball, died, following an operation, in Chicago Friday. He was a Marshalltown product, as was also Billy Sunday, who played on the Chicago team when Anson managed it. "Pop" Anson was the ideal of every American youth who has a weakness for baseball.
Lightning struck Andrew Reistroffer's new house on Fourth street Sunday evening and created considerable damage. The chimney was shattered, as was also much of the pastering, a fire started in the attic, the cook stove and furnace were put out of commission and Mr. Reistroffer and daughter knocked down. A number of people saw a large ball of fire playing around town.
The Big Dance of the season-the Commercial Club ball next Tuesday evening.
One of Bellevue's young bloods, while intoxicated, took undue liberties with a young lady on the street one evening last week, and got away with it. And yet, some folks say that there is nothing for a marshal to do here.
Disgusted because he was left in chains, Billy Spiro attempted suicide Friday. But for the fact that his collar broke, he would have made a success of it.
WANTED-Girl at Hotel Weck.
90 Years Ago
April 21, 1932
Mrs. George Weygandt was the lucky bidder on the Bellevue State Park concession stand and will operate the same the coming season. According to Mrs. Weygandt the stand will be open for business on and after Sunday, May 1.
The piecing of quilts has become a fad all over the country and Belleevue is no exception and some very beautiful quilts have been made here.
The land consisting of 37 and 42-100 acres belonging to the George Dyas estate lying adjacent to the Bellevue State park was appraised Wednesday for $1,570, the land to be added to the park. This land was condemned last July by the Board of Conservation and appraised on August 15, but due to a technicality the appraisement was thrown out and the new one made on Wednesday.
The keen eye of the law is watching the speeder, those who pass up the stop signs, the roller skaters who persist in skating on the downtown sidewalks, the bicycle riders who prefer the sidewalks to the street, and the pest who keeps his cut-out open on his automobile. Don't do any of the above named and keep out of trouble.
80 Years Ago
April 21, 1942
Births and deaths decreased in Bellevue last year according to the annual report of Dr. E.L. Lampe, health officer, who reported to the council acting as a board of health Thursday night. There were 34 births during the year ending March 31, a decrease of five over the past year, and during the same period there were 20 deaths, a decrease of 11 over the past year.
During the year there were 36 cases of communicable diseases led by chicken pox with 32. There were 2 cases of measles and two of scarlet fever. At the present time the town is free of communicable diseases.
A very pretty wedding is scheduled to take place in Springbrook Wednesday morning when Miss Lucille Kilburg will become the bride of Sylvester Bromann. The bridegroom is one of the up and coming young farmers and is following his chosen line of occupation on a farm south of Springbrook where the new home will be established. Both are prominent in that locality and have the well wishes of a host of friends.
Here's a warning to housewives, to use the can opener on hand as though it were made of gold or precious stones. The last one in town was purchased yesterday. No more openers of the stabber variety will be made for the duration of the war.
70 Years Ago
April 17, 1952
Although Bellevue for the most part remained out of danger, communities of the valley were hurriedly preparing for a MIssissippi river flood that would top last year's record crest. To the north and south, towns and cities were diking against water that was expected to reach nearly 22 feet in this section of the river. Locally, the two riverside markets and the Dyas mill on Mill Creek, would be the only establishments put out of commission.
Phone your news to 71.
60 Years Ago
April 19, 1962
Oscar Sommers, 45, of Andrew, died Monday while hunting on his mother's farm. His shotgun accidentally discharged as he climbed through a fence. He is survived by his wife, five sons and six daughters.
Mr. and Mrs. William Gerlach, who had farmed three miles west of Bellevue, have purchased the house at 207 Mott street from Richard Norpel Sr. They plan to move May 1.
Hobnobbing by L.N. -the other evening I listened to the "Telephone Hour" and was disturbed by an entry on the program. It was listed as music, but I failed to sense the identification. It was a young fellow in tight pants and bushy hair who gave forth some garbled sounds. And this was to the accompaniment of certain erratic body gyrations. I failed to see common sense or good taste in any of it.
Teen Hop-at Bellevue Public High School-dancing 7:30 to 10:30-music by the SUNSETTERS.
40 Years Ago
April 22, 1982
Mayor Fred Maurer's announcement last Friday and Assistant Chief Eldon Wohlers' appointment as acting chief caused few ripples at Monday's council meeting. The former chief will return to the rank of patrol officer in the department. Wohler's has been a full-time officer on the foce for 14 years.
30 Years Ago
April 16, 1992
Green Island, population 54, has been steadily moving toward Wednesday's special session for more than a year now. The object? disincorporation of the community founded back in 1872. "Financially, there is no way we can continue to operate it," said mayor Francis Culver. The exodus of population was marked by the closing of the town's post office in 1990 and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in 1991.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.