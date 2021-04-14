100 Years Ago
April 12, 1921
One of the biggest business deals closed in Bellevue for some time was made Thursday when Ben Reiling sold his mill and coal business to Tom Bausch for a consideration of $13,000. The mill property, known as the Jasper Mills, has been one of Bellevue's leading industries for many years. Mr. Reiling practically grew up in the business and has always made it a good paying proposition but on account of his health has found it necessary to give up the work.
The mass meeting of our citizens held at the American Legion headquarters last night was quite well attended and it was decided to put a fast team in the field this season to represent Bellevue. It was decided to rent the ball grounds from Ben Reilin for $250 for the season and a committee was appointed to solicit funds to maintain the team.
The necessity of a campaign of unvarying efficiency against the common brown rat, is an outstanding one. No other animal or insect is so dangerous and persistent an enemy, and no other enemy succeeds in inflicting the damage that the rat annually imposes on humanity. The rat population of the United States is at least equal to the human population, and the same ratio holds true for practically every country under the sun.
Jack Bowman, the Maquoketa soap king, was in Bellevue Wednesday with a load of his famous soap for his local dealers and patrons. No other soap on the market seems able to put dirt on the run like his does and the demand for it keeps his factory running at full capacity at all times.
John Zeimet, who has not done a lick of work since he retired from the farm is busy painting his home on Front street. John says work don't seem natural to him any more since he don't hear that familiar phrase, "Komm, lass wir eins trinken."
90 Years Ago
April 14, 1931
The piano factory will be sold to the highest bidder tomorrow afternoon at 2 o'clock at the plant by the creitor's committee. A number of men have looked the plant over recently, but of course it is not known who will bid on it.
Grading operations on the Scenic highway south of town slowed up somewhat during the past week as the big drag line outfit was taken from the road and is enlarging the Pleasant creek channel and making a levee to prevent the overflow of that stream onto the Alex Reed land.
Depositors in the defunct Bellevue State Bank are being paid another 10 per cent dividend. This payment totals more than $50,000 and is proving very useful to local citizens. The defunct institution has now paid its depositors 55 percent of the money they had on deposit, when the bank closed its doors February 15, 1928.
Frank Eganhouse will open a grocery store in the Huilman building on Second street next Saturday and will offer to the public a complete line of fancy and staple groceries. He will conduct the downtown store in addition to his north Bellevue store.
George Schlatter, receiver of the defunct Bank of Bellevue, better known as the Seaward bank, filed his final report last Tuesday.
Some of the outstanding Health measures accomplished during the past year were, New Artesian well for pure water, adoption of a Milk ordinance, for the protection of our milk supply, and the securing of a municipal dumping ground to take care of our non sewage waste. Noted: River ice should never be placed in ANYTHING used for food or for drinking purposes.
Local baseball fans have their radios all tuned up and are listening to the opening game of the season this afternoon between Wilson, Cuyler, Hornsby and Co., of the Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates.
80 Years Ago
April 17, 1941
A fine three-column picture of Marvin Felderman, Bellevue's baseball great, now a member of the Nashville Vols club, appeared in the April 2 issue of the Nashville Tennessean. Accompanying the picture was the following interesting write-up of Felderman's baseball prowess: "The most improved player in Nashville camp is Marvin Felderman, whom the Vols have tabbed 'Little Greek' this spring.
Alfred Theisen, Ralph Weber and Peter Steil were selected this week from quite a number of candidates for guards at Lock and Dam No. 12 here. The guards went on duty Tuesday and will patrol the locks and dam during the hours of the night for the time being, but according to O.R.Ramser, lockmaster, it is expected that additional guards will be put on day duty.
Our idea of no place to be is inside a military tank on a hot July afternoon surrounded on three sides by the enemy.
Benefit Show: Cozy Theatre, Pat O'Brien in Knute Rockne All American matinee Tuesday Afternoon-It's Warner Bros. Hit of the Year-Don't Miss it. St. Joe's School Benefit
Dance: at Danceland Park-Music by Nels Nielsen and his Rainbow Girls Band. Adm: Gents 45 cents; Ladies 30 cents plus tax
Look! Get your choice - white rose, pink rose, red rose plants for only 10 cents. Hardy climbing roses that anyone can grow. Yeager Service Station
70 years Ago
April 12, 1951
At the baseball meeting held this past Monday evening a vote was taken by those present to change the name of the ball club. The name of the club will be the Bellevue Beavers. Also at this meeting the election of a treasurer was held with Ed Engleman getting the post for the 1951 season.
The Eastern Air Defense Force headquarters has announced that another air alert will be observed Saturday and Sunday according to word received by Joseph White, chief observer. With a corp of fourteen observers on duty, each serving about 2 hours no plane goes over without being observed and reported.
The up and coming Isbell cleaners have added some more new equipment to their cleaning establishment in the shape of a steam air finisher. The new piece of machinery is in the shape of a body with adjustments for size and the garment is pressed without creases or seam marks.
Now open around the clock at Hueneke Laundromat.Rain soft water for clearer, brighter and easier to iron clothes with less soap.
What a joy for graduation and the years ahead-ELGIN watches, the most wanted gifts for graduation. See the beautiful 17-jewel styles -$33.75 and $59.50. Fosselman Jeweler, 530 Main Street, Dubuque, next to Sears.
60 Years Ago
April 13, 1961
Willard Felderman has joined the staff of First National bank as a teller. He fills the vacancy created recently when Walter Eggers left the bank employ.
Marking five years of business in Bellevue, Tegeler's Western Auto Store will hold a special sale beginning Thursday and continuing for the remainder of the month.
Dr. Manly Michaelson announced this week that he will be joined in his office in July by Dr. Edward Grogg.
Smoke and water damage plus burning of part of the south wall of the Ray Roling farm home resulted from a chimney fire Monday, The firemen had been to a fire earlier in the day at the Mootz farm for a fire in a pig brooder house caused by a broken heat lamp.
50 Years Ago
April 15, 1971
Pat Cassady, 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Laverne Cassady of Miles, is in a Bradenton, Fla. hospital recovering from severe cuts in his eyeball suffered there Friday. The youth was struck by a batted ball while he was playing at the Pittsburgh Pirates playing camp. His father related that the group was about ready for the noon break when someone called "heads up" because of a foul ball. Pat turned his head to check and got the ball in his face. The ball smashed his glasses, driving pieces of the lens into his right eyeball.
Kalmes Store St. Donatus and Theisen Store Lamotte: Trenkles, 6 pound box wieners, $4.89. Dubuque pressed pork; $.89 a pound; Elm Tree bread, 2 loaves $.39.
40 Years Ago
April 18, 1981
Make tracks to our clog sale! There' s something about clogs that make them fun and great to wear. Your choice is wide: high clogs, low clogs-see for yourself. Lucke Bros.
Dine on the Waterfront this Easter: Shrimp dinner $4.50 or small top sirloin $4.95. Waterfront Supper Club, Formerly Doc's
30 Years Ago
April 11, 1991
With approximately 300 signatures during the first week of circulation, a petition opposing gambling boat use of a municipal boat ramp is making waves here in Bellevue.
Quotable: "If you see a snake, just kill it-don't appoint a committee on snakes." H. Ross Perot
"When you arrive at the fork in the road, take it." Yogi Berra
The Bronco Inn presents Benny "Almost Live: great music and light show, April 13; Friday, April 19 Rock N' Roll Music-live from Burlington, Iowa (Must be 19 to enter).
