140 YEARS AGO
Nov. 16, 1882,
Bellevue Leader
The weather turned suddenly cold Sunday evening and the ground froze hard during the night.
At the election, Joseph Schwirtz and W. A. Warren were re-elected justices of the peace, and John Canan and Nicholas Schlentz constables; Dan Daugherty, trustee; Theo Nieman, township clerk; and Louis H. Lampe, assessor.
We saved Capt. Warren from the republican wreck on election day. We are a little down, but thankful for small favors.
[William A. Warren had been sheriff during the 1840 “Bellevue War. In 1875 — following the death of Warren’s 27 years old youngest son and namesake, after both had served in the Civil War — W. O. Evans, new owner and editor of the Bellevue Leader (1874) had encouraged Warren to write his recollections of the 1840, still controversial, event. The series ran in the Leader, and the men became friends. Evans enjoyed kidding Warren in print, often about politics, both men Republicans, as was the newspaper. (The Democratic Bellevue Herald would appear in 1887.)
Both Warren and Schwirtz were long-serving justices of the peace; Warren also was a popular Bellevue mayor. Daughtery, Nieman, and Lampe are well known names in Jackson County history.]
125 YEARS AGO
Nov. 23, 1897,
Bellevue Herald
The Dorchester & Hughey sawmill closed down yesterday for the winter after a successful season’s work.
[Twenty-five years later, in 1922, this major Bellevue lumber business and employer — its owners prominent in Bellevue government and civic affairs — would suddenly fail over inability to repay a large number of unsecured loans. The operation occupied much of south Bellevue on both sides of today’s highway, producing both raw and finished products.]
A football team was organized here last week and the players are P. Weber, E. Kamp, J. Kamp, J. Weyhgandt, Archie Kegler, A. Murphy, D. Campbell, G. Weyhgandt, T. Campbell, J. Weck, J. Kelso, G. Eganhouse and J. Streuser.
[Most of these players became successful adults, with one exception: In October 1922, Joseph Kelso, then 53, (indulged youth, a state legislator in 1913 and 1915) would be indicted on embezzlement and unsound banking practice following failure of his late father’s prominent private bank, for which Joseph had assumed management in May.]
Quite a number of additional electric lights have been put in the residence and business portions of the city during the past week. Father Bies’ house was fitted throughout, and extra lights were installed in Hotel Conkling, Kucheman & Son’s [side-by-side on north Second and State] and VanDanAcker & Kivitt’s pool room.
100 YEARS AGO:
Nov. 16, 1922,
Bellevue Herald
The U.S. Fish Commission closed a successful season here. The Needlework Guild has a public exhibit. The Johnson Piano factory is now making 20 pianos a day.
[The Johnson factory, which manufactured player pianos (1919–c. 1928; oblong building housing Horizon Lanes and adjoining stores), had replaced the original Bellevue Piano factory, which manufactured standard upright pianos (1905–1919; first piano factory west of the Mississippi, square brick building south of the Johnson building).
The Johnson company boomed in the novelty of automated music. But as America rapidly progressed to the phonograph then radio, demand for player pianos faded.
A 1924 fire followed by declining health of the owner led to Johnson’s closing in the late 1920s. A 1928 deal with Rauworth Grand Piano factory, brokered by Joe Young, failed with the Great Depression.
Both buildings stood empty for several years. Then in a 1936 deal, negotiated by Joe Young and other Bellevue civic leaders, Rock Island Oil Heater Corporation. purchased the buildings. About 1940, they were sold to the Gibson manufacturing company.]
Nov. 17, 1922,
Bellevue Herald
Cletus M. Kueter, a 1940 graduate of St. Joseph School, is the “First Local Victim of War. Sailor Reported Killed in Action in the Pacific.”
Nov. 23, 1922,
Bellevue Herald
Application for a First National Bank charter is approved. Receivership is established for Dorchester & Hughey.
[1922 was a roller-coaster year for Bellevue. June saw a hugely successful “Busy Bellevue” event that featured large crowds for various festivities, including a steamboat excursion to Dubuque. October saw the Dorchester & Hughey lumber operation — one of Bellevue’s largest and long-time employers — suddenly close due to sudden stoppage of wood supply, the result of clear-cutting in Minnesota. A large number of unsecured loans to the company triggered immediate failure of one of two private banks in Bellevue, both of which closed within weeks of each other.
In shock, stockholders, investors, and suppliers waited for settlements to be litigated.The bank failures would go into years of legal proceedings, at times complex and dramatic. Both bank failures marked the transition from private to state-regulated banking. Formation of the new First National Bank was sparked by the crisis.]
The lives of both lumbermen were in ruins. Hughey soon faced bankruptcy. Dorchester — married to Josie Warren, daughter of William A. Warren; once owner of Mont Rest; and, like his father-in-law, a popular Bellevue mayor — saw his health and reputation decline. (In 1924, the Dorchesters moved to California, where he died in 1926.)]
80 YEARS AGO
Nov. 24 1942,
Bellevue Leader
Private Donald Manderscheid is stationed at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Md., in one of the most technical branches of the army ... maintenance in the field of the fighting tools of U.S. troops. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Manderscheid.
A very pretty wedding will take place in St. Joseph’s church Thanksgiving morning when Miss Patricia Sorokowski will become the bride of W. Gregory Daugherty, storekeeper second class stationed with the U.S. Navy in Cuba. Sister Teresilda will play the wedding march and the vows will be taken before the Rev. J. E. Linkenmeyer at 9:30 o’clock....
In accordance with the national conservation plan, and the shortage of steel, Iowa will issue “transparency stickers” in lieu of new metal plates on all car, truck, and truck-tractor vehicles for 1943....
70 YEARS AGO
Nov. 20 1952,
Bellevue Herald
The huge mat to be placed on the river bed just below Dam 12 at Bellevue was sunk this week by crews of the Savanna Construction company. Work was started Sunday on the sinking of the wooden mat after it was put in place Saturday.
Trouble had developed ... earlier in the week when one section ... became waterlogged and sank. The workmen were able to retrieve the sunken section and buoyed it with barrels until brought into place. Rock is now being placed atop the wooden structure to prevent the turbulent action of the water... from scouring deeper holes into the riverbed.
Nov. 20 1952,
Bellevue Leader
Five Bellevueans were included among a group of Jackson County boys inducted into the army last week in Des Moines...: Cletus R. Butlett, Lloyd Tebbe, Allan A. Wagner, Gene J Gerardy, Merlin L. Kilburg...Eldon A. Bonifas, LaMotte....
The following 18 year olds have registered recently with the Selective Service board: Robert M. Jacobs, Cletus F. Sieverding, Delbert L. Daniels, and Donald J. Achen, all of Bellevue.....
The Thanksgiving dinner at the Golf club house last Tuesday evening was attended by 56 members and guests.... The four large turkeys were carved by C. C. Bisdorf, G. J. Bittner, H. J. Kueter, and Harry Dohlin. Following the delicious dinner, the group enjoyed a splendid program presented by Mrs. W. F. Schirmer, Mrs. V. I. Rule, Mrs. Robert Dyas, and Mrs Sunleaf. The dinner was under the supervision of Mrs. Paul Kempter, Sr., and assistants.
Ruthie Kuper came to town last Friday morning, proudly displaying a 35 lb. beaver taken from her husband’s trap line. Vic, her husband, sets the traps at night, and she runs the line in the morning following her night shift as an R.N. at Bellevue Memorial Hospital, while Vic is peddling milk on the Bellevue Creamery route.
The duck hunters have done well lately. Tilton and Stuart report good results from their early morning fort. Blitgen – Goepfert need not be ashamed of their returns. And. .. Eggers, Nippy, Bob, Mareo, and Pootch, incorporated had a couple of good days last week.
... Eldon Kurth is a dead shot on rabbits.
60 YEARS AGO
Nov. 22 1962,
Bellevue Herald-Leader
Daryll M. Eggers, son of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Eggers ... has been announced the new editor of the “Spokesman,” Loras college literary publication. Richard Schaefer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Schaefer ... is also a staff member of the publication. ... Daryll is an English major at Loras, and both Bellevue men are juniors at the college.
Richard Schaefer, junior at Loras College, Dubuque, was one of three students given a superior rating in oratory at the Bradley University speech tournament in Peoria, Ill., last weekend. There were 65 colleges participating. in addition...Richard won one of two debates in which he entered. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Schaefer of Bellevue.
Tom Lucke is among 23 Loras college students named to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities.”... The son of Mr. and Mrs. Bob Lucke of Bellevue, Tom is a senior history major at Loras. He graduated from Marquette high school.
Eight women attended a session for Cub Scout den mothers Tuesday morning at the Bellevue city hall ... Mrs. Albert Smith, Mrs. Lawrence Petesch, Mrs. Kenneth Jess, Mrs. Dwaine Feltes, Mrs. Kenneth Valant, Mrs. Lester Dieckman, Mrs. Gerald Beck, and Mrs. Norvil Felderman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.