100 Years Ago
September 28, 1920
The city council at their last meeting Wednesday evening accepted the plans and specifications submitted by the Currie Engineering and Bellevue will soon have a modern, sanitary sewer system. The estimated cost of the completed system is in the neighborhood of $60,000 and as soon as an ordinance covering the situation and other details are arranged work on the construction of the same will commence. The main sewer will run down the alley between Second and Third streets with laterals leading to the same in such manner as to benefit the whole city.
Jack Dempsey, world's champion pugilist, tonight and tomorrow night at the Cozy. See the champion in action in one of the greatest pictures of the day.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gieseman are entertaining a brand new son who arrived at their home last Friday. Mother and son are getting along fine,but Fred is in a rather doubtful state as yet.
90 Years Ago
September 30, 1930
Water from the Artesian well was pumped into the city water system for the first time Saturday night, the connections being completed Saturday. The water appears to be much softer than that to which we had become accustomed and time will tell whether the water patrons like the new supply better than the old.
In 1832, the first nucleus of a settlement in what is now Bellevue, was established. The first influx crossed the river in the latter part of 1832, after the close of the Black-Hawk war. The town had not been surveyed or platted, nor a permanent settlement established until later, although the squatters on the present plat of the town, were given priority of entry. It is, therefore, up to the Commercial club and other civic organizations to prepare for the celebration of our Centennial in August 1932.
It appears that Bellevue motorists can drive a few miles further now for the same money as standard gasoline tumbled two cents in price yesterday morning and it is probable that another two cents will come off soon. Another station or two in town are selling gasoline for 17 cents, straight run and high test, respectively.
Last Wednesday evening while Miss Elizabeth Huber was washing a dress in gasoline her brother came near her with a lighted kerosene lamp starting a fire which spread to curtains and walls. Miss Huber was badly burned about the hands and arms.
For the first time in the history of Clinton county, it is believed Goose Lake is dry. Don't interpret this as a slam at the thriving little town of Gooselake. It refers to that once capacious body of water in Duck Creek township.
We notice that the Clinton Herald boasts of an early snowfall Friday. What of it? We had the same thing here, but it can scarcely be called snow; it was just a fine sleet, so fine that it could hardly be seen. We had the first white frost of the season Saturday morning, but according to reports the damage was slight.
80 years Ago
October 3, 1940
A ladies corn husking contest will be held on Tuesday on the Clyde Woods farm north of Maquoketa according to word received at this office this morning. Any espert huskers of the gentler sex in this locality who wish to enter the contest are requested to get in touch with the McNeily company at once.
The Wm. Overman estate residence at the corner of Third and State streets was sold last week to Art Achen and the sale has been approved by the cort. A $2,000 bid on the house was refused by the heirs several weeks ago when the place was put up for auction.
Miss Vera Beeler and Royal Griebel, two of our popular young people, plighted their troth at 2:00 this afternoon in a simple but pretty ceremony which took place in the parsonage of St. John"s Lutheran church. Mr. Griebel has served as teller and bookkeeper at the First National Bank for the past six years.
The remodeling of the O'Connor building recently purchased by Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Hodoval is now under way and when complete will give the proprietors one of the most up to date drug stores in this part of the country.
Quite a number of Bellevueans motored to Dubuque last Friday afternoon to hear Wendell Willkie, Republican presidential nominee speak from the rear of the special train as it made a short stop in that city.
70 Years Ago
September 28, 1950
The project to construct the two tennis courts at Cole Memorial Park has been temporarily dropped. Only $275 had been pledged by various organizations in a campaign last week, this amount being only a small portion of the estimated $724 that the job would cost.
The purchase of $6000 worth of Christmas decorations for the Bellevue business district was completed at the meeting of the Chamber of commerce board of directors Friday evening. The meeting was held following a dinner at the Log Cabin Inn.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Theisen Sr. of LaMotte received word Saturday afternoon that their son Pvt. Gerald Theisen, had been slightly wounded in action in the Korean campaign on September 15. He is believed to be in a hospital overseas.
BHS News: The annual picture taking bee is just around the corner; if fact, this interesting experience will occupy part of next Tuesday afternoon. This year the pictures will be colored.
The two-hit pitching performance by Bob Engleman gave St. Joseph's of Bellevue the sectional baseball championship Wednesday evening. The parochial school team defeated the Bellevue public school, 13 to 1, in the third round game on the Memorial park field.
If Bellevue has any problem of delinquency, where does the problem rest: Before you answer that question, let us state that Bellevue has no more problem than does any similar community. If anything, it has less. American social conditions have undergone changes that are almost without precedence in the history of man. After a century under the Victorian code of morals and conduct, this country has thrown off those straight-laced restrictions. We live with entirely new concepts of what is proper and decent.
SJS News: A whiz typist is developing-Ardell Till who is chalking up 100 percent each day. A new, popular member has been added to St. Joseph school-not a student-a candy machine. Here' s hoping the added energy will effect grades.
60 Years Ago
September 29, 1960
Art Achen announced this week that he and his son, Don, have taken on the Chevrolet line of cars and trucks effective next week. They will show the 1961 models at their garage and showroom at 105 South Second street Friday. The new firm will be known as Achen Chevrolet.
A beginners band group is to be organized at Bellevue community school it was announced by Chester Watson, band director of the school.
SEE IT ALL! Cable reception will assure you that you see every minute of the World series that starts next week. No fuzzy picture, no interference, no snow when you are on the Cable. Complete installation-$19.95; full month of service $4.98. Bellevue Jerrold TV Cable Corp. 118 Water Street-phone 38 or 45
50 Years Ago
October 1, 1970
COUNCIL NEWS: Mayor Noel Menard received an agreement from the city council to have George Ritter become the thrie full-time policeman. The council set his salary at $525 per month. Ben Stanek appeared before the council to seek agreement for an outlet to the highway from his residence at the northern section of Riverside Addition.
An open house has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the new high school building of Bellevue Community school district.
SERVICEMEN: Pfc. Dale Reeg is spending leave in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robet Reeg of rural Bellevue. On October 7 he will report to Ft. Lewis, Wash, for assignment in Vietnam.
