100 Years Ago
December 13, 1921
The Bellevue High school basketball team was defeated at Preston Friday evening by a score of 8 to 3, and at Miles the following evening to the tune of 16 to 12. Pretty good scores at that: Can't always win or there would be nothing to strive for.
A Christmas tree has been erected on the roof of the corner Kucheman store.
Lost-Valuable hunting dog, white with brown spots, Is slightly gun shy and was last seen Sunday afternoon with his abbreviated tail between his legs hitting on all four cylinders for the Mexican border. Finder notify the owner, Edward Hipschen, or leave at Schmidt's Grocery.
Manager Grimm of the Cozy has installed his new machine and now runs his pictures through without stops for changing the films.
Mrs. Margaret Sharry, the first white child born in Dubuque county, passed away in Dubuque Thursday morning at the age of 87 years.
Wrestling with two ribs broken, "Heinie" Engel defeated Carl Furness in two straight falls at Dubuque. Engel's defeat of Furness will force another match with Johnny Meyers for the middleweight championship of the world.
90 years Ago
December 8, 1931
Bellevue high opened its series of Blackhawk conference games Friday night with a win over Preston High. The score was 20 to 5.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Scholtes are the happy parents of a baby boy born Saturday. The young man was baptised Lorin Henry.
A large amount of ice was running in the river this morning and if the cold weather continues, it will be only a short time until the river closes.
Local members of the Vigilantes attended a school of instruction for peace officers which was held at Maquoketa.
The new grocery and fruit store on Second Street in the building formerly occupied by the Kucheman & Son men's store was opened for business Saturday and Tony Kabechis, the proprietor, was well pleased with the first day of business.
Although considerable snow fell last Thursday evening making travel quite difficult, The St. Joe's basketball team ventured out the following day to meet their basketball opponents on the Monmouth floor. The SJS cagers beat Monmouth 19-8, holding their rival to two field goals in the contest.
The Bellevue Bears will meet the Torbert Drug girls of Dubuque tonight at the public school gymnasium. . The game tonight will determine if the girls can compete successfully with boys on a basketball court and it should be an interesting contest.
80 Years Ago
December 11, 1941
The United States is now at war-War was formally declared by our congress monday afternoon and President Roosevelt signed a joint congressional resolution empowering him to muster the nation's full resources against the Japanese empire.Japan like a thief in the night an the treacherous snake that strikes without warning, staged and unwarranted and stealthy attack at dawn Sunday morning both air and sea against Hawaii.
Word comes that guards are now active in the area of Lock and Dam No. 12. Precautions are being taken against sabotage of any kind. Visitors are prohibited from visiting Bellevue's municipal plant and our water supply is being protected from contamination of any kind.
70 Years Ago
December 13, 1951
Corporal Richard Blitgen arrived home Friday for a 30-day leave with his parents. He has been stationed at Okinawa for the past two years.
SJS News: A Christmas program will be presented at St. Joseph High School auditorium, Thursday, December 20. Combined choruses of over 100 voices with a 30 piece orchestra will furnish the musical background. Inciental solos will be sung by Berlin Clasen, Joseph Welsch, Lowell Jones, Rita Roling, William Lucke, Tom Daugherty, Carol Blitgen and Donald Even.
60 Years Ago
December 7, 1961
The age at which men can apply for social security payments has been changed to 62, according to Harold Simmers, manager of the Dubuque social security office. Until now, men had to be at least 65 before they could make an application for payment unless they were disabled. For several years women have been able to claim their social security payments at a reduced amount when they were 62.
The 1961 shotgun license for deer was printed at the rate of 100 per minute without laying a hand on them. Such production was possible because of a new data processing unit at the Iowa Statehouse.
50 Years Ago
December 9, 1971
The Bellevue high school chorus will appear on a live portion of the Friends and Neighbors show of KDUB-TV Friday. They will sing Christmas and popular songs in a 25-minute program.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Long of Ankeny have purchased the Riverview hotel and cafe from Mr. and Mrs. Richard Norpel and will take possession Dec. 20.
The city of Bellevue will enter the ambulance business effective Jan. 1. Volunteers will man the city ambulance under plans formulated Monday night. The city council agreed to purchase the ambulance of Ray Gallagher for use. Bob Ernst has agreed to be captain of the volunteer force.
40 Years Ago
December 10, 1981
Carl Kieffer will serve as chief of the Bellevue Fire Department for the coming year following elections recently held. Others elected were Lester Michels, president; Ardell "Bud" Till, vice-president, Rick Steines, treasurer, and Ron Ries, secretary.
30 Years Ago
December 5, 1991
The 275 foot microwave tower at Bellevue's Lock and Dam 12 may come down next year if an alternate means of communication for the Army Corps of Engineers can replace the controversial tower. City and state officials as well as local residents voiced their frustration when the Corps erected the riverfront structure without consulting local authorities about their plans.
20 Years Ago
December 15, 2001
With current Bellevue fire chief Chris Roling resigning to take the position of mayor, the department cast a unanimous ballot to elect as their chief Kent Clasen, effective January 1.
10 Years Ago
December 15, 2011
When customers come through the doors in Bellevue on Monday morning, they may not notice much difference except for Jerry Lucke's absence. Even the sting spool Jerry used to wrap up packages remains. Renee and Randy Stillmunkes, LaMotte intend it to be that way.
Almost a year after Greg May simply vanished into thin air, local and state law enforcement officials continue to seek clues and information from the public on the Bellevue man who disappeared in mid-January. Police Chief Lynn Schwager renewed the plea for help from the public this week with an appeal for deer hunters to keep a sharp eye out this coming weekend.
