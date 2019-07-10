100 Years Ago
July 3, 1919
PEACE TREATY FINALLY SIGNED-The greatest war in the history of the world was formally ended last Saturday, June 28, by the signing of the peace treaty at Versailles, France.
The legislature of Iowa met at DesMoines on Wednesday in special session at the call of Governor Jarding and by nearly a unanimous vote ratified the Susan B. Anthony federal suffrage amendment. The vote in the senate was unanimous and in the house 95 to 5 in favor of it.
With no celebration here everything indicates that the Fourth of July will be a very quiet day in Bellevue. Most everyone is planning to go out of town for the day. With celebrations in Maquoketa, Clinton, Dubuque, Anamosa, Cascade and Lamotte there will be plenty of places to go and with the roads in good shape every means of conveyance will be pressed into service. The celebrations will all be along the line of “Homecoming and Victory” affairs for the soldier boys, who will be guests of honor and who will be shown every courtesy and will be feted and dined without charge.
War-Time prohibition went into effect all over the United States on July 1st. There were many wild scenes and demonstrations in many cities and in some of them rioting took place when old John Barleycorn was finally put out of commission.
A riot in which a half dozen men were injured, one of whom was shot, marked the closing of the saloons at East Dubuque last Monday night. The city jail was also wrecked.
90 Years Ago
July 4, 1929
There will be no formal celebration of the Fourth of July in Bellevue this year, but the eagle will scream in a number of surrounding towns, so there will be plenty of opportunity for those of our citizens who desire a big time on the natal day to have their wishes satisfied.
A dispatch from Savanna says that the 300 acre tract of bluff lands lying along the Mississippi river north of Savanna has been converted into a state park.
Robert Hartford, erstwhile convict, was fined $5 and costs by Justice Bittner for trying to beat a board bill at the Royal House in Bellevue. Hartford who has a shady record was apprehended in Clinton and was brought back to this city to answer to the charge against him.
NEW IOWA LAWS ARE IN EFFECT: One of the laws of the largest general interest is that removing the speed limit on Iowa highways and substituting a law regarding reckless driving. The authority to levy a widowed mother’s pension tax will be extended to all counties of 80,000 or more population. Jurisdiction of public offenses committed in airplanes will be given to any county in which flight is begun, continued or ended.
Sterilization may be ordered by the state board of eugenics in cases of criminals, insane and similar individuals. Parents may be punished for contributing to the delinquency of children by exposing them to disease in the home. Manufacture and use of punchboards will be prohibited. Salaries of a number of public officials may be increased.
Why should men marry after forty and women after thirty? Because children get intellect and health from the mother. They should be born when the mother’s health and intellect has reached the highest development and before either begin to fail. Children inherit intelligence chiefly from their fathers when the fathers HAVE it. In men that develop fully, about 1 in 1,000, full intelligence is not developed until forty-five or fifty.
80 Years Ago
July 4, 1939
The home of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Koppes was saddened Tuesday by the death of their 8-year-old son, Ronald who passed away Tuesday afternoon in Moulton hospital where he had been taken a half hour before in the throes of tetanus. The child fell through a roof on a shed at the William Mangler place Thursday and his left arm was broken above the elbow and two rusty nails entered the arm, one piercing a vein. He was given anti-toxin and the arm was seemingly getting along nicely. Everything possible was done to save the young life but to no avail.
Construction of a club house at the state park has been started by the golf club. The new clubhouse will be on land leased for a long term from Robert Dyas. Shares in the club house were sold to members at $25 each.
A new era of air transportation was inaugurated last week when the Pan American Airways 41 ton Dixie Clipper made its first passenger trip from the United States to Europe. Nations have dreamed of such a trans-Atlantic service for years and now it has become a reality. Years ago it required months to make the crossing in sailing boats, modern craft cut the crossing time to about six days and now air service makes the same crossing in a matter of hours. Indeed the world progresses.
Prohibition didn’t really become odious to people until Congress, in an excess of zeal for enforcement, passed the notorious life-for-a-pint law.
Which may or may not have been in the minds of some of Iowa’s legislators when they passed the cigarette tax law which is now in effect. The law fixes a fine of $50 for every untaxed package of cigarets, above two, found in anyone’s possession. Thus an untaxed carton might cost $400.
70 Years Ago
July 7, 1949
Mr. and Mrs. Don Manderscheid have the sympathy of relatives and friends in the loss of their first born, a daughter, Maxine Marie. The infant was born early Sunday morning, but on Monday developed a condition which made it necessary to take her to Iowa City, where every means known to medical science was used, but another angel was wanted in heaven and Maxine Marie joined her Maker at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
We have learned that the only reason for trout not being planted in Brush and Pleasant creeks this spring is low water and high temperatures. The commission does not want trout casualty from planting in warm waters. Temperatures in the above-mentioned waters have been 70 and up. This is not water for trout.
60 years Ago
July 2, 1959
Voting on the proposed consolidation of the Green Island and Miles school districts will take place next Thursday.
A notable achievement was obtained during the last week in Bellevue in the adolescent recreation. A “teen-hop” was held without rowdiness. Since these record dances have become popular in this community, they have become the symbol of heedless and reckless orgies in which the primary purpose of social recreation has been overshadowed by the unfettered rowdiness of a small but noisy minority. In that respect, the youth of the community have only mimicked some adults whom they have seen cut loose at similar dances for the older folks.
50 years Ago
July 3, 1969
Another grand jury has found the Jackson county jail inadequate, while the county home was determined to be in excellent condition.
