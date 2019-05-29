100 Years Ago
May 22, 1919
Last Monday a cablegram was received stating that General Pershing had decided that all the American soldiers overseas excepting those of the First, Second and Third Divisions will return home very soon. The 88th division is scheduled to sail before the month of May is over. This division contains a large number of boys from Bellevue and their arrival home will be anxiously awaited.
Moulton Hospital Notes-Miss Laura Malone had an operation on her nose last Thursday.
Next week promises to be a busy one in Bellevue. There will be commencement exercises, alumni banquet, Decoration Day exercises, first communion services, two steamboat excursions, firemen’s dance, etc.
Congress convened in extraordinary session in Washington last Monday and for the first time in eight years, the republicans are in control of both senate and house.
The Bellevue State Bank has another statement in this issue. Consult the figures and note the progress being made by the institution.
The oil to be used on the streets of Bellevue arrived the first of the week and Marshal Henneger is now superintending the application of same. The streets have been put in good shape to receive the oil and a first-class job should result.
90 Years Ago
May 23, 1929
The old Spruce Creek Catholic church bell was placed in the tower of St. Joseph’s church in this city last Monday.
Milo Smith, notorious local bootlegger, languishes in the county jail at Maquoketa to await the action of the grand jury on a charge of resisting an officer. The sheriff and his deputy, the county attorney and his assistant hastened to Bellevue to make the raid early Sunday. Smith was found at his home on Front Street and after the officers made forcible entry and found a bottle of “hootch” Smith made his getaway, with the officers in hot pursuit. Smith went so far as to jump in the river near the Lutheran Parish house, where he was held at bay and finally forced to shore at the point of a gun. Smith is only one of many bootleggers here and the officers should follow up their work and land a few more of them behind bars.
Hand made handkerchiefs for graduating presents at the Leader office.
The Greatest Sport of All-Aqua -planing! What a thrill! What unequalled summer joy! Aquaplaning-racing-every water sport can be enjoyed to its utmost with a new Jonson Sea Horse at the stern of your boat. Prices at $115 to $325. Easy payments. Available at Dieckman & Hachmann.
Major General Wendell C. Neville who served in four wars without a wound is in a hospital with a broken rib suffered when he slipped and fell in a bathtub.
Ralph Tietjen badly sprained his right ankle Tuesday due to jumping a high fence while being chased by an animal in the field.
Earl Fuller, our rural mail carrier is driving a new model A Ford coach on his route.
80 Years Ago
May 23, 1939
Bellevue’ New $29,000 Municipal Building is ready for occupancy. The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce will serve free sauerkraut and weiners beginning at noon Thursday. 250 pounds of weiners and two and a half barrels of sauerkraut have been ordered. The Chamber and citizens of Bellevue invite everybody from this community to be in Bellevue Thursday.
The building will house the library, the fire department, the city’s oil wagon, trucks and machinery, restrooms and a council room and clerk’s office besides providing a community hall for public gatherings.
The total cost of paving was $52,070.91 for 21,630 square yards of paving in Bellevue’s project.
We Americans are thinking more about democracy and valuing it more highly these days because its destruction in other countries has made us considered what life here would be like without it. We are determined that its institutions of freedom shall be kept secure for America, no matter what the cost.
Bernice Till, who has been chosen by the student body to crown the Queen of May has now selected all her attendants for the annual ceremony. Kathleen Dempewolf and Betty Daugherty have been chosen as the flower girls, Elaine Kueter and Marilyn Sieverding as the train bearers and Lois Koppes as the crown bearer.
A teacher sent a note to a parent: “Y our boy Charles shows signs of astigmatism. Will you please investigate and take steps to correct it?” The mother replied:”I don’t exactly understand what Charlie has done, but I have walloped him tonight, and you can wallop him tomorrow. That ought to help.”
Dam No. 12 is the movable type and can be opened and closed at any time. Besides the hundreds of men employed in the construction of the locks and dam, the clearing of the woods and brush from islands above the dam provided work for hundreds of additional men, several clearing contracts were let and some WPA laborers were used in clearing the islands.
The largest cargo ever shipped on the Upper Mississippi River, the St. Louis Socony with 6,480 tons on six barges passed through Tuesday night. The process of locking the huge tow through gave the locks at the newly raised Bellevue pool a good try-out and was accomplished without a hitch.
70 Years Ago
May 26, 1949
At the meeting of the city council Coles’ Field. The property will be improved and equipped for a public recreation park as a memorial by the American Legion. Mrs. Lillian Cole Smith was present and the price was finally settled on as $15,000. The public school and city have rented the plot of ground for a baseball park for a number of years.
A tragic accident was reported Sunday of which Raymond Kieffer was the victim. The accident was caused by the premature explosion of dynamite which Mr. Kieffer was suing to blast out stumps in the pasture on his farm.
Two youths were escorted to the police station where officers had a few words to say to them concerning the dropping of water-filled paper bags from windows on Main Street onto heads of pedestrians. Needless to say the pedestrians didn’t appreciate the prank.
The locals ran into a tartar in the persons of Blair, on the hill for the Savanna club there Sunday afternoon. Blair gave up but one single and that in the 9th frame with one down and struck out thirteen local batters. Willard Eggers on the mound for Bellevue hurled a nice steady game, allowing but five hits and struck out four. Eugene Ernst with one away, singled in the 9th for the only Bellevue hit. Yessiree fans that man Blair was hot out there Sunday. That’s the story.
BIG FAMILY-SIZE SHELVADOR REFRIGERATOR-Not a six-but SEVEN cubic foot 1949 model! $20.00 dollars down and just a few cents a day.
Shoeman’s Market-Fresh Dressed Hens-for roasting or stewing. Cream style white corn-10 number 2 cans for $1.00. Shoeman’s Market-Phone 82.
60 Years Ago
May 28, 1959
The request by members of the town police force to be placed on 48 hour week was placed before the town council at their regular meeting Wednesday night. The men are working 56 hours a week at present.
In an advertisement in this week’s Herald the town requests that women 25 to 50 years old interested in becoming a “meter maid” apply at the clerk’s office.
Several requests by the Milwaukee road for changes in crossings along the Second street railroad tracks were denied by the town council at a special meeting Monday evening.
Iowa’s population increased between 1950 and 1960 will show the greatest growth in any decade since 1900 if the present trend continues through next year’s census enumeration, the Iowa Development Commission has predicted.
The tell me one of Bellevue’s women golfers is now taking lessons with the new Dubuque pro, but wants it strictly on the quiet. Well, we won’t tell.
HOW’S THIS FOR VARIETY-2 NEW GOLD CREST ICE CREAM FLAVORS- Strawberry marshmallow and Apricot Sherbet-Bellevue Creamery-delivered or at your favorite store. Phone 93.
The summer playground program will open June 1 at Cole Park. Ronnie Lampe has been hired to direct the activities and will be assisted by Jeanette Mangler.
The morning schedule will center on baseball for the boys, although other events will also be held. Included will be volleyball, badminton, croquet and use of the playground equipment. Softball for the girls will be played while the boys are playing baseball.
The summer playground activities are open to all children of the community.
50 years Ago
May 22, 1969
Pledges of $87,000 toward the goal of $125,000 in additional stock in Bellevue’s proposed retirement and nursing home were reported by the Riverview Development Corp.
Forrest Edwards was elected president of the Bellevue Jaycees at the regular meeting. Elected to serve with him are Larry Michels, Al Sawvell, Gerald Templeton and Don Frank. Don Even, presently president of the Jaycees will be chairman of the board of directors.
Army Spec. 5 Larry John Budde of Preston was killed Sunday, May 18 in an enemy mortar attack in South Vietnam his mother learned Tuesday. Mrs. Dula Budde said her son was scheduled to leave Vietnam last month but chose extended duty to June 18 to qualify for earlier discharge from the service.
40 Years Ago
May 31, 1979
DISCO FEVER STRIKES BELLEVUE-”It’s the “in” thing to do!” says Albert Schaefer, 62, of Bellevue. Albert and his wife Eileen, 59, are part of the disco classes offered by Myrl Scheckel.
GRAND OPENING of the BUNK HOUSE TAVERN-Sunday June 3, free dance-music by Sonny Russell, 1 cent beer, door prize, snacks and lunch-owners Lee and Barb Herrig.
30 Years Ago
May 25, 1989
Bellevue residents reacted to strong arm selling tactics of door to door salesmen recently, but there is not a lot the city can do without a new ordinance. Over a dozen residents called to complain to city hall according to City Administrator Tom Roth. Police chief Gary Tubbs said his department had four contacts with the salesmen peddling a cleaning compound.
Park donations continue to arrive for new playground equipment at Bellevue’s Cole Park. The recent Hawkeye basketball benefit game at Bellevue High School netted $150 for equipment and $150 for the summer youth baseball program.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Department will have two new deputies beginning July 1. The Jackson County Supervisors approved hiring of Steven Lynn Schroeder and Russell David Kettman, both of Bellevue. The deputies will be paid 75 percent of the sheriff’s salary for the first year at $26,000 apiece and 80 percent the second year to come in line with other deputies.
