100 Years Ago
October 26, 1920
Dr. E.A. Hanske closed a deal last week for the purchase of the Cole property on North Front Street, formerly used as a creamery and pump factory. The building will be raised and a fine residence erected on the site.
I offer my Spruce Creek farm consisting of 100 acres, at private sale. The farm is in the best of condition, over 100 acres tillable. Good house, 2 new barns and all other out buildings on premises. Burkhart Yeager
STOP! LOOK! LISTEN! Stop at our store, look at the Edison, listen to this, There are between seven and eight hundred different phonographs on the market to-day, all claiming to be as good as the "Edison,"but there are none as good and none that dares make a direct comparison. Be your own judge. Hear the "Edison." Ask for a free demonstration in your own home. Brandt & Weber
Mattie, the eleven year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Matt Scheckel, suffered a painful accident Sunday when he fell out of a hickory tree and fractured his left arm above the wrist. Dr. Dennison reduced the fracture and made the lad as comfortable as possible under the circumstances.
The Lamotte Star: General election day is approaching. Do our voters remember about the foul dust that arose in our State Capital during the past few years. Is it not about time that a good house cleaning becomes necessary in order to restore again cleanliness in the Statehouse and get rid of vermin? This can only be done by the democrats assisted by our liveral republican friends. Let us join and carry away the praise as good house cleaners.
William Dunn has purchased the Michael Wagner farm of 177 1/2 acres for $105 an acre.
90 Years Ago
October 28, 1930
The St. Joseph junior and senior High School are holding their first session in the new high school building today. On the first floor are three standard classrooms with built-in wardrobes, a principal's office, a book and supply room,kitchen, auditorium, boys' and girls' showers, and boys' lavatory. On the second floor are the science, mathematics, and commercial rooms, lavatories, wardrobes, assembly and library.
The local Needlework Guild received the following letter of thanks from S. Mary's Orphan Home at Dubuque for the articles sent to the home recently.
Thomas Gallagher of Clinton was fined $100 and costs in the Jackson county district court recently when he pleaded guilty to a charge of drunken driving before Judge C.L. Ely.
Friday evening the two football teams of St. Joseph High, Cardinals and Invincibles played an interesting and exciting game. Yeager, quarterback for the Invincibles, was the outstanding player of the winners. For the Cardinals, there was no outstanding player, the backfield playing an average game. $9.65 was realized from this game which will be used in purchasing new athletic equipment for basketball. Players were Hingtgen, H.Kueter, Kettman, Putman, L. Petesch, Daugherty, Eganhouse, Dirksen, Sieverding, C, Kueter, V. Heim, E. Kueter, J. Heim, Schulte, Norpel, Roeder, E. Petesch, Lauterborn, Yeager, Theisen, Cheney and Wanderscheid.
It appears that freak bets and campaign cigars are as scarce as the proverbial hen's teeth in this political campaign. It was only a few years back that many bets such as the loser wheeling the winner around the block in a wheelbarrow, the loser pushing a peanut down the block with a cane, etc., were common occurrences the day after election.
The Legion's Column: Final arrangements are being made for the big whoopee dance which will be held next Tuesday night at the Rink in observance of Armistice Day. Twelve years ago nearly everyone, except those on the front line, took part in a celebration somewhere and in memory of that great event, the ending of the great war, we should attend the dance and celebrate all over again.
80 years Ago
October 31, 1940
Mrs. Anna Fairfield, who has been a patient of St. Joseph's Sanitarium in Dubuque for several years is said to be in a very critical condition and her passing is expected hourly.
The first number drawn in the draft lottery at Washington, D.C. Tuesday was 158. The lottery establishes the order in which young men will be called to the colors for a year's army service.
Mrs. Mary Petesch of this city has six sons all of whom registered in the recent conscription registration. Lester is already in the air service and the other boys were Joseph, Clarence, Edward, Leo and Lawrence.
A Vote for Roosevelt is a Vote for WAR. Vote for Wilkie is a Bote for Peace, Preparedness and Prosperity. This space paid for by World War Veterans
Cozy Theatre: Greer Garson, Laurence Olivier, Mary Boland, Maureen O'Sullivan in "Pride and Prejudice."
70 Years Ago
October 26, 1950
A move to contain the annual 'trick or treat" activities of youngsters to a single night was being pushed this season by various Bellevue organizations of the town, asking that the practice be limited to the true Halloween night, October 31.
The practice of visiting houses throughout town for handouts on the eve of All Saints Day has gradually spread to include nights up to a week before the regular date. Residents have found need to be fortified for the nightly visits as far as 10 days ahead of Halloween. It was also suggested that children who started their rounds prematurely be turned down by persons visited.
Budde Twins, Robert and Richard have been ordered to report for induction in the armed forces.
Dwain Junk, owner of the Farmer's Supply store, has received orders to active duty with the Marine Corps reserve. Original orders called for Dwain to report Nov. 8, but a 30-day extension has been granted him to look after business arrangements. During World War II he saw two years service with the Marines, including 18 months in France and Italy.
60 Years Ago
October 11, 1960
Bellevue Cub Scouts will sponsor a two night showing of "The Story of Ruth" at the Cozy Theater next Wednesday and Thursday.
Ray Stillmunkes suffered painful injury to the fingers on his right hand Wednesday when he caught them in a chain on a corn picker. He was released from Bellevue Memorial hospital on Friday.
Glenn Stillmunkes entered the Navy Oct. 10. He is stationed at the Great Lakes Navy Center.
MHS NEWS: Winner of last Friday night's variety show was a square dance called by Mardell Steines. Loras Watters, Judy Tebbe, Roger Watters, Janice Heim, Roger Hager, Darlene Gerlach, Robert Steines and Bonnie Clasen were dancers. Second place went to an instrumental duet composed of Glenn Sieferding on the guitar and his Brother Don on the accordion. Glen also sang "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You."
Tillman's Bellevue Ben Franklin-Complete line of candy to treat little spooks-Curtiss Bars- Baby Ruth, Butterfinger or O'Henry-box of 30 bars-75 cents
50 Years Ago
October 29, 1970
The Delta Queen, last of the steam stern-wheelers on the inland rivers, passed Bellevue last week amidst great crowds at the locks and along the banks to greet her. While the stately queen thrilled those who saw her, there hung in the air a note of sadness at the great possibility that this would be the last time she would ever come this way.
Pizza Corner: Serving all types of pizzas and an Italian Sandwich plus soft drinks, coffee, milk. John and Kathy Carter.
Bellevue Flower and Garden Center -"Let's Get Growing"-Time to plant tulip bulbs, hyacinths, daffodils and other spring flowering bulbs.
40 Years Ago
October 30 1980
Halloween Dance, Music by Country Tradition,Prizes awarded for Best Costume-Waterfront Marina, Formerly Doc's.
Gassman's Marina-Fourth annual masquerade party-live music by "Shure Country Shine."
Halloween Disco Friday, October 31, at Anchor Inn
An engineer with the Milwaukee Railroad was issued a citation early Friday for blocking a railroad crossing for longer than the 15-minute limit. An officer timed the blockage at 29 minutes.
