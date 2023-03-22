A VIEW LOOKING NORTH

A VIEW LOOKING NORTH on Front Street in Bellevue from the early 1920s from what is now the Town and Country Plaza building.

110 YEARS AGO, MARCH 25, 1913

The local button factory is shut down again. After the weigh-up last week, the cutters all quit work to a man owing to a reduction of two cents a gross on their buttons. The cutters declare they will not work under such conditions and it looks as if they cannot be blamed. It appears that the company is not greatly in need of blanks, in fact it is reported that there is a great supply on hand in all the button centers which will have to be unmarketed before any more will be cut. But this has been the cry ever since the factory was started here.