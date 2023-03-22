110 YEARS AGO, MARCH 25, 1913
The local button factory is shut down again. After the weigh-up last week, the cutters all quit work to a man owing to a reduction of two cents a gross on their buttons. The cutters declare they will not work under such conditions and it looks as if they cannot be blamed. It appears that the company is not greatly in need of blanks, in fact it is reported that there is a great supply on hand in all the button centers which will have to be unmarketed before any more will be cut. But this has been the cry ever since the factory was started here.
The haphazard manner in which the factory has been run ever since it was started has been a great disappointment to our people, who were made to believe at the start that there would be no cessation in operations after it was once started. It has not run over half the time which is poor encouragement for men to learn the business.
Owing to these conditions it appears that the company will fail in securing the bonus as provided in contract made with the commercial club, as it is falling short in the provisions of the contract. – The Bellevue Herald
105 YEARS AGO
MARCH 28, 1918
The Board of Education on Monday and Tuesday evenings re-elected the present efficient corps of teachers who will be paid as follows:
J. S. Slade, Superintendent $1700.00
B. D. Sillman, Principal $125.00
Louise Sellers, High School $87.50
Lydia Herrick, High School $87.50
Helen Anderson, High School $82.50
Clara Narber, Home Economics $77.50
June Wildman, Music, Drawing $80.00
Anna O’ Connor, Eighth Grade $67.50
Margaret Foster, 7th Grade $65.00
Metta Unrau, Sixth Grade $60.00
Mary Schwirtz, Fifth Grade $62.50
Mildred Butler, Fourth Grade $60.00
Gladys Stover, Third Grade $65.00
Emma Lenz, Second Grade $65.00
Elizabeth Wirth, First Grade $72.50
95 YEARS AGO
MARCH 29, 1928
Mrs. Frances Kucheman quietly celebrated her ninety-third birthday last Sunday at the home of her daughter, Mrs. George Schlatter, the event being commemorated with a family dinner. Mrs. Kucheman is Bellevue’s oldest resident, coming here from Galena sixty-seven years ago. She is enjoying good health and takes a keen interest in current events. The Leader extends congratulations and best wishes.
85 YEARS AGO
MARCH 22, 1938
Spring officially arrived yesterday. However, spring weather arrived prior to the official date since temperatures reached the high 70’s the latter part of the week.
Some early gardeners have planted potatoes and other hardy produce and farmers are preparing to start their field work. It is reported by some farmers that moisture is needed.
Music students of the public high school took part in the sub-district music contest at Anamosa Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week and all gave a good account of themselves. Henry W. Anderson, Jr., won a superior rating for a trumpet solo, the girls glee club was rated excellent, Glenn Blitgen, excellent for saxophone solo and Jack Weingartz was rated excellent for a baritone-bass solo. The local girls glee club and soprano solos competed Thursday night, Friday morning solos and that night the mixed chorus competed. Saturday afternoon the band and the saxophone solos competed and Saturday night was the cornet solo competition. Young Anderson, who received a superior rating for his coronet solo, will compete in the district music contest at Dubuque this week.
75 YEARS AGO
MARCH 25, 1948
More interest is being shown in the election of municipal officials for Bellevue this year than for many years past—for the simple reason that there are two tickets in the field, which fact makes for competition and interest. Both tickets have display ads in this issue and we recommend that you read them—learn what has been done and plans for the future, pick your candidates and by all means vote next Monday.
The present administration, known as the Citizens’ ticket are seeking re-election and the candidates are as follows:
For Mayor-G. J. Bittner
For Councilmen-J. J. Kueter, A. C. Schneider, C. C. Bisdorf, John L. Dye and Floyd W. Dagitz
For Treasurer-Irene Dunn
For Park Commissioner-Dr. C. L. Veach
The new ticket in the field known as the People’s Ticket is composed of the following candidates:
For Mayor-Harold W. Goetz
For Councilmen-Art Achen, Dr. J. J. Tilton, Wm. F. Wohlers, V. Kenneth Yeager and Chas. Wagner.
70 YEARS AGO
MARCH 26, 1953
Clarence Roeder was elected president of the Bellevue Rotary club at their meeting Monday. He will succeed Virgil Rule.
Richard Gaylor was elected vice-president and John Puls was re-elected secretary-treasurer. Board members for the coming year are Mr. Rule, Joseph White, Erwin Stamp and Tom Bates. – The Bellevue Herald
65 YEARS AGO
MARCH 27, 1958
Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Gonner have purchased the Lester Yeager residence and adjoining business property at 108 South Second St. Possession will be given July 1. Mr. Yeager, who has operated a shoe repair shop at that location for the past 23 years, is closing the shop April 1. The Yeagers have purchased the Lampe estate lot on North Second Street where they will erect a new residence. Mr. Gonner will move his TV and Radio shop from its present location, in the Otto Wacker building, to the Yeager shop location.
60 YEARS AGO
MARCH 28, 1963
Mr. and Mrs. Ferd Hueneke, owners of the Hueneke Laundromat, announced this week that they will be installing 10 new 12 pound top loading Maytag washers within the next few weeks. They will retain some of the front loading machines presently in operation.
Additionally, a new coin-operated dry cleaning unit will be installed and ready for use in about three weeks. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
55 YEARS AGO
MARCH 28, 1968
St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School in Bellevue will add the seventh and eighth grade students from SS. Peter and Paul School at Springbrook next fall under terms of the school reorganization plans for the archdiocese of Dubuque.
The Most Rev. Loras J. Watters, auxiliary bishop and superintendent of schools, made announcement of the change Sunday. His announcement covered all changes in the 30-county archdiocese.
For the Local Planning Unit G, covering mostly the Jackson County parishes, the final announcement closely followed the suggestions of the local school boards made earlier this year. However, for Holy Rosary Parish at LaMotte and its neighboring St. Lawrence at Otter Creek and Assumption and St. Theresa parishes north of LaMotte, the official announcement said only that the reorganization in that area is still pending.
50 YEARS AGO
MARCH 29, 1973
Mrs. Loran H. Wissink, president of the Andrew Savings Bank, has announced that she has recently purchased the stock owned by her father, E. A. Karsten, of Sterling, Colo, giving her the controlling interest in the Andrew Savings Bank. At the same time, she announced the appointment of Richard Bayless as executive vice president and director.
The present board of directors includes Mrs. Wissink, Raymond Kurt, an Andrew area farmer; Harold Mohlenhoff, an Andrew businessman and Bayless. There will be one vacancy on the five person board to be filled due to the resignation of Mr. Karsten. – The Bellevue Herald-Leader
45 YEARS AGO
MARCH 30, 1978
If work continues on schedule, construction of a large elevated water tower will begin in a few weeks on the north edge of Bellevue’s residential area. It was revealed last week at a city council meeting that the Municipal Utilities Board had abandoned its original plans to construct a new water storage tank on the top of the north bluff next to the existing reservoir and that specifications were being prepared for a water tower to be built about midway up the south side of the hill. The top of the tower would rise 120 feet above the rest of the community.
40 YEARS AGO
MARCH 24, 1983
Mark Blatz has joined he Bellevue Police Department as a part-time officer. Blatz is a St. Catherine native and graduated from Marquette High School. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 1981.
The law officer is a graduate of Mount Mercy College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. – The Herald-Leader
35 YEARS AGO
MARCH 31, 1988
Say what you will about lizards they do make an interesting change for biology students who have to complete a dissection. At Andrew High School biology instructor Larry Koranda’s students found themselves looking at Iguana Lizards this semester. “I try to choose an animal from the major phylums and a different one each semester so those students remember the experience as being “their animal,” explains Koranda. During the 21 years Koranda has taught biology at Andrew Community his students have dissected everything from tarantula spiders to sharks. Reaction to the idea of dissecting a lizard ran the gamut of “yeech” to “cool” said the high school instructor.
25 YEARS AGO
MARCH 26, 1998
Jonathan Crook, 13, a seventh grader at Bellevue Middle School, is one of 100 Iowa students scheduled to compete in Des Moines next month in the state National Geographic-Sylvan Learning Center Geography Bee. The teenager was the top scoring local entrant and he joins a select group of students who vie for a chance to go on to the national competition in Washington, D. C., and a chance for a $25,000 college scholarship.
