100 Years Ago
April 8 , 1920
Although the nation went “dry” with the burial of John Barleycorn, the Mississippi River is now on a rampage that is making the Mississippi Valley wetter than it has been since 1880. In June of that year, the river reached a stage here of 21.07, that being the hhighest stage ever officially recorded. With the stage at 21 feet last night, it is expected the stage of 1880 will be equaled or exceeded. It is reported that Mr. Tarr, residing near Running Slough several miles south of Bellevue lost about 20 head of cattle which he was unable to get off an island on account of the high water.
FLOATER FOUND THURSDAY- A.L. Yeager who is employed as an operator at Gordons found the body of a man in the River Thursday morning near Smiths on his way home from work. A package of letters found in the clothes of the dead man addressed to Henry Northrup lead to the belief he was the man by that name who had been missing from Dubuque for the past four months. Four months ago, Mr. Northrup started for a store to make some purchases and whose disappearance had since proved a mystery.
Dan Weber and son Richard left Sunday night for Kimball, S.D., where Mr. Weber is engaged in carpenter and contract work.
Mrs. Joseph Huilman who went to Rochester, Minnesota to consult the Mayo brothers returned home Thursday. The doctors there did not advise an operation for the present and she will take treatments from a local physician for a while before going back to Rochester.
There is an art in making flapjack pancakes, griddle cakes or wheats, call them what you will. But it is an art very easily and quickly acquired if you follow the right recipes. Here are some recipes for a variety of breakfast cakes that will make grandmother envious. The secret, of course, is Royal Baking Powder.
Your Mother made you take it every Spring-Hollister’s Rocky Mountain Tea, the reliable Spring Cleanser-fiz-ik. The Rexall Store.
Keep in Touch With the World-Have a telephone installed in your home. Bellevue Telephone Company
Let us abate something, at least of our devotion to the almighty dollar, and regard the world as something better than a huge workshop in which we are to toil and moil unceasingly, till death stop the human machine. Let us learn how to play.
90 Years Ago
April 8, 1930
C.C. Putman, local contractor, is loading a carload of equipment today which will be shipped to the site of the big contract which he was awarded recently to build dams in the Mississippi River near Keokuk. He has employed 22 local men who will leave Bellevue Friday morning for the scene of operations.
Warner Brothers’ Pictures purchased the Dubuque plant of the Brunswick-Balke-Collender company. Because of its central location between New York and California, it will be the site of Warner Bros. main factory. Pictures produced in California will be shipped to Dubuque to be synchronized and Brunswick phonographs, radio cabinets and records will be manufactured in the Dubuque plant.
Eugene Cheney and Vincent Wanderscheid, students of St. Joseph’s school, and John Fay, a student of Bellevue high school, have signed up to attend Citizens Military Training camp in August.
A dust storm Saturday almost hid the sun and the dust and high wind swept down Front street in clouds.
Louis Spiro, local merchant, unloaded a carload of sugar yesterday.
Whether or not we as individuals take any stock n the Literary Digest’s poll, some of the results are very interesting. Although it is supposed to be a dry state, good old Iowa has gone slightly on the “wet” side so far in the poll. over the entire nation, 2,000,340 have cast their ballots. Of this number 553,337 voted for enforcement, 598,252 for modification and 848,751 for repeal of the 18th amendment.
Senator Brookhart of Iowa says that 1,365 people killed in the course of enforcing prohibition is a very low price to pay for so great a moral reform.
Friends of Miss Carrie Alber will regret the fact that she has been quite ill. She is able to be up in a chair at this writing.
Bargains at Spiros-If you are going to plant potatoes good Friday, I have the best Early Irish Cobblers for Seed. Also early onions for $1.75 per bushel. Also, my car of C&H Cane Sugar arrived and it had 200 sacks more than I figured on. Will trade this for Eggs, Poultry, Pigeons, Feathers, Beeswax or Live Rabbits.
Lamotte News: Mr. and Mrs. Nick Ambrosy of St. Donatus were shoppers here Monday. Mrs. Henry Becker of Bellevue visited at the Albert Frank home recently.
The Legion’s Column: Eleven years since the war and now the French are blaming the American doughboys for transporting potato bugs to that country. In ‘18 and’19 they blamed us for a lot of things-of robbing their wine cellars and railway wine kegs, and they blamed us for “starting something” in quiet sectors. We took all the blame good naturedly. The French have forgotten about the cooties they gave us.
80 Years Ago
April 11, 1940
Why worry too much about a third term for Roosevelt? There is nothing definite as yet as to whether or not the country will make it through his second term.
Council Proceedings-moved by Kueter and seconded by Bylund that the appointment of Alfred G. Keil as night marshal by the Mayor be approved. Carried. Moved by Kueter and seconded by Zentner that the compensation of lineman be fixed at 40 cents per hour and not to exceed $100 per month. Carried. Moved that the compensation of common labor be fixed at 30 cents per hour. Carried.
DANCE-K. of C. Hall, Friday, April 12, Music by Tom Owen and His Cowboys. Admission 35 cents and 40 cents.
Several carloads of Bellevue people braved the rain and muddy roads to go to Green Island Wednesday noon, where the ladies of the Congregational church served a delicious chicken dinner with all the trimmings for the small sum of 25 cents.
Battery charging at your Western Auto Associate Store-39 cents.
70 Years Ago
April 8, 1950
Reserved seats are on sale at Hodoval’s Rexall pharmacy and the Bellevue pharmacy for the big WLS Farn Dance show to be held Friday at the new gym-auditorium.
At their last meeting, the Ladies Aid of St. John’s Lutheran Church voted to purchase a tower chimes system to be installed in the tower of the church.
The Sweet Shop on Second street presents a beautiful appearance with a complete redecorating job.
John and Lillian Tuller, also known as John and Lillian Auckeland, entered separate pleas of guilty of “possessing” with intent to sell filthy pictures. Each was sentenced to serve six months in the county jail, with the five months already spent there to apply on the sentence.
Fifteen Iowans died last spring while they were burning leaves, brush and trash, reports Bob Byrus, Iowa State college fire protection engineer. Now spring cleanup is here. Just a little caution will cut down the toll.
Announcement-I have purchased the Professional Beauty Shop operated by Helma Rohlogg. Phone 23; Martha’s Beauty Shop-Mrs. Millard Bees
SJS News: Master-mind Joe Hartung has traded the family “Hudson” for a good ole’ tractor so that “come mud or high water to school we will go.”
60 Years Ago
April 7, 1960
Ferdinand Hueneke of near St. Donatus has purchased the Farmers Supply building at 309 South Water street and will install a Westinghouse Laundromat service. Frank Mangler is doing the carpenter work on the job.
A public meeting at which the proposed bond issue for an addition to Bellevue community school will be discussed has been set for Monday, April 11. Members of the school board will be on hand to discuss the bond proposal of $125,000 and the six-room addition that is being planned.
Gold Crest Ice Cream-the fun the whole family loves. Take some home today -in the half gallon or the economical 2-1/2 gallon size container-Bellevue Creamery-phone 93
For Sale-Tavern and six-room modern apartment. Greg Welsch, Springbrook.
For Sale-Good corn fed beef. Front quarter, $43.00; hind quarter, $51. Fed 5 months. Vincent Sturm. Phone 154W
SPECIAL-Cinnamon twist Bread-23 cents a loaf; Bills Bellevue Bakery.
BHS News: The siege of mumps is also taking its toll in high-school absences as the size of classes decreases daily, along with the people stranded in their homes due to an impassable spot in the road. Fifth Grade News: Linda Felderman treated with candy bars on her birthday Monday. Jimmy Keil gave a very interesting report about Kamikazes. He also brought a Japanese flag and money.
EGLEHOFF -Funeral Home-Franklin Street-Call Kenneth Leppert-Bellevue Phone 2
50 Years Ago
April 9, 1970
Approximately 40 persons attended a formal hearing on reconstruction and paving of the road between Springbrook and Bellevue Tuesday morning.
Larry Temple, 35, of Maquoketa has been hired as Bellevue police chief effective April 15. The announcement was made this week by Mayor Noel Menard, who said R.L. McLean will serve as night patrolman with Eldon Wohlers.
Commercial fishermen in this area are asking that fish traps be declared illegal in May and June, the Jackson County Conservation Board was told at their March meeting. The commercial fishermen believe the May and June ban on fish traps would allow more catfish to lay eggs and would result in more catfish in the Mississippi River.
40 Years Ago
April 10, 1980
Voices will sing, feet will tap and laughter will ring from St. Joseph’s gymnasium when the cast of “Oklahoma” presents Marquette High School’s annual spring play this week.
A fashion show to be held Sunday, May 4, on the upper deck of the Anchor Inn at 2 p.m. was planned by the Bellevue Women’s Jaycees. Participating merchants will be the Clothes Horse, the Quality Shop, Theisen’s Variety, Lucke Bros., Tots and Teens, the Beauty Nook, the Hair Shanty, Sue’s Beauty Salon, Swirl and Curl and His and Hers. Decorations are to be provided by Flower Lane and Arts and Crafts.
30 Years Ago
April 12, 1990
The district will switch the driver education program from an in-school course to a summer school program for the 1991-92 school year. Bohy outlined the reasons for the shift, noting the cost to the district is about half.
20 Years Ago
April 8, 2000
Bellevue City precinct residents go to City Hall next Tuesday to cast their ballot on the issue of developing a municipal utility board. Proponents of municipal communications say they want to install a state-of-the-art hybrid fiber-coaxial system that would permit greater volume and speed and handle the growing demand for internet and high speed data transmission.
