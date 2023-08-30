105 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 5, 1918
Dr. W. A. Henneger of LaMotte, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Henneger of Bellevue received a telegram this morning from Washington, D. C., notifying him of his appointment as first lieutenant in the medical corps. He has been ordered to report at Ft. Oglethrope, GA., where he will enter the medical officers training school at Camp Greenleaf. Dr. Henneger offered his services to the government about a month ago and passed a successful examination at Des Moines. He has been practicing at LaMotte for ten years and has built up a large business. He is one of the leading men of his community, being mayor of LaMotte and vice-president of the Iowa Savings Bank of that place.
95 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 4, 1928
Practically all of the male inhabitants of Bellevue had a lot of explaining to do to their wives yesterday as they, the men, each received a letter mailed from a hotel at Detroit, signed: “Your’s Mary.” Now, it wouldn’t have been so bad if we had known who this “Mary” is, whether she is a flapper or a flapper’s grandmother, blonde or brunette. After much explaining on the part of the husbands, the wives finally were convinced that these letters were merely an advertising game as they were all identical. The letters stated, “We were in one of the biggest automobile factories in the world and saw a brand new car called “The New Senior.” When it comes out, you must see it. The most beautiful car we ever laid eyes on.”
85 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 8, 1938
The following item concerning Mrs. Wm. Schmidt, formerly of this city, taken from Wednesday evening’s Clinton Herald, will be of interest to our readers: “This is a holdup!” “The warning uttered by a boy in his early teens whose changing voice cracked when he talked hardly frightened Mrs. William Schmidt, 1324 North Second Street, as she lay on a bed in her home at 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday. “Mrs. Schmidt simply arose from the bed and started after the youthful “stickup man.” He fled via a rear door and made his getaway. “According to William Schmidt’s report to police, the youth entered the house through a rear door, strode into an adjoining room and confronted Mrs. Schmidt. His hands were shoved down deep into his trousers pockets. Apparently the “bandit” had no weapon. “Mrs. Schmidt said he was about 14 years of age, light complexion and was wearing a brown cap and trousers and a blue sweater. “Police today are searching for more clues to Clinton’s boy bandit.”
75 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 2, 1948
Miss Lois M. Haxmeier, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Haxmeier, and Ardell Deppe, were united in marriage at 8:30 Tuesday morning in St. Donatus church at St. Donatus. The double ring ceremony was used by the Rev. P.M. Graff who also offered the nuptial mass. Betty Haxmeier attended her sister as the maid and Sylvester Deppe, a cousin of the bridegroom, was best man. The wedding dinner for 52 guests was served at a Dubuque cafeteria and the reception was held during the afternoon in the home of the bride’s parents where 75 guests extended best wishes.
70 YEARS AGO
SEPEMBER 3, 1953
Still no relief was in sight as the Bellevue area, along with the rest of the nation, sweltered through the second straight week of extremely hot and dry weather.
The outlook for today calls for more hot and humid weather with the possibility of some thundershowers late today.
65 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 4, 1958
They are dusting off the spikes, getting the old uniforms out of mothballs and limbering up the muscles these days. It’s the annual Old Timers ball game coming up. Sunday, Sept. 14 will find some of Bellevue’s former diamond stars arrayed against the rampaging Braves in a renewal of the season’s top attraction at Cole Park. Louis Jess, who steps from the sidelines to the manager’s post each year for this big contest, will again be at the helm. He’ll be looking down the bench that will have such former Bellevue players as Willard Eggers, Tiny Etting, Ken and Viv Valant and Chuck Bailey. They are depending on Royal Griebel, Todda Bertsch, Red Cheney and Clarence Sieverding to be on hand. Billy Wright is expected to be up from Davenport and will be joined by George Ernst. Bud Deppe and Cory Griffin, as well as a few other veterans who will be on hand.
60 YEARS AGO,
SEPTEMBER 5, 1963
Bargains this week at the Big D Market include: Pork chops, 69¢ lb.; Pork loin roast, 49¢ lb.; Dubuque luncheon meats, 49¢ lb.; Polish sausage, 55¢ lb.; Del Monte tomato juice, 3 cans for 79¢; Large bell peppers, 5¢ ea.; Red delicious apples, 59¢ lb.; Pillsbury cake mixes, 3 for $1.00; Large head lettuce, 15¢ and Iowa grown potatoes, 20 lbs. for 59¢.
55 YEARS AGO
SEPTEMBER 5, 1968
The public is being invited to tour the new half million dollar high school building which Bellevue Community School District began using this fall. Open House will be conducted at the building from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the new facilities. In addition to the main school building, the special shop building and the art building will be open for public inspection. The new facilities are the result of a $515,000 bond issue approved by voters in the Bellevue School District in 1966. The funds were voted to purchase the 25-acre school site at the west edge of the city, erect the new facilities and purchase some new equipment for the buildings. The metal frame shop building was completed for use in the fall of 1967. Construction of the main building was completed this summer and landscaping and other details finished before the 1968-1969 term opened.
50 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 30, 1973
Jackson County Engineer Bill Upmeyer submitted a report to the County Board of Supervisors last week which detailed the cost of snow removal resulting from the April 9-10 snowstorm that virtually paralyzed eastern Iowa for several days last spring. The report indicated that some $8,197 had been spent in activities related to the removal of the snow for wages of county employees and some eight private individuals and companies.
