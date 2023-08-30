BELLEVUE’S FRONT STREET CIRCA 1860

BELLEVUE’S FRONT STREET CIRCA 1860: The far left of this mid-1800s photograph of Bellevue’s Front Street (now Riverview) from State to Court shows the intersection of Court and Front. There, a three-story building (now Lock 12 Music) stands on the north side and the Lewis Drug Store (now residences), stands across the street, south, sporting a painted advertisement. Both are mentioned in the September 13, 1860, Bellevue Courier.

105 YEARS AGO

SEPTEMBER 5, 1918