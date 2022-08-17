100 Years Ago
August 15, 1922
Mr. and Mrs. Geo. Schlatter departed for the north Saturday morning, the former for Lang, Sask., where he will look after extensive interests and the latter for Duluth, where she will remain during the hay fever season.
Mrs. H.G. Johnson will leave shortly for Duluth for the same purpose. Mr. and Mrs L.E. Yeager also departed Saturday for Fargo on the same mission.
Tomorrow the big reunion at Sabula will commence. It is a gathering of brave men who saw service in all our wars and will be the occasion of a big time, heartily enjoyed by all who participate. The good people of Sabula have established a reputation as entertainers, and will add to their laurels this year.
Grim Reaper's Harvest: Henry J. Maier Dies at the Dalles, Oregon-Andrew Goettler at Andrew.
Three masked bandits held up the station agent at Sabula, and took from him a watch, jewelry and some money.
Thomas Harney was a victim of a freak accident recently. While playing the piano he fell off the stool and broke his left arm.
Mrs. W. Scott Lewis died as the victim of poisoning from a rat bite. She was bitten upon the hand by a rat which was in a barrel where Mrs. Lewis had some young chickens.
90 Years Ago
August 18, 1932
Two old pictures in the Weyghanst Barber shop have been attracting much attention of late and many of the older residents of Bellevue can name many of the faces. One picture was taken at Harmony Park and one was of the annual picnics of the Bellevue Turnverein and is about 45 years old. The Turnverein was a society made up of German citizens of Bellevue and had as its object humanity, development of physical strength, brotherly and harmonious sociability, mental culture, exercises in gymnastics, handling guns, shooting and the helping and caring for the sick and unfortunate among their members. The society was free from all religious and political principles and was formed February 17, 1867.
Now showing at the Cozy Theatre: Clara Bow and all star cast kn "Kick In" Also Helen Twelvetrees and Ricardo Cortez in "Is My Face Red." Prices 10 cents and 35 cents.
The beach still draws many bathers and last Sunday several cars from out of town brought people who took a plunge, the ladies using their cars for dressing rooms and the men, the ones provided by nature, the tall weeds and willows near the old power plant.
The commanding officer of the Savanna Proving Grounds means to protect wildlife on the reservation as well as the public's sheep from wolves. He has obtained authority from the Chief of Ordinance, War Department, at Washington to appoint a federal wolf hunter in order to kill a number of wolves on the reservation which in the last two years have killed over 100 sheep on adjoining farms.
80 Years Ago
August 18, 1942
Business men of Bellevue who contributed to a fund to secure the services of the Art B. Thomas outdoor stage shows for one day invite their customers and friends of this trade territory to come to Bellevue Monday, Aug. 24, and enjoy the sensational and amusing free acts, the band concerts, the midway and other attractions. It costs real money to secure the services of a troupe that Mr. Thomas brings here but local businessmen will feel well repaid if people of this territory come to town in large numbers that day and enjoy themselves.
We must win this war. The freedom of each of us, the future of our children depend on it. That's why the farmers of Jackson county should participate enthusiastically in the campaign to "harvest" scrap material on their farms for use in manufacturing implements of war.
70 Years ago
August 21, 1952
The Norpel's Self Serve Market opened its doors to the public last week in the middle of the 100 block of Water street and conducted one of the largest opening week sales in Bellevue. More than 3,500 persons checked through the store during the special event. Richard Norpel purchased the present store building from Harold Spiro earlier this year.
Three Bellevue boys left Tuesday, August 19, to enter active duty in the Navy reserve. Volunteers for duty were Mark Kueter, Richard Dagitz and Joe Welch.
Robert Felderman of Bellevue, Carroll Ruchotzke of Green Island and Arthur Capesius of LaMotte were among the six men who reported for induction Thursday of last week.
60 Years Ago
August 23, 1962
Marquette high school and St. Joseph grade school will open Monday at 8:15 a.m. According to registration results, St. Joseph expects an enrollment of 494 and Marquette will have 233.
50 Years Ago
August 24, 1972
BCS opens Monday for 72-73 term-At the high school four new faculty members have been added. They are Neal McDermott, social studies; Vivian Lezcano, Spanish and world history; and Dale Kies, metal shop; Rick Pogemiller, varsity football coach.
Voters in the Bellevue community school district will mark ballots Tuesday, Aug. 29 on issuance of $645,000 in bonds for additional classrooms. The proposed issue will be used to erect a new grade school section of eight classrooms. At the high school site a new wing would be added to house the junior high.
Joan Wacker has purchased the flower and garden portion of the Bellevue Lawn and Garden shop from Mr. and Mrs. Bob Brockhage. The Brockhages will continue to operate the landscaping portion of the business which will include the sale of trees and shrubs. Mrs. Brockhage opened the business in March of 1969 and Miss Wacker has been employed there since that time.
The Riverview will have a dance this Saturday Night again featuring a new Country Western Band called "The Rhythm Masters." Come in for an evening of dining and dancing.
40 Years Ago
August 19, 1982
Five members of Bellevue's reserve police force, who have been removed from duty until they receive additional training, should not wear police uniforms and carry guns while performing private security work until they have completed the training.
30 Years Ago
August 20, 1992
All Kids Day-Saturday, Aug. 22. Games Played-big wheel races, tug of war, water balloon toss, water haul , softball throw. Pries given to all kids! 25 cent hot dogs! All events at Cole Park, sponsored by Bellevue Community Club.
Face painting and frog jumping contests highlighted the Bellevue Jaycees' seventh annual Tom Sawyer Day. Five Tom Sawyer look-alikes competed in the fence painting. 9 year old Scott Kilburg won the right to represent Iowa at the national contest in Hannibal, Mo., next July. Judging was based on the contestant's appearance, speed of painting and quality of painting.
10 Years Ago
August 16, 2012
Bellevue's new chamber of commerce director is a Quad Cities native returning to eastern Iowa after working as a senior financial, accountant and marketing analyst at Sprint in Kansas City and most recently in investment banking support for BNP Paribas in New York City. Deanna Cook brings a newcomer's bubbly enthusiasm to the community.
Drew Chapman of Bellevue has the coolest "what I did this summer" story. While many of his middle school peers were playing video games, swimming at the municipal pool and lolling in the heat, Chapman was marching. And marching. And marching. As a second trumpet player in the Dubuque Colt Cadets, Chapman followed a rigorous schedule of practice and performance that culminated in travels around the Midwest and ending in Indianapolis for the Drum and Bugle Corps World Championships.
