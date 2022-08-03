100 Years Ago
August 1, 1922
Although not in dire straits for coal, the city dads are beginning to worry over the coal situation, the prospects being anything but pleasing. While there is a carload of coal on hand, and another in transit, the quotations for subsequent deliveries are higher than a cat's back, and at the present time price of "juice" are considered prohibitive. The same quality of coal which has been in use in the powerhouse, costing $3.00 to $5.00, has been raised to $12.00 or better, and the supply is uncertain at that.
The crews from the Putman fish house had pretty fair luck last Friday and Saturday, rolling in between twelve and fifteen thousand pounds of the finny tribe. For two days and nights the boys worked without sleep, and very little to eat, in order to clean up and ship the big catch.
Last Tuesday afternoon, having nothing more exciting on hand, M.C. Potter and A.T. Smith went out in the environs of the Potter home at Paradise and captured a diamond-back rattlesnake without much effort, indicating that the reptiles are thick in that vicinity. The boys valued the catch at $25.00 (a fictitious valuation, if you ask us), and shipped the venomous specimen to Milwaukee to be placed in the zoo. Some people have a strange taste for knick knacks.
Although he has but a small crew, and is therefore handicapped to a great extent, Marshal Ben Dagitz is accomplishing wonders on our streets and alleys. Fortunately, there is little to do in the line of police work, so that his whole time and attention may be devoted to the betterment of our thoroughfares, and we'll say that some of them needed improving very much.
90 Years Ago
August 4, 1932
Forty-seven different picnic parties enjoyed the scenic splendors of Bellevue state park last Sunday. The visitors represented twelve different states a fact not equaled before, although the park has been attracting visitors in greater numbers each succeeding season.
The Mississippi River Scenic highway, No. 55, one of the prettiest stretches in Iowa, probably will be paved in 1933, according to word received.
Oak Dake Garden, the open air ballroom situated at the Kueter grove, north of town, is becoming very popular and lovers of the light fantastic have an ideal place for recreation. The dance floor is surrounded by mighty oak trees, whose spreading branches shelter much of the floor. The branches are strung with colored lights which gives a very pretty effect. A hamburger and hot dog stand is located near the elevated floor as also is a stand where candy, fruit and soft drinks are to be had.
The new oil station erected by Joseph Schulte at the city limits north of town is just about complete and he expects to be ready for business sometime next week.
80 Years Ago
August 4, 1942
Patrol of the Mississippi river along the Savanna ordnance depot reservation was turned over to members of the U.S. coast guard last week. The members of the guard are billeted in a quarter boat near the landing at the ordnance depot and the sailors are becoming familiar figures on Bellevue's streets. Prior to the coming of the coast guards, the patrolling of the river in the ordnance depot area was done entirely by civilian guards.
Mrs. Ella Puls and Misses Marie Weinschenk and Anna Webber went to Chicago Sunday morning in the interest of the Quality Shop. Miss Weber returned Sunday night and the others remained over until today purchasing a new fall stock.
The "Retailers for Victory" Campaign in Jackson county in July exceeded the quota of $18,306 by $3,643.95, according to Harold Hinckley, county war savings stamp chairman.
Dance at Springbrook Wednesday Night, August 12, Music by Klosterman's Accordion Band. Everyone is welcome.
70 Years Ago
August 7, 1952
The Norpel Self Serve market will move to its new location five doors south of the present store on North water street this weekend. Monday the store will open in the new place. Richard Norpel, owner purchased the former VFW building earlier this year and has since been remodeling and enlarging the place for his grocery business.
Loras and Roger Watters, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Watters, returned Sunday after spending three weeks visiting their grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. George Watters, sr. at Otter Creek.
Gerald Lucke is in Chicago this week attending a shoe convention.
Five members of the Beeler family escaped serious injury Sunday night when the car in which they were riding overturned east of Galena. Henry Beeler Jr., his wife and son Terry, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Beeler were in the car. Mrs. Beeler Sr.sustained a sprained wrist and bruised ribs. Mr. Beeler broke his glasses. The Beelers, who had been visiting the Jack Schwirtz home, were able to drive home after the car was pulled onto the highway.
Dance-Moonlite Gardens, on US 20 out of East Dubuque; Sunday August 10. Music by Tom Owens. Dancing from 9-1. Adm. 62 cents per person plus tax.
60 years Ago
August 9, 1962
Francine Dempewolf, 19, of Bellevue was listed in critical condition in University hospital, Iowa City, following a two-car crash early Wednesday morning. She is reported to have sustained serious head injuries. Two persons were killed in the crash about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
A second gift to the city of Bellevue from Rt. Rev. Msgr. J.E. Linkenmeyer has been announced. He has donated toward the erection of four basketball standards which have been set in Cole park. Earlier this year Msgr. Linkenmeyer presented $500 to the Bellevue Public Library.
50 Years Ago
August 10, 1972
The family of Dr. and Mrs. LaVerne Wagner, natives of Bellevue are really on the move this year. Recently they returned from a five-stop musical tour that took them into Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Next week the family, which includes their own 11 children and two adopted children, will move into a southern-style mansion that is a landmark at Quincy, Ill.., where Dr. Wagner is director of the music department of Quincy College. With the tour and the moving into a new home, the Wagners do not expect to visit Bellevue this summer. Her sister is Mrs. Ben Kueter, with whom they visited at this time last year.
Three young Chicago couples were swept through the open Bellevue dam Tuesday when the motor on their rented house boat failed. The houseboat was waiting above the locks for a tow to go north and allow them through. When their motor failed another house boat crew tried to take them in tow but couldn't buck the current. In casting loose the tow rope, two of the men suffered rope burns and one cut his hand. The houseboat then was drawn under roller gate No. 4, clipping a part of the roof on the left side. The tainter gates are two feet lower and would not have let the houseboat through. Lockmen gave aid after the houseboat cleared the dam.
Now Playing at the Cozy Theatre: "The Legend of the Lone Ranger" starring Clayton Moore and Jay Silverheels.
40 Years Ago
August 5, 1982
County attorney Mike Kane said Monday he will not forward Bellevue's request for an Attorney General's opinion on the legal status of the city's part-time officers; not since Kane learned the department's part-time officers do not even meet the requirements as reserve officers. The department still has no documentation certifying them in weapons training nor 30 hours of in-house training.
Years Ago: August 3, 1882-The board of supervisors have concluded to build a new poor house and insane asylum on the poor farm premises this fall.The new house will be 36 feet wide by 62 feet long, two stories high, besides a stone basement.
August 6, 1907-The 14 beautiful stations in statuary form, emblematic of the Way to the Cross, arrived Tuesday and are now being placed in position in St. Joseph's Church. Their cost is $800.
30 Years Ago
August 6, 1992
In spite of one of the wettest Julys in Iowa history, the last load of cement on the 8.6 mile D61 project from Bellevue to Cottonville was poured Tuesday morning.
20 Years Ago
August 8, 2002
Bellevue High School junior Jarrod Koos was picked on the Iowa Newspaper Association Class 1A all-state team. Koos, a first team All-Big East performer and First Team All District pick, led the Comets in several offensive categories. Koos, an infielder, pitcher hit near .500 for the Comets.
Chris Frank captured another Bellevue Men's club Championship carding rounds of 39-35,35-34, for a 36 hole total of 143, one under par for the tournament.
