100 Years ago
September 12, 1922
A recent survey lists the present population of Bellevue as 1,901 with 1,139 adults and 762 children. The 1920 census listed 1,663.
Contingent upon the citizens of Maquoketa getting behind and pushing over the hydro-electric dam project on the Maquoketa river, which would create a lake five miles in extent, and within 1-1/2 miles of the city, A,A. Hurst will deed to the city for a tourist campground and park a tract of eleven acres of land valued at $10,000.
The tract is adjacent to the proposed dam site, is scenic in all that the term implies, and with the water once impounded, the people of the county seat would have a pleasure resort equal to anything in the state.
L.E. Yeager, wife and son, who had been sojourning in the north on account of Mrs. Yeager's hay fever, returned home last Tuesday morning.
While Mason City was the hottest place on the footstool Wednesday with a score of 102, the temperature on the Jackson County fairgrounds Thursday easily eclipsed that. Both people and stock suffered exceedingly, and the decrease in attendance was easily perceptible, due, solely and simply to the excessive heat and dust. The trade in cold drinks was simply enormous.
Local "barnyard golf" enthusiasts under the leadership of Dr. Guthrie, have made arrangements with the owner of the livery barn property, to lay out a two-alley course just north of the barn. The horseshoe craze is spreading like wildfire, ranking second to baseball only.
90 Years Ago
September 15, 1932
Joe Schulte had his new oil station painted this week, a pure white with blue trimming. This is a fine addition to the Scenic highway north of town and Joe should receive his share of the business. He has a neat looking place.
A health protective measure was taken Monday evening by the City Council in session, when they voted to have a concrete roof built on the city water reservoir, which is located on the north bluff. It is a source of satisfaction to know that the city's water supply will thus be further protected, as a new roof has been needed for some time.
Chris Roussel, driver for Humke's bakery of Dubuque, who has been making regular trips to Bellevue recently, was arrested for peddling without a license. The case was tried in Mayor Houck's office last Friday, but no decision was reached until today, when Hizoner imposed a fine of ten dollars and costs of $5.35. Rousell refused to pay the fine and now languishes in the city jail, where he will serve a sentence of four and six-tenths days.
John Deppe tells us that he picked half a bushel of peaches from a tree at his residence in North Bellevue recently that are the largest he ever saw raised in this part of the country. Some of them measured nine inches in circumference and are of good quality.
It looks like the New York Yankees in the American League and the Chicago Cubs in the National League will play in this year's world series. The Yankees were last returned a pennant winner in 1928 and the Cubs in 1929.
80 Years Ago
September 15, 1942
Charles Streuser, 13-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. William Streuser of Lamotte, died in Moulton hospital Monday after a peculiar accident. The boy was riding in the back of a pick-up truck with his feet swinging when a wheel on a mowing machine that was being pulled by the truck broke and a spoke flew through the air and struck him on the forehead. His skull was fractured and a long gash was cut. The mowing machine was being towed to the scrap pile.
Public School News Notes: An impressive flag raising ceremony was enacted Friday morning. All pupils of all grades assembled on the tennis court to take part, repeating together the Pledge to the Flag, and the American's Creed and song America, The Star Spangled Banner and God Bless America, accompanied by the band.
The girls did exercises in the gym for physical training on Tuesday and the boys played baseball Wednesday.
Lamotte News: Saturday morning Charles Streuser was riding on a mower on the south road when a wheel broke and part of a piece of iron hit him in the face cutting a long gash. It required several stitches to close the wound.
70 Years Ago
September 18, 1952
Mrs.Tom Bates has been ill during the last week with what was diagnosed as a mild case of polio. She became sick last Thursday, Past the communicable stage, Mrs. Bates has suffered no after effects except a slight painfulness in her right leg and arm. She was not hospitalized.
David John Rieckens, 14 months old son of Mr. and Mrs. John Rieckens died Tuesday Sept. 16 at 7:25 a.m., the result of convulsions brought on by burns received. The child pulled a kettle of boiling water off the stove Saturday afternoon at home. His sister Kathy is in good condition at the hospital. She was standing near David when the kettle toppled. Surviving are his parents, a sister Katherine Marie, age 3 and a 3 week old brother, Thomas Charles.
Farmer's Day remains as the final part of the three day celebration in Bellevue that has seen more than 800 firemen taking part in their two-day convention here. The Tuesday contests and Tuesday evening parade attracted an estimated 10,000 persons along the 23-block route of the parade.
BHS News: Twelve boys have earned the privilege of wearing new baseball suits this year. They are Dale Dagiz, Freddie Thielen, Lowell Hachmann, Willard Felderman, Roger Sunleaf, Robert Nemmers, Ross Reed, Jack Smith, Bill Weber, Darrell Keil, Arlo Gaylor and Donald Jueneke.
SJS News: Don Even turned in a no hit, no run game Thursday, and the Saints went on to defeat Epworth 6 to 0. Even walked 7 but was tight in the clutch. Apparently Latin is again becoming a popular language among high school students. This is seen in the rise of Latin enrollment.
60 Years Ago
September 20, 1962
MHS News: Paul Kilburg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Kilburg, was elected to the office of MHS student body president on September 10.
Extra Convenience ... Extension Phones ... Can save many steps, especially if yours is a two-story home. Better yet, the dial lights up when the receiver is lifted. Anywhere in your home the Petite goes beautifully in any of five colors. United Telephone Company of Iowa
50 Years Ago
September 21, 1972
The Bellevue high football team will play a four-game schedule this first year. The first three games will be junior varsity games with the last game a varsity encounter against Burlington of Notre dame, which is also starting football this year.
Now! Our lowest price ever on a Motorola by Quasar Portable Color TV with Insta-Matic Color Tuning; 16" measured diagonally. Keil Electric
40 Years Ago
September 16, 1982
In the search for a chief of police, the council has narrowed the field down to four candidates and Monday night they agreed to make an offer to Wayne Tudor, Corning police chief. he is currently chief of a four-officer department in that city at an annual salary, including overtime of $16,300.
Bill Monroe-Saturday, September 25-two shows, 5 and 9 p.m. Moony Hollow Opry, Green Island, Iowa
Marquette boys' baseball team reigned victorious once again when they defeated Lost Nation with a score of 9-2. Winning pitcher for the game was Marty Ploessl.
30 Years ago
September 17, 1992
Not many people will ever see a 54-pound flathead catfish in their lifetime. Sabula residents were understandably angry when their 54-pound fish, resting in the city park fountain disappeared late last month. Before the fish disappeared it had become something of a tourist attraction for the Island City. " We had people coming to look at the fish at all hours of the day and night. The article in the Herald-Leader and word of mouth...people wanted to see what a big catfish looked like. You bet I was mad as hell when he stole the fish," said Sabula Mayor Albert "Perg" Mangler last week.
The Bellevue City Council wants to find out just how much the community wants to see the aging concrete steps at Riverview Park repaired. Mayor Loras Herrig said he would use his veto to halt a $13,000 repair job to the aging steps that lead from Riverview Street down to the municipal parking lot below.
20 Years Ago
September 19, 2002
Ron Ries thought about some kind of memorial to firefighters for some time. With support from fellow firemen in the Bellevue Fire department and the recent blessing of the Bellevue City Council it looks as though the 20 foot wide design shaped like the Maltese cross could be a significant addition to a proposed South Riverview Park development effort.
After falling behind Preston 13-0 midway through the first quarter the Comets scored 29 unanswered points and went on to 43-27 non-conference victory. Senior running back Justin Veach scored four touchdowns and finished with 120 years rushing in 30 carries. Quarterback Tyler Daugherty completed 15 of 27 passes for 243 yards and tow touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.