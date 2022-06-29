100 Years Ago
June 27, 1922
Meet me at Houck's lawn Saturday evening.
Barn dance Friday at Nick Mootz, 9 miles southwest of Bellevue. Springbrook Jazz orchestra. Acetylene lights furnished-best on earth.
The Bellevue Co-operative Creamery earnestly requests that all who have empty ice cream packers return the same at once if they want any ice cream for the Fourth, or if they care to have anyone else secure any.
A Greek guard in the employment of the government on the proving ground took a shot at Louis Harstick and his companion one day last week. The two men were coming to Bellevue and made the mistake of setting foot on the reservation.
Attend the ice cream social Saturday evening on Houck's lawn for the benefit of C.E. society.
90 Years Ago
June 30, 1932
The person most shunned by all thinking people, the anonymous letter writer is again in our midst, and several people have reported receiving messages. How anyone can stoop to such a cowardly method of expression is beyond our comprehension. The penalty for such an act is very severe and if apprehended the guilty person should be dealt with according to his deserts.
All roads will lead to Kueter's grove on the Fourth, for it is at this ideal spot that the birthday of our nation will be celebrated. Kueter's grove is located three miles north of Bellevue on the new Scenic highway and those looking for an ideal place to spend the Fourth and hear the eagle scream will make no mistake by packing a picnic dinner and going to Kueter's with the family.
Let someone start the ball a-rolling to put on an old shoe day in Bellevue, no better time than the present.
Joe Schulte has the foundation in for a new oil station, which he will erect at his home north of town on Highway No. 55. When completed we are informed he will handle City Service gas and his son Alvin will be in charge.
Nine of the fair sex, who were weary from the grind of everyday life betook thenselves to Bellevue State park on Wednesday evening for a picnic supper. The group had supper at Inspiration Point and the good eats combined with the beautiful view made it an outing worthwhile.
Now Playing at the Cozy: "Tarzan the Ape Man" with Johnny Weissmuller and Neil Hamilton.
80 Years Ago
June 30, 1942
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kueter of route 5, Bellevue, are the proud parents of three sons who are in the U.S. armed services, two in the navy and one in the army. They are Hugo Kueter, Cletus Kueter and John Kueter.
Thirty two Jackson county men left today from Maquoketa to be inducted into the army. Six of the men are from Bellevue-Lawrence Ernst, Remegius Reistroffer, Lawrence Michel, Dwain DeGear, J.Donald Manderscheid and Floyd Griebel.
It is hereby proclaimed that the first day of July, 1942, shal be designated as "Retailers Victory Day" and be it further proclaimed that during the quarter hour period from 12 noon to 12:15 p.m. nothing may be sold in any Bellevue retail store except War Savings Stamps. G.J. Bittner
On Independence Day, 1942, the fate of our nation hangs in the balance; we are beset upon every side by powerful and relentless forces that would make the people of the United States slaves as the people of France, Holland, Belgiun, Poland and other conquered nations are today. Of course, we want none of this and on Independence day we should renew our vows that our freedom and democratic way of life will be maintained.
3rd and 4th of July CELEBRATION at Danceland Park, Bellevue Iowa-ferris wheel, kiddie rides, entertainments, concessions of all kinds, July 3rd- Clarence Zahina and his orchestra-fish fry prepared by Al Weyghandt, Wrestling match, Ken Fenelon vs. Al Williams- free dance in the afternoon, Tom Owens and his cowboys-Grand display or fireworks in the evening.
70 Years Ago
July 3, 1952
A special mass was said at the Spruce Creek chapel north of Bellevue, June 24, in ovservance of the centennial of the building of the shrine by Mathias Fritz. Msgr. J.E. Linkenmeyer was given special permission for the mass with altar boys Bill Lucke and Tom Daugherty.
Vandals stole one of the fireplaces and dumped over a bench at the state park, according to Charles Hagen, custodian. An inspector from the state office was to be in Bellevue this week to work on the case. Fingerprints from the fresh paint on the bench are being studied in order to help the authorities apprehend the persons involved. Mr. Hagen stated that several youths are under suspicion.
Miss Shirley Hingtgen, member of the Bellevue Busy Belles 4-H club, went to Ames last Wednesday to represent her club as a delegate to the 23rd annual state 4-H convention.
60 Years Ago
July 5, 1962
Lawrence "Windy" Kalmes is marking the start of his seventy year of operation of the Kalmes store at St. Donatus. To mark the anniversary he is offering a large list of specials, plus prizes to customers this weekend.
At St. Joseph's church in Bellevue priests blessed the cars of those attending Mass as part of the attention being given to car safety Sunday. Two attendants of the 7:30 a.m. Mass also found their cars blessed with summons into municipal court. Mayor Bud Kinmonth had issued the tickets when he found the cars blocking the alley east of St. Joseph's school.
A beer permit for the Bellevue hotel was subject of a special city council meeting Thursday evening. Results of the hour and a half of debate, some of it heated, were: a beer permit was issued to Edmund Ernst for the hotel premises. Atty. Paul Kempter gave the council his word that the key club operation at the hotel would terminate. He told the council no liquor would be available if the permit was issued.
50 Years Ago
July 6, 1972
Now Playing at Cozy Theatre- "Cool Hand Luke," starring Paul Newman, Beorge Kennedy, jr., and J. D. Cannon.
Big D Super Valu specials-Schlitz Beer, 12 pack, $2.29; Chipos, New fashioned potato chips, large 9.5 ounce package, 53 cents; radishes-2 packages for 19 cents.
40 Years Ago
July 1, 1982
Five Bellevue women will compete for the title of Bellevue Heritage Days Queen this year. The winner and her court will be chosen Saturday night at an event sponsored by the Bellevue Jaycees. Those competing are: Kay Roe, Nancy Roling, Brenda Hager, Angie Trenkamp, and Vickie Heiderscheit.
Years Ago-1882-We call attention of the ladies to Hanske's new arrival of "Coraline corsets. A reward of $10 will be paid for every corset in which a coraline breaks with six months of ordinary wear.
The Marquette boys' baseball team posted two more victories to prove that thier fifth place, class 1-A rating is for real. The Mohawks downed Bennet 9-1 and followed with a victory over Oxford Junction. Marty Ploessl sparked the pitching mound again to hurl a three hitter. Lynn Schwager earned the pitching victory in the Oxford Junction game, striking out five while allowing only three hits. Terry Gothard slammed two home runs, a double and single to bring eight runs to the scoring table. Rod Watters went three for three, including a triple and three stolen bases.
Mooney Hollow Barn Dance-Coming August 14-Porter Wagoner. Two shows, 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., Tickets: $12 and 10
30 Years Ago
July 2, 1992
The work of Bellevue Stamp and currency engraver Thomas Hipschen is on display at Young Museum. The internationally recognized engraving artist is the first North American to wil all three of the art;s major awards for an engraving.
20 Years Ago
July4, 2002
Dennis "Bud" Schroeder was promoted to assistant chief last week to begin duties in the new position. Chief Lynn Schwager pinned his new lapel bars on.
