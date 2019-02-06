100 Years Ago
January 30, 1919
Our good mail carrier, John Rolling of Bellevue has had some tough days on the route. All patrons should give the man much credit for his prompt service even during the coldest days of last week.
Herman Hueneke purchased a new Bremer Tully, six-tube radio from Renier's Music house in Dubuque. The set works very well and the programs are received splendidly.
90 Years Ago
Jan 29, 1929
The Bellevue Auto Service received a carload of new Chevrolet cars Wednesday. Included in the shipment is a convertible landau, a sedan and two coaches. A carload of coupes is expected soon.
Raymond Mootz had the tip of the index finger on his left hand taken off Wednesday when he got the member caught in a pully.
The 'oldest inhabitant' cannot recall a winter more "old fashioned" than the one we are now having. It's a humdinger.
Mike Hipschen has moved his harness and repair shop from Market street to the building owned by Mrs. Josie Lucke on Front Street, which he will share with George Deyen, the Jeweler. Mike was located on Market street for almost forty years.
80 Years Ago
January 27, 1939
Skiing, skating, tracking and tree identification were enjoyed by five scouts and scouters who braved a trip to Iten Saturday. The group was composed of Jack Dye, Earl Fuller, Harry Brady, Lawrence Petesch and Laurence Nelson.
70 Years Ago
January 28, 1949
Sgt. and Mrs. John Eganhouse and three small daughters are on their way home from Japan. They lived there two years.
Friday and Saturday at the Cozy Theater Mickey Rooney and Gloria DeHaven star in Summer Holiday.
Residents of this area enjoyed the radio broadcasts of local talent from Station KDTH, Dubuque last Monday, sponsored by Jacob Goetz and Son, local G.E. dealer.
Vocal solos were rendered by Royal Griebel and Jeanne Callaghan Goetz and violin solos by Wilbur Dyas. Accomlishments (I'm guessing they meant accompaniments) were Miss Adele Ahlers and Mrs. Ben Janssen.
60 Year Ago
February 3, 1959
Reports from W. A. Hodoval who is a patient in Mercy hospital in Dubuque are that he is responding to treatment well and is steadily improving. Many friends are pleased with the good news.
Wilfred Till of Till's Garage went to Chicago this morning and was to return late today with a new Pontiac, the long-awaited, much speculated upon automobile which will be on display at the Till garage.
Dr.M.J. Moes, 67, prominent Dubuque physician was fatally injured Sunday when the auto he was driving skidded on the ice on highway and struck a River Trails bus driven by Mike Schnee.
Mrs. N.A. Menard and twin daughters of Falls Church, Va., are expected Saturday to visit in the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Kueter and other relatives. Col. Menard has been ordered to Alaska on a government mission for a short time and the family will visit here during his absence.
Perfect spelling lessons every week during the semester, plus 100 percent in the semester test, is the accomplishment of the following fourth graders: Barbara Kueter, Portia Stuart, Sandy Watters, Julie Roth and James Schaefer.
50 Years Ago
January 30, 1969
With the Servicemen:
Sgt Glenn Hager arrived home Dec. 21 from Japan, where he had served two years, several months of which were in Viet Nam. After spending a 38-day leave in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Hager and family, he left Jan. 26 for Dyess Air Force Base, Texas.
Pvt. Lawrence A. Schaefer is completing his basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Mo. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Schaefer of Bellevue.
Sp4 Terry Hilkin ha recently completed his service with the U.S. army. He spent the last 14 months in Viet Nam with the 300th Military Police company.
Having completed a leave in the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Florian Scheckel of Route 3, Bellevue, Pfc. David Scheckel has returned to duty at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He had completed training in the Marines in December and is now expected to be sent to Vietnam for replacement.
Engulfed in the noise of the largest crowd ever to squeeze into Bellevue public school gym, Cascade edged Marquette high varsity 50 to 49 here Saturday night. A missed free throw gave Acquin the ball and chance for a much-disputed shot at the gun which gave them the ball game. Mel Berendes and Dave Thies each made 17 points for the Marquette effort.
The wedding of Kathryn Yeager and Gary Roeder will be Saturday , Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Catholic church. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. V. Kenneth Yeager and Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Roeder, all of Bellevue.
40 Years Ago
February 1, 1979
Bellevue Community Schools superintendent Cliff Hammannn says there are 'a number of ideas going around' in regard to how the local schools will make up the class days lost due to the recent bad weather. State law requires schools to hold classes 179 days during a school year. Bellevue students have missed 10 days of school so far this winter.
Mr. Steve Schroeder, a graduate from Iowa State University in agricultural education, is now teaching our BHS Vocational Agriculture classes.
30 Years Ago
February 2, 1989
Tom Manderscheid will be the new local manager for Peoples Natural Gas Maquoketa. The Bellevue native joined Peoples in 1970 as a warehouse clerk in the Dubuque office and has 18 years with the company. Manderscheid served as a storekeeper, then customer service supervisor in 1981.
Dr. Tom Garland, MD smiles at the comparison with NBC's Dr. Art Ulene and Dr. Dean Adell, the syndicated San Francisco doctor. Last month the Bellevue physician became an area television personality himself with his regular appearance on KDUB, Channel 40 television, Dubuque. "I think I am somewhere the news and weather" he said with a smile.
20 Years Ago
January 29, 1999
Each year they come not really knowing what to expect. A strange culture, different food, a new set of parents and school in another language. It's the halfway point for this years crop of foreign exchange students and a group of them came together Sunday to share their backgrounds and music with some special people at Mill Valley Care Center. Perhaps the most moving moment came when 15 year old Russian pianist, Anna Tuzova, played the Star Spangled Banner. One by one those able to stand in the audience came to their feet and sang along
10 Years Ago
January 30, 2009
In Quotables: I knew I was an unwanted baby when I saw my bath toys were a toaster and a radio.
-- Joan Rivers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.