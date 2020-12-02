100 YEARS AGO
December 7, 1920
Next Wednesday evening at 7:30 a solemn and very impressive ceremony will take place at St. Joseph’s church. Twenty-two young ladies will be enrolled into the Young Ladies’ Sodality. Arrangements have been made for appropriate services, The service will begin with vespers sung by the boys and girls of St. Joseph’s School. This will be followed by the enrollment ceremony proper conducted by Father Mauer. After the enrollment ceremony Father John A. Theobald of Columbia College, Dubuque, will give a sermon on “Mary our Mother.” The service will close with solemn benediction at which Very Rev. N.J. Bies will officiate.
Mrs. Leo F. Schmitt entertained the Five Hundred Club at her home Thursday afternoon.
Local friends of Floyd Dagitz, who is attending the University of Iowa, gave him a postcard shower last week in honor of his birthday.
90 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1930
Business Men Offer Home Decoration Prizes: Aim is to have every home in Bellevue decorated during the holidays. Here it is again, a Christmas Home Lighting Contest. Prizes are being offered for the best decorated homes and the prizes are worth being sought after, and while attempting to win a prize, you are helping beautiful Bellevue, which is the reason for this contest. The Bellevue Herald and other progressive businesses men decided to make it a bigger and better contest this year. First Prize is a Hot Point Electric Waffle Iron; valued at $10, given by Diekman & Hachmann; Second Prize is one pair of Solid Brass Candle Sticks, valued at $7, given by Young Hardware Company; Third Prize is a Samson Electric Heat Pad, valued at $6.50, given by the Bellevue Herald.’
80 YEARS AGO
December 5, 1940
Killed on Eve of Wedding: Relatives and friends were shocked here Saturday to learn that Merlin J. Kinney, 25, a Bellevue native and a promising youth of Rock Island, Ill., died at 9:15 Friday night in St. Anthony’s hospital, where he had been taken four hours earlier after accidentally shooting himself in the chest. Adding pathos to the grim tragedy was the fact that the you man met death on the eve of his marriage to Miss Frances Vogels of Rock Island. The ceremony was to have taken place at 7 a.m. Saturday. The accident happened in the basement of the home of Mr. and Mrs. William Lamont brother-in-law and sister of the young man with whom he resided. When the Lamonts arrived home they heard a noise in the basement and found Merlin in a semi-conscious condition with his brother-in-law’s 20-gauge shotgun three feet away. Mr. Kinney’s fiancé was prostrated by the accident, but finally was able to tell authorities that she and Mr. Kinney had planned to attend a supper in their honor that evening and then go to church to practice for the wedding. His bags were packed for the wedding trip and their home was ready for them to occupy upon their return. Mr. Lamont and young Kinney both had guns and went hunting together often. Mr. Kinney was born in Bellevue on Nov. 30, 1914, and was a son of the late Charles and Harriet Putman Kinney. He lived here until about eight years old when the family moved to Clinton.
Alice Miller, St. Joseph High School, Bellevue, is one of nine Iowa high school student speakers selected to broadcast from radio station WHO in Des Moines, in the 1940 radio speaking program sponsored by the Iowa Tuberculosis Association.
70 YEARS AGO
November 30, 1950
Bellevue Postmaster Gertrude Kueter this week asked the Herald to help in preventing delays and disappointments in delivery of Christmas cards and gifts. A few special reminders were included in a recent issue of the official postal bulletin; they are passed on to Herald readers by Mrs. Kueter.
Seventy-five relatives, friends and neighbors gathered at the home of Matt Junk Sunday evening to remind him of his birthday. The evening was spent playing cards and other games until late, after which lunch was served by the ladies. Everyone wished Matt many more birthdays.
Nick Tebbe purchased the 159-acre farm at the edge of Springbrook, which was offered at sale Monday of last week. He bid $180 an acre for a total of $28,600. Mr. Tebbe was part owner of the farm, his wife and his deceased brother’s widow and children being the other owners who had placed the farm for sale. Ben McGowen auctioned the property.
60 YEARS AGO
December 2, 1960
The completion of the new quarters of the Bellevue public library will be marked with a tea from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the library. Hostesses for the afternoon will be the members of Chapter FL, PEO, who were instrumental in the formation of the library here. Concern of many Bellevueans for the library through the years us evident in the furnishings of the new room. The lounge area is furnished with a bequest left by Miss Algran Nothdurff. Money left by Miss Hilda Lundin has been used to purchase books and recently the last of this fund was used to purchase a new set of Compton’s Encyclopedia. The Bellevue American Legion post has donated $100 which was used to purchase the table and chairs.
It's official. Bellevue is a city with a population of 2,181 according to a U.S. Census Bureau announcement this week. Total Bellevue Township population shows a population of 2,860.
50 YEARS AGO
December 6, 1970
A tentative budget of $799,948.52 for the 1971-72 operation of the Bellevue community district has been filed with the State Department of Public Instruction.
The budget shows an increase of $68,000.52 over the an increase over the present budget. This is an increase of 9.29 percent. Supt. G.R. Donovan said the budget, in this preliminary draft, indicates an additional $29,642.81 will be needed to maintain the level of services in the district. Because of an anticipated increase in enrollment of 5 percent for next year, the district asks for another $6,295.92. The largest increase amount is $32,061.79 to cover possible changes in program service in the district. One of the major changes will be to hire a full-time secretary for the district to meet the demands from the state for administrative report. The position is budget at $7,200.
30 YEARS AGO
December 1, 1980
Suddenly it looks a lot like Christmas. The first snowfall of the season turned out to be one of the biggest winter storms to hit the region with as much as 15 inches of snow dumped Sunday night and Monday. At Bellevue’s Lock and Dam 12 an unofficial total of 10 inches was recorded Monday and Tuesday mornings. Lockmaster Lorin Hager said though the total snowfall would be hard to gauge because of the blowing and drifting due to high winds.
20 YEARS AGO
December 7, 2000
Bellevue will return to twice a week garbage pickup. Bellevue City Council members say they gave it a fair trial, six months instead of the initial 90-day test of once a week pickup.. The result? Bellevue sanitation workers will be on the streets for twice weekly garbage pickups as soon as possible. City Administrator Loras Herrig and Warren Crouch, sanitation head, reviewed the numbers and the conclusion was that residents saved about 10 cents a week on household pickups with with the once a week schedule, or about $5 a year. The cumulative savings amounted to about $3,000 to $5,000. It wasn’t enough to offset the convenience, especially during the hot summer months of twice weekly residential pickup in Bellevue. The council also agreed to increase the cost of garbage pickup in the coming weeks, as in 5 to 6 years, the city will need another new garbage truck, estimated to cost $165,000.
