Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Missouri...Iowa... Mississippi River at Gregory Landing, Keithsburg, New Boston LD17, Muscatine, Ill. City LD16, Rock Island LD15, Le Claire LD14, Fulton LD13, Bellevue LD12 , Camanche, Burlington, Gladstone LD18, Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, and Keokuk LD19. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Dubuque. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water affects Admiral Sheehy Drive at Greyhound Park Road in Dubuque. Water also affects the Burlington Northern railroad tracks near Lock and Dam 11. Water also floods ballparks on City Island. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 23.3 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. &&