SPRING OUTING FOR BELLEVUE BOYS

SPRING OUTING FOR BELLEVUE BOYS: This old photograph from 1912 shows a group of young fellas in what looks to be a ferry crossing on the Mississippi. The men are displaying a Bellevue banner, and the benches on the side say “The Hub, Clinton and Savanna.” A bell is at the left, and while hard to see, what looks like a ferry vessel behind the old car.

105 YEARS AGO

MAY 2, 1918