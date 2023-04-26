105 YEARS AGO
MAY 2, 1918
Work has finally been started on the government proving grounds located in Illinois opposite Bellevue. Officials of the Rock Island Arsenal arrived at Savanna Tuesday and opened up temporary quarters at the Radke Hotel. Capt. Chase is in charge of the construction work and Lieut. Lane will be in charge of the headquarters. The ground covers thousands of acres and the work of erecting buildings will now be rushed as speedily as possible. The proving ground should mean a lot to Bellevue as we are closer to it than any other city. Our local merchants ought to get a lot of business from the men who will be employed there and a means of transportation over the river should be provided. Let us get busy on this matter as soon as possible.
105 YEARS AGO
APRIL 25, 1918
The Knights of Columbus of Bellevue are making preparations to initiate a class of fifty or more members on May 5th. Degree teams from Cascade and Dubuque will exemplify the work and all those interested are looking forward to the event with much pleasure. It is some time since the local council put on a class and it will be made a gala occasion.
95 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 1928
Peter Kalmes of St. Donatus, one of our oldest subscribers and best friends, was in Bellevue Wednesday and made this office a call. He has been a subscriber since the paper was started more than 40 years ago and has found many ways in which to aid the Herald over this long stretch of time. Mr. Kalmes has been a “wheel horse” in the Democratic Party in the St. Donatus vicinity for many years. He thinks that politics is tame these days and wishes that he could go through a hot campaign like we used to have in the “good old days.” Although he is 78 years old, he is hale and hearty and is still able to do a good day’s work.
85 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1938
Joe A. Young has erected in his yard, overlooking the pool, a unique martin house, which he built at odd times during the winter evenings. A departure from the conventional many apartment single house this new idea has individual houses. There are two cottages for a single pair of martins in each, a duplex house, a hotel, and a schoolhouse with a bell in its cupola and a church. No two roofs of the houses are alike. Some have gables, some dormer windows. All houses have chimneys, are painted white with red roofs and black windows. It makes a striking little village in the air.
75 YEARS AGO
APRIL 29, 1948
The first prefabricated house for the Theo Neu housing project in the southwest part of town arrived today and will be erected as soon as possible. Work on the basement walls was being completed Wednesday afternoon with George Ernst in charge of the work. The sanitary sewer for the building site has been laid, pipe for the water main was expected to arrive today and city workmen are building two manholes. Mr. Neu reported Wednesday afternoon that he expects to have water pipes laid so that trenches may be filled with a bulldozer Sunday. Other construction projects around town are making good progress. The basements complete with windows for the Leo Hoff and Forrest Donald houses have been completed and foundations have been completed for the Sam Jones and Lawrence Jaster residences.
65 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 1958
On suggestion of Councilman Bud Kinmonth, the operators at the utilities plant will take over the repair and maintenance of the parking meters. Supt. Ben Prew agreed that the operators could handle the work if they meters are brought to the plant. Previously Police Chief Bob O’Gorman has been repairing the meters on overtime pay. A siege of meter trouble developed early this year when slugs were being used in them.
55 YEARS AGO
MAY 2, 1968
Joyce Griebel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Royal Griebel and a junior at Bellevue High School, has been named Bellevue contestant for queen at the Eastern Iowa Band Festival to be held Thursday, May 18, at Cedar Rapids. Joyce has lettered in band and chorus. She earned a I rating for her vocal solo in the state contest this year and also sang with the mixed quartet, girls trio, girls sextet, the madrigal group and played with the clarinet quartet. Joyce is in the pep band and twirler in the marching band. She has also lettered in basketball and softball and is a member of the BHS Track Team.
45 YEARS AGO
MAY 4, 1978
Do you remember a tall redhead who graduated in 1973? How about a guy who was on crutches the day he graduated from B.H.S.? He was Mike Farley. Mike attended Wayne State College and obtained a B.S. Degree.
He now is with the Peace Corp organization and has been for eight months. Two of those months were spent in training period at Huntsville, TX. The other six have been spent in Kenya. During the Nixon years the Peace Corp Organization was cut back sharply due to a cut in budget and also to a feeling that we should send specialists, such as physicians and horticulturists.
Mike commented about his home in Kenya, “At the present time, I’m stationed near a small town called Makindu which is approximately 160km. (about 100 miles) southeast of Nairobi.
35 YEARS AGO
MAY 5, 1988
A plan to pay off Bellevue’s municipal water tower loan was approved last week by the city’s utility board. The 1979 loan buy back will save Bellevue taxpayers an estimated $101,245 in principal and $318,587 in interest payments over the 30-year life of the 1979 Farmers Homes Administration loan. It was a unanimous decision by the three-man board at the special Wednesday, April 27 meeting at city hall.
25 YEARS AGO
APRIL 30, 1998
After years of offering a brand new Chevrolet automobile to Heritage Day visitors in the annual raffle drawing at Cole Park, the Bellevue Area Chamber of Commerce really broke out of the stereotype this year. The prize for some lucky raffle ticket holder will be this full-size Chevy truck complete with extended cab interior and four-wheel drive options. The truck will be the grand prize award in the annual Heritage Day raffle drawing that brings the crowd to Cole Park and the suspense of the announcement sometimes around 4 p.m. in the afternoon. Raffle tickets for the truck go on sale soon in Bellevue Area Chamber businesses as well as the chamber’s North Riverview office. With only 2,000 tickets on sale, chamber truck raffle committee members note it’s a far better “bet” than the Iowa Lottery.
10 YEARS AGO
MAY 1, 2008
This is the spring of the re-invention of downtown Bellevue. The background music is the steady beep, beep warning signal of heavy trucks and construction equipment. The official color is safety orange and required attire is a safety vest and a hard hat. It’s both exciting and frustrating at the same time especially for downtown merchants facing the advancing cycle of sidewalk demolition, repairs, forms and paving that began two weeks ago. It’s a lot like sausage, nobody particularly likes to see it made but it tastes good with breakfast. Letting the public know is the challenge though as construction work continues downtown. Merchants and the Bellevue Chamber want to let shoppers know, yes, you can get there from where you are. For safety’s sake construction areas have been fenced off with yellow plastic fencing notes Bellevue Chamber Director Colleen Conklin.
