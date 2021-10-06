100 Years Ago
October 4, 1921
Reveille Post, of the American Legion, have secured the big U.S. Government picture of the 168th Infantry, Rainbow division, to be shown at the Cozy next Monday night. A complete history of the Rainbow boys during the war shown in moving pictures taken right on the battlefields and in camp. Don't miss.
Ed Schlentz, Michael Wanderscheid, Leslie Bennet and Arthur Manderscheid went to Maquoketa Tuesday where they were initiated into the inner mysteries of the "40 and 8," a social auxiliary society of the American Legion.
The First Dance of the Season-Dr. Wrixon's Orchestra from the Steamer Capitol at the Rink-The American Legion has secured this famous orchestra direct from the Steamer Capitol. These boys sure know how to make real music. They will appear in their natty uniforms. This is a big event and no one can afford to miss it. Admission $1.10 including war tax. The Finest Orchestra in the Middle West
The coroner's jury, consisting of Joseph Weck, George Zentner and George Kranz, who were chosen to decide the cause of the death of Walter Newman, met again Thursday evening and after hearing the testimony of Dr. Moulton brought in a verdict to the effect that Newman came to his death from shock and loss of blood dur to a wound accidentally inflicted by a knife held in his own hand.
A box social will be given at Columbia hall next Tuesday evening, the proceeds of which will go for the benefit of St. Joseph's school. The Bellevue Community will render several selections and a humorous sketch will be presented, following which the boxes will be sold. Ladies with boxes will be admitted free, admission for others 15 cents.
Fresh keg beer 5 cents glass at Bradleys.
The football game between Bellevue High School team and St. Mary's team of Dubuque at Legion field Friday wound up in a dispute and the Dubuque team refused to finish the game.. The score stood 7 to 6 in Bellevue's favor when Umpire Houck called a decision on one of the Dubuque players for interfering with the receiver on a forward pass. The referee, one Stevenson of Dubuque, disputed the umpire's right to render a decision and the Dubuque boys left the field. Umpire Houck, according to the rules of the game, was entirely within his jurisdiction, and those who witnessed the game say Stevenson was positively imcompetent as a referee.
The Cozy has booked a hypnotist act for October 17 and 18. One of the features of the same will be a young lady who will lie in a trance in the Rexall Store window during the days of the show here.
This office has received notice to the effect that the Adjutant General of the Army has granted authority for the leasing of approximately 6,950 acres of land known as Savanna Proving Grounds.
90 Years Ago
October 6, 1931
The city council signed the contract last night with G.J. Bittner and Victor Stuart for the erection of the new light plant building. The contractors will be paid $8,850 fr furnishing all material and constructing the building. The building is to be located at the northwest corner of Water and High Streets near the artesian well.
Charles Kurth, our last remaining Civil war veteran was 88 years old Sunday, but owing to his enfeebled condition the anniversary was not celebrated.
Several have reported seeing violets and dandelions in bloom, but Mrs. Sam Lamborn has a real wonder, a purple lilac with three blossoms on it, and we know it is true for we received a beautiful selected bouquet from her containing lilacs. roses and buds. The recent rains coming as they did after the long drought brought vegetation and spring flowers out as if it were May instead of September or October.
The interior of Hotel Weck is being newly decorated by Wilfred Fay.
Mrs. William Keil moved last week to her newly acquired property on the corner of Sylvan and Second streets, and will make extensive improvements on the place.
Business in town was practically at a standstill Thursday and Friday afternoons and loudspeakers were blaring all over town as the Athletics and St. Louis Cardinals fought out their annual quarrel at the Missouri city.
The three children of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Michels are down with the measles.
We see where another chap has just caused the arrest of a bunch of gypsies for picking his pockets. Well, we do not have a great deal of sympathy for him. Any chap who will let a gypsy get close enough to him to pick his pocket deserves to be stung.
Echoes of SJS: Last Tuesday in an assembly period held at St. Joseph's high school, the orchestra, the glee club, the Kettman and Daugherty brothers did exceptionally well in rendering their instrumental and vocal selections.
A Reading Club was organized in the seventh and eighth grades. Officers for the first semester are President, Alice Norpel; vice-president, Lorraine Norpel; secretary-treasurer, Richard Norpel.
The first grade had a delightful time when Chimpy, the monkey, visited their room.
80 years Ago
October 9, 1941
Leo Kueter, employed at the Bellevue Sand & Gravel Co. had a close call at 7 o'clock Saturday evening and is alive today due to the quick thinking and action of a fellow workman, who pulled a switch that stopped the conveyor belt after Kueter's left arm was caught in the belt and he was being slowly dragged into the hopper and would have been strangled in a few minutes as the belt was rubbing against his throat when the power was turned off.
Is a soldier who refuses to fight for his country any more of a traitor than a workman who refuses to work for his country? Haven't soldiers as much right to walk out of their ranks or to refuse to answer roll call as the munition workers have to refuse to work in defense plants?
A new federal tax of one cent for each 10 cents or fraction of 1- cents charged as admission fee for athletic contests, concerts, plays or entertainment of any kind will apply to all churches, organizations, public and parochial schools, colleges and universities, according o a ruling receive by the four deputy collectors at the United States Internal Revenue office in Dubuque. Until the new law was passed, schools and churches were not required to collect the admission tax. For example: The ticket should indicate 10 cents plus 1 cent tax, a total of 11 cents.
Marvin (Coonie) Felderman, who was a catcher for the Nashville Vols baseball team for the past two seasons, arrived here recently for the off season. He had a good season in the Southern association this year, so good in fact that he was sold to the Chicago Cubs of the National League near the end of the season. He will report to the Cub training camp at Catalina Island next spring unless he is inducted into the U.S. Army for selective service training.
70 years Ago
October 11, 1951
Saturday will be a big day in Bellevue for the kids and others as well as it will mark open house at the Bellevue Creamery's new ice cream department with free ice cream to all visitors.
Members of the board of directors of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce met at Riverside Inn on Monday evening for their regular business meeting. Last year's party being so successful, it was decided to repeat the program this year with a show at the Cozy Theatre in the afternoon of Dec. 15, with treats from Santa Claus to the children immediately after the show.
Basketball Shoes-men's and boys arch guard basketball shoes-priced $2.98 to $5.95; x-ray fitting. Lucke Bros.
The FBI has requested alert citizens and law enforcement agencies to assist in locating Henry Winston, national organizational secretary of the Communist Party, ISA, who has been convicted of conspiracy to advocate the violent overthrow of the government and who has gone in hiding to avoid being committed to prison. He is age 40, race, Negro, nationality, American, height 5'11', weight 200 pounds.
Big 'D' Market, phones 73 and 109-Stop in and register at our Post cereal display for a 30-inch Hopalong Cassidy Doll to be given away FREE in our store on Tuesday, October 30th.
60 Years Ago
October 13, 1961
The annual Halloween parade and party for children of the Bellevue area will be held Tuesday evening, October 31. Additionally, the Bellevue Rotary club, sponsors of the event, will this year sponsor a window painting contest. Contestants are being invited to color store windows in the Halloween theme to compete for cash prizes.
Josephine (Josie) Schmidt, 61,for many years owner and operator of Joe's Cafe in Bellevue, died Monday at the home of her daughter in Syracuse, N.Y. The Chamber of Commerce is requesting Bellevue merchants to close during the hour of 9:30 to 10:30 Friday, the hour of her service.
50 Years Ago
October 7, 1971
A small group of the faithful were on hand Tuesday morning to greet the famed "Delta Queen," the last of the sternwheelers sailing the inland rivers. Also on hand were Mrs. Elva Dickman and the eight students in her special education class. They boarded the Queen and rode to Dubuque.
From the elementary school comes a report in regard to the starting of a student safety patrol unit. Thanks to Mr. Smith, the elementary teachers, and the fine cooperation of the Bellevue Jaycees, this project as written up by Mrs. Unger is off to a great start.
40 Years Ago
October 8, 1981
There was a difference of opinion last week under the trees near the locks. Some angry and frustrated Bellevue residents sought answers and a commitment from representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers. They didn't get much satisfaction. The meeting was the result of a council decision last month to seek help in stabilizing the park bank which includes both private and city property.
Wedding Dance honoring Sharon Lily and Chuck Kueter, Saturday, October 10, Music by Raven Oaks, American Legion Hall Bellevue.
30 Years Ago
October 3, 1991
The hunting companion of a man who was accidentally shot and killed Sunday, September 29, was found dead Tuesday morning, October 1 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Mark Herrig, 34, was found dead at 7 a.m. Tuesday in his car which was parked in the farm yard near the scene of the Sunday shooting near St. Donatus. Law enforcement officials said William Joseph Berendes, 31, died after he apparently tripped and fell on his rifle while hunting squirrels near St. Donatus.
Bellevue will receive $386,000 through the Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority for construction of low to moderate income family housing. Included in the grant are four, two bedroom apartments and two, three bedroom homes.
20 Years Ago
October 4, 2001
After a year of planning and fundraising, the new BHS concession stand is up and running. The concession stand cost over $20,000. The stand was designed by Mr. Tim Roth. Major fundraisers were the chicken supper last spring, fruit sales, the Blue Ball golf outing, and raffles. In all, close to 100 people donated their time and talents to this project.
