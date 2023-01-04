130 YEARS AGO
Jan. 4, 1893 Bellevue Leader
Report of the Felderman school, District No. 1, Tete des Morts township. Number enrolled, 26. Average daily attendance, 20.45. … neither absent nor tardy: Gus [and] … Emma Felderman, Dora [and] … Ernst Wohlers, and Willie Felderman. Teacher, Almee Gear.
[“Young people” sleighing reports:] A crowd … in Hubbard & Russell’s big four-horse sleigh drove up to Max Heim’s residence near Gordon’s Ferry, where they were feasted and otherwise entertained…. Several sleigh loads … went out
to the Potter Paradise farm last Saturday evening to watch the old year out and the new year in…. Several sleigh loads … took a jolly ride to the home of Robert Fratus … and were royally entertained.
100 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7, 1913 Bellevue Herald
The Bellevue Pearl Button plant started up Thursday after a week of vacation, and had not run long until the transmission rope parted. It was found to be so badly worn that it could not be repaired, and a couple of days idleness intervened until a new rope could be secured from Chicago. The plant is now in full operation, with forty cutters engaged.
The blizzard that came down upon us Sunday continues up to the present time, and while the force seems to be spent, it continues to snow and the ground is covered with a deep mantle. Owing to the roads being so dusty previous to the snow, it is questionable whether sleighing will be
good … dust will work up into the snow, making bad sliding.
110 YEARS AGO
Jan. 2, 1923 Bellevue Herald
The Henry G. Johnson Piano Mfg. Co. had added several new machines to its equipment during the holidays, at an expense of approximately $7,000 [$121,992.40 today],
and is figuring on an output of five thousand instruments during 1923. To do this, the force will be increased to two hundred by February 1.
[At this point, according to then banker
Leo Schmitt in his memoir Grief , Johnson had unrealistic expectations for player-piano sales. When credit at Bellevue State Bank was cut off for unpaid loans, he initiated a bond sale, hyping the success of his company and its benefits to Bellevue. Schmitt foresaw looming disaster.]
The involuntary bankruptcy proceedings instituted against E. K. Hughey and his firm, Dorchester & Hughey, will come before the referee on Wednesday, Jan. 17. It is expected that he will combat the move, in which event there is likely to be an interesting battle.
[In his 1928 memoir, Grief, banker Leo Schmitt provides ample evidence that E. K. Hughey was the partner who oversaw finances for the once highly successful lumber firm of Dorchester & Hughey, located in south Bellevue. He also shows Hughey as the unethical creator of a credit-layering scheme that brought financial disaster to the business, another Bellevue bank, and the community.
[Schmitt extricated his bank, Bellevue State Bank (same name, different bank), from most of the debt owed by Dorchester & Hughey just prior to the sudden closing of the company in October 1922. This triggered the subsequent collapse of the Bank of Bellevue, which held a surplus of unpaid loans to the firm. Schmitt put the final loss to Bellevue investors at a half-million dollars ($8,713,742.69 today).
[According to Schmitt, Hooker Dorchester’s name appeared on one business loan, and his wife’s on another (Josephine Warren Dorchester). But both notes, and others owed BSB were repaid by Hughey, under pressure from Schmitt, just before the collapse (paid with notes from a Chicago bank).
[Schmitt lays the financial disaster of Dorchester & Hughey solely on Hughey. Whether Dorchester was personally pursued for company debt is yet to be discovered. But Hughey was, fought responsibility, and was pushed into involuntary bankruptcy proceedings, his deceptions to be revealed in court.]
At the Presbyterian church Sunday evening, instead of the regular preaching services, Dr. W. B. Guthrie delivered a lecture on “The Meaning of Christmastide” which was very eloquent and interesting to the large congregation. The male choir rendered several selections … and Allan Schirmer, who is home from Coe College for
the holidays, sang two solos, his naturally sweet voice showing the effect of careful training at the Cedar Rapids institution of learning.
[William B. Guthrie was a popular speaker who could fill halls when he talked on a variety of occasions and topics while visiting Bellevue. Born in Earlville, Iowa, he was a professor at New York College and the husband of Jennie Kelso, sister of Joseph Kelso, Jr., under whose short management the Kelso family bank had closed, Oct. 12, 1922. According to Bellevue banker William Schmitt in his 1928 autobiography, Grief, Guthrie had arrived about the time of the closing, trying to be of assistance. His popularity would wane as he became involved in bank settlement.
[Allan F. Schirmer (1902-1996) was the only child of William and Antoinette (Wickie) Schirmer, owners and publishers of the Bellevue Leader (see below). A graduate of Coe College, Allan also saw service in WWII (see 1933, below) and had a successful career in vocal music, primarily in the East. At retirement, he permanently returned to Bellevue and often worked as a docent at the Young Museum, having many recollections of the Youngs from his early life in Bellevue.]
Hon. W. F. Schirmer will take his departure the latter part of the week to take his seat in the [Iowa] legislature. The management of the Leader will devolve to his able assistant,
Miss Mildred Hyler, who has done it before
and can do it again.
[William owned and published the Bellevue Leader. The only child of German immigrants, he had worked for the newspaper’s longtime owner and editor, W. O. Evans, from 1890, a year after high school graduation. At Evan’s death in 1895, William became managing editor, then purchased the newspaper from heirs in 1907. Following his sudden death at 57, in 1930, his wife, Antoinette (Wickie) Schirmer, ran the paper until her retirement in the 1950s. She died at 79, in 1958.]
90 YEARS AGO
Jan. 2, 1933 Bellevue Herald
The Savanna – Sabula bridge was officially opened to traffic Saturday evening at 6 o’clock. The newly graveled road from Sabula to the bridge is now in good condition … the toll keepers are on duty. The celebration of the opening … will be held later.
The new bridge opens a short route from Chicago, through Savanna [and] Sabula, to
Cedar Rapids and points west.
[Joe Young was involved in achieving this newly efficient crossing on the Mississippi River. In October 1933, he, a life-long and active Republican, would represent, and speak for,
Iowa governor Clyde Herring (1933-1937), a Democrat, at the official grand opening. That representation provides an example of the respect shown Joe, who had the ability to inspire work toward a cause regardless of politics. Recently
an updated bridge replaced the 1933 structure, briefly standing beside the old bridge prior to its demolition.]
Dr. E. L. Lampe, local health officer, reports that there is not a quarantine sign up in Bellevue at this time, as there is not a case of measles, small pox, or any other disease which requires a quarantine. … [He] says that it is remarkable for a town of this size to be free of … signs at this time of year.
80 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7, 1943 Bellevue Leader
[Bellevue area men called to] … leave from Maquoketa on Saturday morning … for induction [pending physicals] into the U.S. Army at
Camp Dodge [middle initials omitted here]:
Wilbur Herrig, Vernon Harrington, Kenneth Abeln, Donald Neubert, Elmer Sprank, Albert Heiar, Marvin Michels, Henry Schulte, Edward Michel, Lester Keil, Donald John Kueter, James Klein, Elmer Weis, Eldon Schroeder, Billy Wright, Roland Flemming, Alfred Flor, Leon Morehead, Charles Daniels, Max Powers, Raymond Arnsdorf, Leonard Brady, Thomas Houston, Neil Weber, Elmer Scheckel, Kenneth Papke, Wayne Mackesprang, Gerald Dawney, Duane Pierce, Louis Eckelberg, Vernon McCalmant, Lowell Chubick, Elmer Daniels, Lawrence Gollabit, Milton Banson (volunteer).
Jack Dye, who recently enlisted in the marine corps, writes his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Dye, that he is now located at San Diego, Calif. The Dyes also received word that their Doberman Pinscher “Max” passed his preliminary tests and has been sent to an army training center.
Second Lieutenant Marco Gurius has been reported slightly wounded in action … in the Alaska area…. After a transfer to the air corps … Marco is serving as a co-pilot, and we wish him every good wish….
Allan F. Schirmer, specialist (W) first class, returned to Great Lakes Naval Training Station Saturday afternoon after a 48-hour leave spent here….
Mrs. Mary Petesch was made happy
Saturday when she received a cablegram from her three sons with the armed forces in the Pacific. All three boys are now staff sergeants, and all are well.
… auto licenses are far behind a year ago … and [there are] only a few truck licenses. Owners of truck-tractors and trailers over 2,000 pounds must … fill out [a] Certificate of War Information before a license can be issued. … January 31st is the last day to purchase 1943 licenses without penalty. … Those who intend to put [vehicles] in storage must return the 1942 plates and sign a storage affidavit. This same applies to junk cars .. except a junk affidavit must be signed by the owner.
With the start of 1943, citizens … will feel the full effect of the highest personal income taxes ever imposed by our government. … It is expected that the Revenue Act of 1942 will
raise about 10 billion dollars this year [$172,260,115,606.94 today]…. Then there are nice boosts in excise taxes. … telephone service … [l]ubricating oil … [c]igarettes and cigars … distilled liquors … railroad or bus ticket. No one can escape paying some, at least, of these new and increased taxes on commodities and service.
70 YEARS AGO
Jan. 1, 1953 Bellevue Herald
Alex Bilenko of Dubuque has opened a watch repair shop at 316 South Water [Riverview] street [now private residences]…. A native of Ukraine, Mr. Bilenko has been in the United States for the last three years. He learned the watchmaking trade during … ten years spent in Germany.
For the 10th year in succession, the average church attendance per Sunday at St. John Lutheran church has shown an increase over the previous year….
Jan. 1, 1953 Bellevue Leader
The 95th anniversary of the Presbyterian Sunday School will be held in the Fellowship rooms … January 1, with a pot luck supper starting at 6:30 p.m. A program and fellowship hour follow the meal.
60 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 1963 Bellevue Herald–Leader
A new truck will be added by the Bellevue Rural Fire Department, Inc., at a cost of $6,259.23 [$60,957.95 today]. Till’s Garage
was the successful bidder for a new GMC truck chassis at a price of $3,469.25 [$33,786.64]. Roeder Bros. and Achen Chevrolet were also bidders on the chassis of 2,500 lbs. gross weight and an engine of not less than 330 cubic inches displacement. The new chassis will be used to carry the pumping equipment now on the present truck…. The old chassis will then be used for a tanker. Alexis Fire Equipment, Alexis, Ill., will provide the tanker and make the changes in the trucks at a cost of $2,790 [$28,924.50].
50 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 1973 Bellevue Herald–Leader
B. N. [Ben] Mootz has formally announced
the sale of his hardware store on Riverview street to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Lampe of Bellevue….
Mr. Mootz ... is retiring after 50 years in the hardware business. Mr. Lampe has been employed at Ensign Coil company.
40 YEARS AGO
Jan. 6, 1983 Bellevue Herald–Leader
The future of Mooney Hollow and the rest of Russ Hayward’s enterprises hang in the balance as the contractor and country music promoter seeks a financial agreement….
Workmen … continue work on the city’s
two Eastern Iowa Regional Housing Authority projects [at … Second and Jefferson … [and] Franklin and Fourth [streets]…. Expected completion is sometime this summer.
30 YEARS AGO
Jan. 7, 1993 Bellevue Herald–Leader
A four decade tradition of variety store merchandising ends this weekend when Theisen’s V & S store closes its doors on
north Riverview. Mina Theisen said … the decision was two years in coming and was
not easy to make….
Theisen and her [late] husband, Gerald, bought the business from Mr. C. R. [Chuck] Thillmans and opened May 1, 1979. The 132-year-old stone building … is a community architectural landmark. During its history … [it] has been a [dry goods store], grocery, jewelry store …. and an apartment, among its various lives.
10 YEARS AGO
Jan. 3, 2013 Bellevue Herald–Leader
Jeanne Baxter Bates died peacefully in her home, Dec. 22, 2012…. Mrs. Bates was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas.
They were long-time residents [of Bellevue] and former owners of the Bellevue Herald–Leader….
