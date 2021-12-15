100 Years Ago
December 20, 1921
A visit to the H.G. Johnson Piano factory will show the average visitor that the new building is about ready for occupancy. The wash rooms are completed and the plumbing fixtures installed even to the putting in of sanitary drinking fountains and P.J. Weber is now finishing the electric lighting fixtures and connecting same with the main city wires.
Wednesday and Thursday at the Cozy: "Black Beauty," starring Jean Paige. The horse that played the lead role was insured for $50,000.
Those wishing ice cream for Christmas should place their orders at least 3 days in advance so we can supply only those who order them. Bellevue Co-operative Creamery Company.
90 Years Ago
December 15, 1931
The Bellevue Cagers lost their first encounter of the year to the strong DeWitt five Friday evening by the score of 17-16. There was no letup from beginning to end and the play was lightning fast. Captain Gurius was the biggest scorer for Bellevue with three field goals. Felderman had 3 points, Gaylor 2, Griebel 3 points, Schwirtz 0, and Gurius 6.
Hodoval's Rexall Store gift suggestions: stationery, alarm clocks, kodaks, brush sets, flash lights, shaving sets, bill folds. rosaries, prayer books, pen and pencil sets, golf balls, manicure sts, albuns smokers supplies, electrical gifts. Old Home Chocolates: 5 pound box, $1.69.
80 Years Ago
December 18, 1941
The kiddies in and around Bellevue had a big time Wednesday evening when Santa Claus in all his splendor and glory arrived in Bellevue and gave out treats of candy and nuts to all the youngsters under 10 years of age at the municipal Christmas tree in Riverview Park. The organizations making it possible for Santa to make the stop here were the Chamber of Commerce, the American Legion, the Rescue Hose Co., and the Knights of Columbus.
Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week are Ember days.
Miss Ethel Keil of Bellevue became the bride of Lawrence Wickie in a pretty ceremony at 1:30 at St. John's Lutheran Church in St. Donatus. Gowned in a street dress of aqua wool with black accessories the bride made a pretty picture.
Clifford Knipplemeyer was a proud and happy little boy when his name was called on a 5% ticket at the appreciation day drawing and he also saw his name on a check for $3.75.
70 Years Ago
December 20, 1951
George Putman escaped without a scratch when he piloted his car thru the end of the garage and down over the river bank at his home on South Water Street. George was having difficulty at the garage entrance because of ice and snow. His good friend and neighbor, Mike Schnee, was giving George a push with his car when all of a sudden the Putman car took hold and before George could put on the brake, went thru the other end of the garage and down over the steep riverbank.
A Christmas party with a Santa Claus and treats for the children of Bellevue will be an event on Friday evening, Ded. 21, at 7:30 at the Log Cab-Inn on South Water street. Sponsors of the affair are Lawrence "Bruno" Ernst of the Bittner Lumber Co. and Mike Schnee of the Log Cab-Inn.
In the future all cars are to be off of the streets after any storm. If this order is not complied with, cars will be removed and cost of same will be assessed to owner.
Edith Goetz, who has operated the Welcome Inn for nearly two years, closed the business this week, and will take over the work of Mrs. Kamp at Memorial Hospital.
Mrs. Harold Griebel who last week won the silver cake plate in the chiffon cake baking contest here, was the lucky winner of a lovely assortment of cookies and crackers given by the Sawyer company on the Play or Pay program, television.
60 Years Ago
December 14, 1961
Heavy cigarette smoking may contribute to or speed development of coronary heart disease or its complications, says a report by the American Heart Association.
BHS News: 1st grade, Pat Knake, David Valant, Jim Chantos, Dennis Rubel, Betty Dagitz, JoAnn Stamp and Paula Schlect were neither absent nor tardy during the second six weeks of school. We have finished our "Fun With Dick and Jane" primer and have started a new primer called "Little White House."
The public is invited to attend an open house this week at Kasta Corp, the firm owned and operated by Joseph Stachura at his home just north of Bellevue. The company carries out its production in a converted barn on the property for many years known as the Seward home. Decorative pillows,shopping bags, litter bags for cars and similar items will be for sale.
James Kolker announced this week that he has completed the transfer of ownership of Bellevue Jerrold TV Cable Co. to his name.
Bellevue's historic old mill had a close call with fire early Monday morning. It was the second fire at the mill in a month. The mill, known for years as the Reilling mill before it was purchased by the Dyas brothers, had originally been used for milling flour. Now the firm grinds and mixes livestock feeds in the three story structure bordering Mill creek at the south edge of the city.
50 Years Ago
December 16, 1971
Superintendent C.C. Hammann has accepted the offer of the Board of Education for Bellevue Community Schools for the three-year contract. Mr. Hammann is in his first year as superintendent of schools at Bellevue. He previously served in the school system at Wapello.
Christmas Wonderland of Gifts-lovely lingerie-slips, half slips, baby doll pajamas and nightgowns in lovely pastels. We can help select the right size and style for her gift. The Quality Shop
40 Years Ago
December 10, 1981
Hingtgen's Silk Screening and Pro Shop is one of Bellevue;s newest businesses. Located in Horizon Lanes, Rick's shop features a complete line of jackets, T-shirts, caps and accessories suitable for custom lettering.
30 Years ago
December 12, 1991
The death of an 18-year-old man brought Jackson County's fatality total to eight in 1991and the third in eight days. Scott Sieverding, rural Bellevue, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident at 1:35 p.m., Dec. 6 on Highway 62, two miles west of Bellevue.
The Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday the 275-foot tall microwave communications tower at Bellevue's Lock and Dam 12 may indeed come down. Corps officials are couching the decision in terms of seeking an alternate location or lowering the height of the tower.
20 Years Ago
December 13, 2001
Julie Ann Johnson, charged with first degree theft in the Greg May disappearance case, will be in court Thursday, December 13. Johnson is expected to enter an open plea of guilt when she makes her appearance.
10 Years Ago
December 22, 2011
Anyone who's mailed a Christmas present or threw a pound of cards in the mail this month won't be surprised by the U.S. Postal Service's decision to suspend small office closures in the hope of Congressional action. Post office lines lengthen in December and cars fill the sometimes-empty spots outside small offices.
