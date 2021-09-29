100 years Ago
September 37, 1921
The Bellevue High School football team will play their first game of the season Friday when they take on the fast St. Mary's team of Dubuque at the Legion field.
Walter Newman, cook at the Koss Construction Company's gravel pit north of Bellevue, passed away at the Moulton hospital about 6:30 Sunday evening, his death resulting from a knife wound which he received in a scuffle at the camp Saturday evening. While eating supper, Newman went towards a man named Kotorchvich with a knife about 14 inches long with a sharp point and almost as sharp as a razor. Kotorchvich grabbed him by the arm, and Newman continued his lunges and in the struggle one of his blows caused the knife to penetrate his right leg, the same going clear through the leg near the calf.
Wanted-a boy or girl between the ages of 15 and 20 to learn chipping. Chipping is the first part of tuning. A good opportunity for the right person. Henry Johnson Piano Company
We are informed that the gravel pit north of town is to close down this week as the Koss Construction Co. have completed the contract they have been working on. More than 1500 carloads of gravel were shipped out of the pit this summer.
John Huilman is showing a set of snake rattles with eleven rattles and a button which he took from a rattlesnake that he killed Sunday while out picking nuts.
That 26 pound of citron raised by Clarence Schenk, which is on display in Kranz's drug store window recalls to mind one dark night a number of years ago when the writer and several other kids made a raid on a "watermelon" patch and lugged home several sacks of citrons.
"Parlor, Bedroom and Bath," at the Cozy Sunday. 'Nuff sed.
The people of Green Island, at a special election held there Monday of last week, voted 40 to 1 in favor of a bond issue of $1,800 to secure electric light service for the residents of that town and the farmers located on the line leading into it.
90 Years Ago
September 29, 1931
The municipal light and power plant is to be extended and improved by the installation of new, modern power equipment. The town recently considered bids on a proposed new power house building as well a s separate bids on the furnishing and installation of two three hundred horse power oil operated engines and other equipment. Bids on power equipment ranged between $39,670 to $79,950. The bid of $42,468 was conditionally accepted. The bid of G.J. Bittner and V.H. Stuart in amount of $8,850 for furnishing all material and constructing the building was finally accepted under certain conditions being met before the contract will be signed.
The State of Iowa vs. William Brinker, was disposed of today in the District Court, the defendant pleading guilty to liquor improperly labeled and was fined $25. Attorney Eli Cole appeared for the defendant.
The athletic season at St. Joseph's school was formally initiated Wednesday afternoon when Milo Lauterborn's "Whirlwinds" and Clarence Sieverding's "Rattlesnakes" in a game of kitten ball on the local grounds.
The members of the American Legion voted at the national convention last week to demand a national referendum on the prohibition law. The vote was so overwhelming that it should not be ignored, and it is only fair anyway to let each state vote on the dry question. Of course the head of the temperance union charges that the Legion men are drunkards. But the Legionaries were anything but a disgrace in 1917-18 when they were risking their lives.
Starting next Saturday, practically every large and small college where football is played will start their schedule. All eyes are on one team this fall, wondering if they will come through undefeated this season. that is Notre Dame. Wonderif]ng if it will change the enthusiasm about football, now that Rockne is
gone. Rockne's death was a great blow to all sport loving fans, especially football fans.
A style sheet designed to be the last word in snaring the eye of the women says that the four leading types of hats this year will be the fatigue, the derby, the tricorne and the Eugenie.
Iowa City- Margus Magnussen, star center on the University of Iowa football team, broke his leg in scrimmage Thursday and will be out for the remainder of the season.
80 Years Ago
October 2, 1941
A light frost was reported in some places in this locality over the weekend and furnace fires were started when the temperature tumbled down to 38 Friday night.
The heaviest taxes in American history-double those of the World war era-took their first big handful of cash from the public's pocketbook Wednesday and it was only the beginning.
Last week M.G. Hyler and the Rev. Laurence Nelson built an outdoor fireplace, complete in every detail, from the rock from the Pottery building, in the Hyler yard for Miss Mildred Hyler. The fireplace is not only ornamental and useful but is historic to the degree that the rock is from the old store building erected by the late M.G. Hyler, grandfather of the present generation of Hylers.
Bellevue has been included in a new "feeder" airline on a route between Des Moines and Minneapolis. The proposed new route will provide twice-daily mail and express service to Bellevue. The new airline will carry no passengers but will pick up and deliver mail and express without landing, using pick-up apparatus recently developed and now in successful use in the east.
The New and the Finest Dodge- in which driving and riding are almost the same. Dodge-power flow engines-all fluid drive-Blitgen Motor Company.
It's a treat to Eat-at Doug's, some of our specials-45 cent noon dinner, tasty sandwiches, ice cold drinks, or large chocolate sundae-10 cents. Doug's Cafe.
70 Years Ago
October 4, 1951
Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Reeg have found that troubles never come singly. Thursday afternoon, their son Carlyle, employed at the Dyas Bros. farm, just south of town, lost the four fingers on his right hand, when his glove caught in the blades of a forage cutter which he had been operating. The next morning they receive a message stating that their son Edwin, now serving on the battlefront in Korea, had received a bullet wound in his abdomen on Thursday. No further particulars were given.
An unusually warm weather the past two days with the thermometer hovering in the nineties, led to a storm. Suddenly the rain turned to hail and stones peppered down for about 15 minutes. An hour later, hailstones as large as the top of a cup were picked up in the writer's garden and to prove the size were measured-showing two and a half inches across-and put in the refrigerator. Some of the stones were actually as large as hen's eggs. They were not perfectly round and had jagged edges.
Pfc. Maynard Meier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Meier, Route 3, is serving with the 24th infantry Division on the fighting front in Korea.
Derrald Gerlach, 8 year old son of Mr. and Mrs. William Gerlach, who was seriously burned at their farm near Bellevue some weeks ago, is now able to be up and around with the aid of crutches which will be good news to friends and family.
The Quality Shop Introduces invisible "White Magic" the newest Playtex Fab-Lined Girdle-Fabric Next to Your Skin. $5.95 and $6.95.
60 Years Ago
October 5, 1961
Jacob (Jake) Steil, of Bellevue died at 4:50 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans hospital, Iowa City, from burns suffered in a Sunday accident at the hospital. Mr. Steil, an inmate of the VA hospital at various periods during recent years, was again entered for treatment when he became burned over 40% of his body with first, second and third degree burns. The fire had resulted when he spilled lighter fluid over his hospital garments as he was filling his lighter. When he later attempted to light a cigar the fluid and fumes are reported to have burst into flame.
Bellevue Chamber of Commerce will be host with Ensign Coil Co. for an open house at their factory in north Bellevue Saturday afternoon.
My Two Bits: Strange Things happen. Bill Blitgen's mother didn't know him when he headed home from the Air Force training and arrived on the bus at Dubuque. She thought the slim fellow in the blue uniform was the bus driver! Bill is minus some 50 pounds.
The bid of $11,190 to build a dining room addition to Bellevue public school has been accepted by the board of directors of the school district. Frank Mangler Jr. submitted the only price.
50 years Ago
September 30, 1971
Nick Blitgen and John Carter appeared before the council to ask that the Bellevue Jaycees be given the opportunity to lease or rent the Cozy Theatre property. They said they would like to resume showing movies in the theatre, possibly run a snack bar, and open up one of the basements for a youth center.
A flock of four white pelicans were spotted Saturday on the river. We don't know how they happened to be in this area, or where they went.
40 Year Ago
October 1, 1981
Dan Eggers is taking a vacation from his business in Colorado to head up restoration work on Potter's Mill for his brother Dr. Daryll Eggers and Dr. Philip McFadden, Daryll's brother-in-law. When the two Marshalltown doctors bought the building last October for $20,600, it was just the start of a long and costly, rehabilitation of the 138-year-old mill.
Bellevue's Chamber of Commerce, American Legion and Knights of Columbus, and merchants get some help from Jack Frost when the city stages its first Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Bellevue Jazz Band won $150 by taking first place at the Dubuque Riverfest. Bellevue competed against Wahlert and Senior High Schools at the Five Flags Civic Center.
30 years Ago
September 26, 1991
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:15 p.m. Sept. 23 on Highway 52, 4.3 miles north of Bellevue. Taken to St. Joseph Unit Mercy Health Center by Bellevue Ambulance were Allen Kilburg 58, Nicholas Kilburg, 16, and William Devereaux Crozier, 34, all of Bellevue. Allen was listed Tuesday morning in good condition and the other two had been treated and released. Crozier was charged with unsafe passing. It collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Nicholas John Kilburg on the west shoulder of the road.
20 Years Ago
September 27, 2001
Saturday's Octoberfest of Bands event in Maquoketa becomes the "March for Freedom" to honor and remember rescuers and victims of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. The parade featuring 36 high school marching begins at 9:30 a.m. on Main street.
