100 Years Ago
February 8, 1921
James Gross, proprietor of the Bellevue Ice Co., started a large crew of men at work putting up ice Saturday. The ice is towed down from above the dams north of town in large cakes by McColley Bros. with two launches, and is then sawed into small cakes and elevated into the ice house by machinery. The ice is from 8 to 12 inches thick and is said to be of good quality. The work of filling both the ice houses was complete yesterday and Bellevue is assured of plenty of good ice for the summer.
A crew of men and a carload of equipment belonging to the Koos Construction Co., of Des Moines, arrived here Saturday and was taken to Sand Prairie north of town where the new gravel pit is to be opened. The construction company is putting in a side track from the mainline of the railroad to the gravel pit containing eighty acres of land owned by Joseph Kelso. A steam shovel and a large force of men will be employed in getting out gravel which will be used on the Lincoln Highway. We understand the contract calls for an output of 35 carloads a day by June 1.
A municipal judge at Des Moines has declined to issue warrants for the raiding of homes suspected of containing intoxicating liquor unless the officer seeking the warrant swears he believes liquor is being sold there. Every citizen who knows how he would feel if his own home were invaded by mercenary constables will know how to sympathize with this most righteous judge.
The amount of hard liquor a sick man may acquire legally is definitely fixed by statute, but the limit to the amount of wine he may obtain depends on the "sound and honest" judgment of his physician, and, perhaps, the depth of his purse.
90 Years Ago
February 10, 1931
The Presbyterian Circle will hold their annual Dollar Day at the church parlors on regular Circle day, tomorrow, Wednesday the 11th. All are supposed to bring a dollar earned by them, tell how they did it and deposit it in the valentine box on that day. There will be a pot-luck lunch consisting of sandwiches, tea cakes, pickles and coffee.
A young lad arrived at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Kueter Sunday, Feb. 8th, and was given a hearty welcome by his parents, brothers and sisters. He will celebrate his birthday on the same day with his uncle, Jos. H. Schulte. This brings the number of Kueter boys in and around Bellevue up to 21.
Several local golfers were out on the course Thursday trying their luck in the Bright February sunshine. However, Friday it was something else again. A heavy wet snow was falling with a cold wind blowing from the east. The groundhog brought bad weather in a hurry.
THE LEGION'S COLUMN: And still the argument goes on in congress about whether or not to pay the so-called bonus certificates. It appears that the politicians are worrying more about the question than the ex-service men are. The members of the local post say little about whether or not they would like to have the cash.
80 Years Ago
February 6, 1941
All local commercial fishermen have their summer's supply of ice cut and in storage. While the ice is not as thick as it should be it is clear and of fine quality. B.J. Roling, local ice dealer has his river field cleared and is awaiting a cold snap for heavier ice before beginning the harvest.
A Hereford bull owned by C.A. Meyer & Son prominent Bellevue Hereford breeders which was crowned grand champion at the Iowa Hereford Assn., show which was held at the state fairgrounds in Des Moines this week was sold at auction in connection with the show Tuesday for $1,000.
American flags today are selling like hotcakes. That's as good a sign as any of the increased patriotism which has been inspired by our national effort to protect American against all-comers.
Residents recently were buying from a woman peddler, silver plate polish powder. Investigation showed that it was nothing more than Portland cement which could be bought for less that one cent a pound. She was getting 35 cents a pound. The peddler has left town.
Henry A. Boone found the chicken cooked for New Year's Day dinner quite profitable. A nugget worth the price of chicken was found in the gizzard.
Lester Reistroffer, who recently enlisted in the U.S. Navy has passed the physical examinations and is in training at the Great Lakes training station.
70 Years Ago
February 8, 1951
On February 12 the following men will leave by bus for Des Moines where they will be inducted into the army: Roy C. Brinker, and Elden J. Rowan, both of Bellevue.
Due to redecorating the entrance to the Town Hall the first part of next week, it will be impossible to reopen the Bellevue-Library before Thursday, February 15th or the 16th. Mariela Kegler, Librarian
Holy Rosary rectory at LaMotte was the scene of a pretty wedding Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3,when at 2:00 p.m. Mary Louise Thies of LaMotte became the bride of Gerald Beck, Bellevue.
Announcement of the appointment of Joseph White of Bellevue as fundraising chairman for the cancer control program in Jackson county was made this week by Frank McTique, state campaign chairman of the Iowa division of the American Cancer Society.
Bob Engleman, star forward of St. Joseph's high cage team, which won second place in the B-1 division of the diocesan tourney played in Dubuque last was chosen as one of the forwards on the first all-tournament team in that division. The mythical teams were picked by Telegraph Herald sports staff. Bob had the honor of scoring more points than any other player in the tourney, regardless of divisions. His 67 points score in four tourney games in which he played, topped the field, averaging 16.7 points per game.
Vivian Blitgen, the small daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leslie Blitgen received a bad cut on her lip last Saturday afternoon when the sled on which she and her brother Joe were sliding ran into a parked truck near Hinke Bros. residence in north Bellevue. Vivian was taken to Memorial Hospital where her injuries were taken care of and she was released Sunday morning.
60 Years Ago
February 9, 1961
Dedication of the new library in Marquette high school and of a donation to the school science laboratory were conducted there Wednesday of last week. The dedication and blessing marked two gifts to the school from Rt. Rev. Msgr. Linkenmeyer. He had presented $1000 for the new library which has been named in his honor and $500 to the science laboratory in memory of his mother.
Mrs. Ella Zentner, who was Bellevue's first mayor, has now become the city's first police magistrate. her duties will mostly be the same as those she performed as a justice of the peace during the last year.
LaMotte News: Due to an epidemic of the measles in the primary room pupils in Holy Rosary school have been having vacation for the past several days.
50 Years Ago
February 11, 1971
One Bellevue family has a special feeling for Bellevue Memorial Hospital. Mr. and Mrs. Orville Kilburg of Route 2, Bellevue became parents of a girl at the Bellevue hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 3. This is their 14th child, and each have been born at the Bellevue hospital.
A decision to establish a four-man full time police force for Bellevue was approved by the city council at their Tuesday night meeting. The council approved a plan for Mayor Noel Menard to find two additional full time men to fill out the force. The decision was made in an effort to eliminate the overtime pay for the force which has operated with two regulars and several part-time members.
40 Years Ago
February 5, 1981
In January of 1979, The Bellevue city council casually agreed to participate in a federal program to build low-cost housing for elderly citizens here. During almost two years filled with a constant stream of paperwork, the city has proposed 16 separate sites for approval by the federal agency. Two areas adjacent to St. Joseph Church, owned by the local parish, were proposed. Also proposed was the vacant lot behind Lampe Hardware store, owned by Roeder Implement Co., and lots owned by Richard and Dorothy Remakel at Second and Vine Streets.
On Saturday night the Bellevue gymnasium was filled to capacity, as the Bellevue Comets took on the number-one rated team in the state, the Preston Trojans. And the crowd saw one of the toughest games Preston has faced this season, as Bellevue fought to the very end, but was defeated in the final seconds, 64-59. "Mark Junk led all of the scorers with 19 points and did a good job rebounding," said coach Feurbach, "and Jeff Harris played his best overall game of the year, scoring 14 points."
30 Years Ago
February 7, 1991
Bellevue area mothers, wives and family organized an Operation Desert Storm support group last week. The group, numbering 21 people, met last week at the Bellevue Community Center to do what people do these days, comfort one another.
20 Years Ago
February 8, 2001
Temperatures dipped well below zero late last week but workers still planned to pour concrete at the Army Corps of Engineers facility at Bellevue. When winter comes construction work slows, normally. for the workmen who report to the project below the bank here at Bellevue's Lock/Dam 12 cold weather construction is the norm.
10 Years Ago
February 10, 2011
Mike Wolfe of the History Channel's American Pickers will speak at the Bellevue chamber's annual banquet on his business and revitalization in LeClaire.
The worst blizzard in decades howled through Jackson County and the Midwest last week, stranding motorists and leaving drifts up to 14 feet high. Snowfall started Tuesday afternoon. By evening, the wind howled and many roads were a total white-out. Motorists abandoned their cars as snow and wind increased.
Police vehicles got stuck numerous times Tuesday night, and some streets even in town were impassible to law enforcement four-wheel drives, said police chief Lynn Schwager.
