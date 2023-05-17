105 YEARS AGO
MAY 16, 1918
The oil purchased by the city council to be placed on the streets of Bellevue and charged up to the abutting property arrived this morning. The weather is just right at the present time for applying the oil in order to get the best results and the work will start tomorrow.
95 YEARS AGO
MAY 15, 1928
The Wagner Service Station and garage at the corner of State and Second Streets was formally opened for business Saturday and the repair department is now full of cars to be rejuvenated. This new station is an addition to the town, especially at night, as its many lights make a bright corner. The repair department is well equipped in every way with new and modern machinery for repairing, greasing and washing autos. E.H. Wagner, proprietor, assisted by his brothers, will sell Shell gasoline and motor oils, Hudson and Essex automobiles, a complete line of accessories and Fada radios.
The Wagner Service will no doubt receive a large share of the patronage of the public as the station is centrally located and is an attractive place in which to do business.
85 YEARS AGO
MAY 19, 1938
A two-mile section, five miles north of LaMotte was visited by a cyclone Wednesday night. The storm came from the west leaving desolation but luckily no fatalities in its wake. At the Charles Bakey farm all the buildings but the house were carried away and demolished. The storm continued east un-roofing buildings and blowing down trees until it reached the W. T. Ryan Farm tenanted by Clarence Kies and family. Here the merciless wind made a clean sweep taking as its toll every building on the place leaving Mr. and Mrs. Ties and four children huddled in the cellar, where they had gone for protection. The house was carried some distance by the wind and left a heap of ruins.
75 YEARS AGO
MAY 13, 1948
Richard Remakel who has operated a Texaco service station on Front Street for some time has closed the station in order to devote his time to the Sweet Shoppe. The Farm Service Co., Irvin Manders, proprietor, has leased the station and is now operating it.
65 YEARS AGO
MAY 15, 1958
Three Bellevue High School seniors have received college scholarships in recognition of their scholastic achievements. Alice Kay Yeager is recipient of a student aid scholarship to Iowa State Teacher’s college at Cedar Falls where she plans to study education when she enrolls next fall. Alice Kay is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert K. S. Yeager and will receive her diploma at Bellevue High School next week. Other Bellevue High School scholarship recipient is E. John Felderman, who will receive a $100 merit award at Iowa State College at Ames. He intends to enter the college of engineering. To be a 1958 BHS graduate he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer H. Felderman of route 2. Joseph Schaefer, son of the Albert Schaefers of route 4, Bellevue, is the Marquette senior to receive a college scholarship. He has been named for a half tuition award at Loras College, Dubuque. He has not yet decided where he will enroll for college in the fall.
55 YEARS AGO
MAY 16, 1968
Robert D. Brockhage, 47, of Bellevue has been named lockmaster of Lock and Dam 12 at Bellevue. The promotion, which fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Henry J. Wiedner April 29, will become effective Monday, May 19. Mr. Brockhage joined the Rock Island District of the Corps of Engineers in 1957 as a lock and dam operator at Lock 14, LeClaire. In 1963, he was promoted to head of a shift of lock men at that installation. He transferred to Lock 12 in September 1964 as assistant lockmaster, the position he has held until this time.
45 YEARS AGO
MAY 18, 1978
In less than two years, the United States is scheduled to convert to the metrics system of measurement. But Bellevue Elementary School is working now to make the change. Last week, as part of National Metrics Week, a metrics afternoon was observed at the school for both parents and students. Activities on Wednesday, May 10, included films, a metrics-in-the-home presentation and a metric Olympics. And, for the entire week, students were given added exposure to the metrics system. Measuring tapes were placed on hallway walls where children could see how many centimeters tall they are and gaily-decorated bulletin boards drew attention to metrics. Headed by Jean Sawyer, Title 1 teacher, attendance at Wednesday’s events was probably hampered by beautiful spring weather.
35 YEARS AGO
MAY 19, 1988
Bellevue and the riverboat Julia Belle Swain will be in the spotlight next week when filming begins here for a whiskey commercial. Marian Kieffer, Bellevue Economic and Tourism Association director, said she was contacted by a Los Angles advertising agency Monday, which handles the Southern Comfort Whiskey account. Bellevue’s scenic qualities and the authentic design of the Julia Belle Swain are apparently behind the decision to come here. A strong factor in deciding to film the commercial in Bellevue is that a member of the agency visited the community previously during vacation travel. “They apparently plan to use a “Gone With The Wind” theme in the commercial and they are looking for 15 extras along with props and costumes. They need crates and barrels, a horse and carriage. Filming is tentatively set for Monday and Tuesday, May 23-24. They will also be using a helicopter for aerial shots,” said Kieffer.
20 YEARS AGO
MAY 14, 1998
Bellevue students did very well in a nationally prepared and administered test of foreign language ability. Results of the recent Iowa 1998 National Spanish Exam ranked Bellevue and Marquette high school students taking the class at BHS among the top finalists in the test Spanish instructor David Donovan describes as “extremely difficult.” “It’s a tough test with 60 questions, 30 written and 30 you listen to. It is a composite of textbook materials from around the United States put together by Spanish and Portuguese instructors. Out of 12 students listed for results five of them were named to the All State group. It was the biggest percentage we have ever had make the distinction,” said Donovan. Level 4 Regular, third place finishers were Micah Reuber, BHS and Antonia Yaklin, MHS, Honorable Mention Level 4 finalists included Carolyn Bonifas, MHS, Deborah Graham, BHS, and Kristin Hurley, MHS.
10 YEARS AGO
MAY 15, 2008
The popularity of fresh food and farmers’ markets keeps growing and here in Jackson County markets are just about ready to open for the season that runs from late May until early October. The Bellevue Farmers’ Market opens the season Saturday, May 24 in the downtown Riverview Park Gazebo. Hours begin at 7 a.m. and run until 11 a.m., or until everything is sold. Sue Becker, market manager this year, said visitors to the market in Bellevue can expect a wide range of garden produce in season. Starting this month look for green onions, radishes, rhubarb, asparagus, spinach and lettuce and even some maple syrup. Vendors will also have jams, pickles, eggs and sorghum as well as a wide range of baked goods including cookies, pies, breads, rolls, scones, muffins, bars and even sugar-free cookies. These open air markets help bring visitors to the downtown area and have the blessing of local chamber officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.